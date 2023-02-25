About six years ago, Tatum Pecci was running relays with Emily Sessa at Tewksbury High School. Last weekend, the two paired up one final time at the American East Championships where the life-long friends scored the title clinching points in the distance medley relays as members of UMass Lowell.
“For the (distance medley relay) I was just so excited to be able to run with that group of girls,” said Pecci. “Especially Emily because she’s from Tewksbury, so we were always on relays together in high school, so running that together was very special for the two of us.”
The Tewksbury natives teamed up with Rachel Thomas and Isabella Giesing on Sunday to capture first place with a time of 11:51.43.
“Obviously being able to run with Izzy and Rachel was a huge deal because a lot of the times, sprinters don’t really get that aspect to run with other members of the team because the event differences are so large,” said Pecci. “Being able to connect this race to the long distance in that (event) and come together was really amazing.”
Pecci also competed in the 4x400 relay, claiming fourth place with a time of 3:54.83. In the lone individual event she ran in, the graduate student came in 23rd in the 60-meter dash (8.31 seconds).
River Hawk head coach Gary Gardner took no surprise at Pecci's success this weekend.
“She knows when it comes to conference time she can contribute in certain ways and she obviously got it done this weekend so we’re really happy for her,” said Gardner. “To finish her last year with a team championship is pretty cool.”
Going into the weekend, Pecci actually sacrificed a few of her regular individual events to join forces with the relay teams, which Gardner applauds.
“Tatum is one of those kids that just works really hard,” said Gardner. “She hardly doesn’t get any attention most of the time and I asked her to sacrifice some of her individual events to run two relays, and she did great this weekend in the four by four and (distance medley relay).”
As Gardner has been witness to Pecci developing over the course of her career, he can easily admit it was her best performance in River Hawk blue.
“Not only did she get a win in the (distance medley relay) with the other girls, but she was actually on the four by four that clinched us the conference championship, so she had a huge weekend,” said Gardner. “Definitely the best weekend of her collegiate career, and to do so by happily giving up her individual event is really, really special.”
Saying it was special is an understatement. Pecci’s experience last weekend will be one she will forever remember.
“It is honestly unbelievable,” she said. “Even days after I keep thinking about it and I can’t believe that it happened. It is an absolutely amazing feeling and being a part of it in my last indoor season, I couldn’t ask for anything better.
“Finding out that we won by that half a point and being able to hear all my teammates and the excitement is something I will never forget in my life,” Pecci said.
When Pecci reflects back on herself as a freshman welcoming herself to division one athletics, she is proud of how far she has grown not only as an athlete, but as a person.
“I’m definitely a more confident runner,” she said. “Running here has really taught me that it’s not about your individual self and your individual times because at the end of the day, it doesn’t matter. You have to show up and run and this weekend has taught me that it did matter. It is a collective goal of everyone, it’s one hundred percent a team effort.”
However, her career at Lowell isn’t quite over yet, as Pecci is already eyeing the outdoor spring season.
“Obviously if we can do that all again I think I would be very satisfied with my last year,” she said. “I already feel like I am regardless of what happens in the spring, but that would be awesome to be able to replicate that and go out with a bang.”
