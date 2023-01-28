ACTON – Over this past week, the Tewksbury/Methuen girls' hockey team picked up three more points with a scoreless tie with a seven-win Waltham team and then beating a winless Acton-Boxboro team, 3-1.
The 1-0-1 week puts the Red Rangers at 7-3-1 overall, which is pretty darn good at the mid-way point of the season.
"Absolutely we are (thrilled with that record). I like how we're trending in the right direction as far as games are going on, we're starting to buckle down," said interim head coach Dave O'Hearn. "In that AB game, we only allowed five shots in each of the first two periods and then only two in the third. Generally in the past we have given up too many opportunities as the games go on. I'm trying to work on our conditioning, on and off the ice and things like that because these are big tests (coming up) and we need everyone running at their best.
“It kind of stinks not having that extra day of preparation (with Monday's practice cancelled) but hopefully our players are resting and (preparing for this difficult week)."
The week of play started with the tie against the Hawks held last Wednesday.
"We came out strong and played a tough game. Our inability to score at times really came to shine. Then it became really a defensive battle at that point," said O'Hearn. "We took a couple of unnecessary penalties, including myself with a bench minor, so we didn't do ourselves any justice as far as staying out of the box. We did kill off some penalties which was good.
Freshman goalie Lydia Barnes played in her first varsity game, turned away approximately 30 shots to record the shut out.
"Lydia played very well, very well and she stood on her head, especially in overtime. She made a number of big saves. We just can't take anyone for granted especially when we struggle to score," said O'Hearn. "(Waltham) is competitive and they buzz around. Looking at team records it's so hard to gauge how good the team is and then when you see the power rankings you have a better idea because those teams with the strong records are not so high, so that's a little misleading sometimes.
“Waltham played good, they played tough and I like to think that we bring out the best in teams. A lot of the time, we get a lot of teams best (efforts)."
On Saturday afternoon, the Red Rangers traveled to the Olympia Rink and defeated AB, 3-0. The Colonials are 0-11, but O'Hearn said they are far better than their record.
"Even though that team is struggling (record wise), they are very good," he said. "You could tell towards the end of the game that they were getting tired, they really played very strong. They lack numbers, but once again luckily with our inability to score, we have been very good at keeping other teams off the board."
Defenseman AJ Petisce scored the team's first goal coming in the first period with assists going to Bree Lawrence and Emma Giordano.
The score remained 1-0 into the third period when the Red Rangers scored two more. Sammy Ryan notched one on the power play with assists going to Kat Schille and Lawrence, and then Schille scored the team's third on from Nikole Gosse. Goalie Taylor Bruno made 11 saves to earn the shut out.
"We got two power play goals which we are very happy with. We keep talking about goal scoring so we really need to capitalize on the man-advantages. We plugged some different people in there in some different spots and we got two goals out of it which was great," said O'Hearn.
The Red Rangers now have three games in six days, two coming against two top caliber clubs, who handed T/M earlier season losses. On Wednesday, the team took on Westford/Littleton with results not known as of presstime. On Saturday, the Red Rangers will host Chelmsford/Billerica. The last time these two teams faced one another, T/M had a 1-0 lead before B/C scored twice in the third period.
Then on Tuesday night at Breakaway, the Red Rangers will face Andover, one of the strongest Division 2 teams in the state. The Warriors defeated the Red Rangers 3-0 in the first contest.
"This is where you want to be going forward at this time of the season. I've been saying this forever, but we play in the best Division 1 league in the state," said O'Hearn. "These are our league games so that just goes to show you what we're up against every day and our girls are up for that challenge. These girls are silently very enthusiastic."
