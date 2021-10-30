BILLERICA – This hasn’t been quite the senior season that Bianca Corso and the rest of the Shawsheen Tech Volleyball team were looking forward to. Between playing another season under COVID-19 regulations, and this year not being able to play in their own gym for home matches, there have been many challenges along the way.
But Corso, of Wilmington, and the rest of her teammates have done their best to adapt. And while it hasn’t always been easy, particularly with the Rams struggling to a 3-9 record to this point Corso is grateful for the opportunity to play out her career with the Rams. This is her fourth season with the varsity squad, and while this season may be different, she is still getting the opportunity to play the sport she loves
“It has been a great opportunity to be here. It has been a different kind of experience, with COVID and wearing masks and not having our gym, but it has still been a great opportunity to play,” Corso said while taking a break from a recent practice at the Marshall Middle School. “This season has been a little less normal than last season, because of not having our gym and moving new players into the lineup. But it has still been great to play this season.”
Volleyball is a sport she has grown to love rather quickly. After nine years as gymnast, Corso made the switch to the volleyball court upon her arrival at Shawsheen and she has never looked back.
Kelsey St. George, in her second year as the Rams head coach, and third year with the team overall after first being an assistant with the team, isn’t surprised that Corso has grown to love the sport so much, given the way she has improved during her career.
“We have really seen her grow as an athlete,” St. George said. “For a little tiny thing, she is so powerful. This season her skills have grown tremendously.”
Corso, who plays right side for the Rams, and is also a second baseman for the Rams softball team, has seen the improvement in herself and has taken great pride in the strides she has made in a sport that is still relatively new to her.
“I feel like I have improved a lot,” Corso said. “I have gotten a lot better at being able to correct myself, and follow what the coaches say when they correct me, and I have been able to fix those things so I have been able to get better by doing that.”
But Corso didn’t just improve overnight. It came as the result of many hours in the gym, both in season and off season, in order for her to become the key member of the Rams she is today.
“She is a very hard worker and she is very coachable,” St. George said. “You tell her to do something and she does it. She is always willing to do whatever it takes to help the team. It’s always ‘yes coach’, what can I do coach? She has pushed herself to become a very good player.”
While her responsibilities as a right side player include blocking and hitting, her overall game has also continued to improve.
“Her defense has also come a long way,” St. George said. “On Senior Night, we had her play in the back row and she did a great job with passing and hitting and has really shown what she can do when she gives one hundred percent.”
While St. George has loved having Corso on her team, Corso has equally loved playing for St. George.
“Coach St. George has been great,” Corso said. “She has been there for all of us, and I really appreciate her being here and everything she has done for all of us.”
While Corso has shown great improvement over the past few seasons, she is hoping to take her game to an even higher level in the years to come, as she hopes to play in college as well. She has been accepted at Rivier University and would like to continue her career there.
St. George, for one, believes that Corso can do just that if she continues on her current path.
“If she continues to push herself the way she has, she can definitely play in college,” St. George said. “It has been great to see all of the hard work she has put in and how much she has improved, so hopefully she will continue that and do well in college.”
But before she moves on to a potential college career, Corso would like to wrap up her high school career in style in the Rams final two matches of the season.
“We want to try our best and finish strong,” Corso said. “We would like to win our last couple of matches. That would be a great way to end the season.”
