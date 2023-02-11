ROXBURY – The Tewksbury Memorial High School girls' indoor track-and-field team concluded its regular season with a 70-25 loss to a strong Chelmsford team last Wednesday night.
The loss put the Redmen at 3-5 on the season, and while that mark may not appear to be all that great, certainly there's been plenty of improvement and strong individual performances to overshadow the team's record.
Senior Jayani Santos has continued her incredible season by taking two first places in this meet. As a team, the Redmen had those two firsts, and then four second places and three thirds to account for the 25 points.
Santos was the best, not only against Chelmsford, but the rest of the league, taking the 55-meter dash at 7.38 seconds and the 300 at 41.50 seconds.
“Jayani continues to show her mettle as one of the best sprinters in the league and the state. She’s really one of the more underrated athletes in recent memory, mostly because she just hasn’t been running for very long,” said head coach Fran Cusick. “But in this meet, she had a pretty dominant performance, winning the 55-meter dash and the 300-meter dash. Though neither race was a personal record, Jayani’s time in the 55 was 7.38 and the next closest competitor was 7.58, which is quite a gap in a race that lasts less than eight seconds. In the 300, she won by about a half second over an athlete from Central Catholic.”
On the season, Santos has the top time in the entire conference in both events with a 7.34 in the dash and 41.28 in the 300, while she is also a part of the second best 4x200 relay team (1:48.61) along with Kimsan Nguyen, Cassidy Paige and Emma Jensen. Come this Friday at the league championship meet, Santos with her two individual events, and then the relay race, will try to come home with first place titles.
“I am very excited to see what Jayani can do in these post-season meets. We are in uncharted territory here, as this is her first indoor season but if I were a betting man I’d put money on Jayani improving significantly as the level of competition rises,” said Cusick.
Nguyen also had a strong performance in the 300, finishing second at 44.54 seconds.
“She finished in fifth place overall and in second place in the Chelmsford dual meet. I haven’t talked as much about Kimsan as an individual athlete this season as she’s been a part of so many of our relays,” said Cusick. “But she’s such an important part of the team, both as a great athlete, as a hard worker, and as a presence. Kimsan has a lot of heart. If you need further evidence of that, look to the relay that she ran in this meet. The 300 and 4x200 is a tough double but she came back for the relay and ran right around her personal record. It was a great day for her.”
Jensen came away with a second place in the high jump clearing 4-6 and a third place in the dash at 8.04 seconds. The other scoring went to Rania Elouahi, who was second in the long jump at 14-02.50, Kristina Smith who was second in the 1,000 at 3:58.15, and then third places came from Julia Barletta in the high jump (4-4) and Delia Conte in the shot put (25-00.50).
“Other highlights for the team included Emalee Boyce running another personal record in the 600, Kristina Smith running a nice personal record in the 1,000 and Rania Elouahi placing a fantastic 12th overall in the long jump,” said Cusick.
“Like the boys, we are excited about the postseason possibilities for several of our athletes and look forward to putting out some great performances over the next few weeks.”
