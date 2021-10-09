TEWKSBURY - After a strange week that saw head coach Allie Luppi have to miss all three games for contact tracing quarantine, the Tewksbury High volleyball team was back to normal on Monday night, resulting in an outstanding performance as the Redmen shutout Chelmsford, 3-0, at Conrad Gym.
Tewksbury was without Luppi beginning a week ago Monday, and were without assistant Kaitlyn Stokes on Wednesday. Freshman coach Erin Murphy was in charge that day for a 3-1 win over Dracut. Stokes was back in charge for Friday's epic, come-from-behind, 3-2 triumph over Lowell at Romano Court.
The Redmen improved their record to 7-2 with their third consecutive win, Monday. On Monday morning, the statewide power rankings were released and in Division 3, the Redmen were No. 3.
Tewksbury rarely trailed in the match with Chelmsford and had all the answers for a Lions squad that was also well-rounded, like Tewksbury.
After setting the tone with a 25-17 victory in the first game, the Redmen won the second, 27-25, and the third, 25-14.
"I'm excited about it," said Luppi. "We're playing well and working hard on playing consistent with our serves. We are still losing too many points on missed serves so that is something we'll continue to practice on. That way we won't get in a rally, get the point, and then give it back on the serve. You hate to see that."
The first set was close until Tewksbury went on a 5-1 run, midway through, that a 7-5 lead turn into a 12-6 lead. Chelmsford was not able to get closer than three points after that, which it only did once (12-9), and the Redmen ended up pulling away to the 25-17 win.
The Tewksbury service game was on at the start of the second game, as libero Carrina Barron led the Redmen to a 6-0 start. Once the Lions got on the board, their libero, senior Natalia Giampa, served as Chelmsford went on a 9-0 run to take a 9-6 lead.
The serving streaks continued with Tewksbury's Ava Fernandes, who led her team on a 7-0 run that put the Redmen ahead to stay, going from 6-9 to 13-9. Tewksbury was able to keep the Lions at arm's length the rest of the way, with the help of defense at the net from Vanessa Green (two block assists) and McKayla Conley (one solo block).
"We got some blocks going, which is awesome," said Luppi. "My two middles are coming around and getting their timing down, which is nice. Hopefully they will continue that and put up more of a block. They are really picking it up, which is great."
Chelmsford put up another good fight in the third game, leading as late as 11-9 before Tewksbury went ahead to stay at 12-11. The Redmen pulled away while Maddie Cueva was serving a 5-0 run that expanded their lead to 20-13. Barron closed out the match by serving the final five points in the 25-14 win.
Setter Kiley Kennedy had 17 assists and three digs. Outside hitter Katie Cueva had eight kills and six digs. Twin sister Maddie Cueva had seven kills, while Tori Rowe had four kills. Carrina Barron had 13 digs and three service aces.
"I was very happy with how we were able to pass, move our setter around and get all our hitters going," said Luppi. "That was nice to see."
Friday's Digs for a Cure match at Romano Court against Lowell was much more of an adventure. Tewksbury fell behind, 2-0, before just getting by in the third game. The Redmen had their best set in the fourth before pulling out the come-from-behind victory in the fifth, 17-25, 23-25, 25-23, 25-15, 16-14.
"They had to work really hard, which is awesome," said Luppi, who watched all three matches, last week, on the available livestream. "We started two sets down and they were able to dig themselves out of a hole. We are working hard, trying to be mentally tough, to make mistakes and move on instead of continuing to make mistakes."
Their were loads of stats to report after the five-set undertaking, beginning with setter Kiley Kennedy's 33 assists. Carrina Barron had 12 digs and three aces. Katie Cueva had 22 kills, Maddie Cueva had 15, while Tori Rowe and Vanessa Green both had four kills.
Ava Nordbruch also had three aces. Green had two and a half blocks, while McKayla Conley had two blocks.
The Redmen have back-to-back matches on Wednesday and Thursday. They are at Central Catholic on Wednesday (5:30 p.m.), and back home on Thursday (6 p.m.) for a rematch with Bedford.
