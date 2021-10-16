TEWKSBURY - The Tewksbury High field hockey team has already won more games this season than it did all of last season. The Redmen are still in the hunt for a tournament berth, midway through the schedule, and they are also enjoying their new home for night games, Doucette Stadium.
Tewksbury made it two-for-two at Doucette, last Wednesday, thanks in part to an explosive performance from sophomore Katerina Schille, who caught fire that night and scored the first four goals in a 5-0 win over Dracut.
Schille admits she is enjoying the night life that comes with Doucette, and playing on the new turf carpet under the lights.
"It was pretty cool, under the lights, in the new stadium," she said. "Kind of like a vibe that was pretty cool."
Schille, who goes by Kat, grew up a Tewksbury soccer player in the fall until she started taking in her sister Victoria's TMHS field hockey games while she was in middle school.
"I just liked it even watching it, so I started playing on the beach with her," said Schille. "I liked it so much better than soccer - no hate to the sport - but I liked field hockey so much better. I honestly want to thank my sister, Victoria."
Participating in a field hockey clinic in eighth grade sealed the deal, and Schille was all systems go coming into the fall of her freshman year. She was ready to excel.
"I've played a lot of sports in my life, I play (ice) hockey and I think that definitely helped with it," said Schille, who also feels playing lacrosse has helped, too. "I really worked for it because I wanted to help the team as much as I could. Practice, practice, practice."
Schille became the team's leading goal scorer as a freshman, which was played under pandemic restrictions, including less players participating on a field that was the same size as always, making it easier for offenses to operate.
Reverting back to normal play this fall was almost like starting anew for Schille, and she got off to somewhat of a slow start, scoring-wise.
"I would say at the beginning of the season Kat was a little more timid, and she got in her head a lot," said Tewksbury coach Brooke Pacheco. "I was able to have a talk with her and I told her to take the weight of the team off of her shoulders and have some fun."
Schille began to pick up steam in the week leading up to last Wednesday, getting the only in a 4-1 loss to Haverhill, and contributing a goal in Tewksbury's 3-2 triumph over Methuen in the team's first game at Doucette Stadium.
"Scoring goals isn't only her job," said Pacheco. "I told her to start having fun, trust your teammates and that's what she did, and the past couple games she's been able to score."
Schille scored the only goal in the first half of the Dracut game, as the offense became a little stagnant against a Middies team the Redmen had already beaten decisively, earlier in the season.
"We were kind of at a standstill in scoring in the first half," said Pacheco. "I told the girls we needed to start connecting our passes, and start moving into space, and making the opportunities happen. At the start of the second half, they started to actually create movement, create space, make those passes and that's when we had more opportunities."
"We didn't have too much momentum going into the half, so I tried to pick it up for my team," said Schille. "I did my best."
Schille's best led to two more goals in the third, wit a lot of help from line mates Michelle Kusmaul and Aliana Kennen, and inside midfielders Mia Gaglione and Brianna Gagnon.
In the fourth quarter, Schille made it four goals in a row, more than doubling her output for the season to that point.
"I built momentum through the game and I was like, 'I got it, I got it,' it was good," she said. "I'm feeling good going forward."
Brianna Gagnon closed out the scoring in the 5-0 victory with a goal on a penalty stroke.
"With COVID, everything was just messed up, and I got off to a slow start," she said. "Hopefully I'll continue to move forward like I did (last Wednesday)."
