LOWELL/TEWKSBURY – There's only been a small handful of Tewksbury residents who have competed in the toughest conference in the country and that is, Hockey East.
Owen Fowler is surely glad that he's on that list.
The 20-year-old has made a big impact in his first season with the UMass Lowell River Hawks. He has five goals and two assists in the team's 25 games. He has a plus-4 rating, has one short-handed goal and one game winner.
The 5-foot-9, 190-pound forward takes a regular shift with the team and has helped the 'Hawks get off to a 15-9-1 record, which includes three wins in a row including two over UNH with Fowler popping in two in the 6-2 victory, followed up with a 1-0 shut out over UMass Amherst held this past Friday night at the Tsongas.
“We're doing well. We had a rough start at the beginning of the second half (of the season) but we have worked on a lot of things over the last few weeks and I really think that we have found our game in the last two weekends against UNH and UMass,” he said after Monday's practice. “The UMass game was great for us. We played the best team game maybe of the year. It was a tight one, a 1-0 win. It doesn't matter who scored the goal, or blocked a shot or anything like that, as a team we just wanted to win. We pulled together, everyone on the bench was up (so that was great).
“Coming off the Christmas break we started off a little slow and we were just trying to get back into things. Now we're rolling, practices are going really well and we want to keep going. We want to finish out these last eight or nine games really strong to get ready for the playoffs.”
Fowler, like all other D1 hockey players, had to move up the ladder in order to get to this elite level. It started as a freshman at Central Catholic, before transferring to Governor's Academy. From there he played several seasons in the USHL with Des Moines to Omaha to Sioux City, where he helped to lead the team to a league championship this past spring. He verbally committed to UML when he was 16 years old and the coaching staff is thrilled to have him.
“Owen's certainly had an entertaining junior (hockey) existence. He did a little bit of everything. He traveled across the country and ultimately those experiences are pretty good for him. He won a championship which was a big deal so he was an experienced player (coming in here),” said UML assistant coach Andy Jones. “He had high expectations for himself with us. Some of those expectations revolve around points.”
Fowler scored his first UML goal in the team's fifth game of the season against Northeastern. He then went nine straight without a goal and eight straight without a point, but Jones said that he was still providing a lot to the team.
“He actually did quite well from the start. He provided us with energy, with enthusiasm, he's quick on the ice, he gets on the puck, he's disruptive and he was doing all of those things right away. The points weren't necessarily coming and he was questioning himself, but I thought he had a pretty good start,” said Jones.
Over the last dozen or so games, offensive wise he has picked it up with single goals against Alaska-Anchorage and AIC before his two goals in that 6-2 win over UNH.
“According to him, he had a good re-set at the half and had a good break. He's gotten more points after the break and he's playing with some good players, however, he's doing a lot of the same things,” said Jones. “What Owen does really well is he's disruptive on the ice, he's on the puck, he's tough to play against and he competes really hard. His skill-set is good, however, his compete level is very good. His jam is very good. He's hard to knock off of his skates. He's just one of those guys who you'd rather have on your team than the other team.”
Fowler plays alongside the team's top two point-getters with Carl Berglund and Brian Chambers. The three have combined for 19 goals and 24 assists in those 25 games.
“Coming in I tried not to put so much pressure on myself for points wise. I just wanted to play my game. In my head, my game brings a lot more (to the table) than points,” said Fowler. “If I try to do that, so whether it's defensively, or creating some energy for the rest of the guys (I like that role). Obviously I knew that the points would come at some point, naturally as a hockey player you're going to get some points somehow, but I used the Christmas break to take some time, to work on my shot a little bit and things like that. I tried to gain more confidence offensively.
“From the start of the second half, I've been on a better roll so I'm just trying to keep that going. I play with really good players with (Berglund and (Chambers) so I just want to keep it going and help the team.”
Before Fowler hit the ice with UML, recently there were three other players who competed in Hockey East with Patrick Cullity at UVM, Derek Petti at Merrimack and Conor Sodergren, who just completed his career with UML this past season.
“We are really happy that Owen's here. We love having local kids in our program. And we love having the local support that it provides that goes along with that. We think he's off to a great start and we're excited about that,” said Jones.
Fowler comes from a big-time hockey family, who all get to see him play in the town next door. His father Jack grew up in Tewksbury, attended and played at Central Catholic and then Salem State. His brother Bob, also grew up in Tewksbury and went on to play three minor league seasons professionally and was drafted by the Winnipeg Jets, but never reached the NHL.
Owen's brother Jonathan had an outstanding career at both TMHS and Anna Maria College.
“It's really cool. My dad played growing up with his brother Bob,” said Owen. “To have my uncle reach that goal a little bit (of getting drafted and playing in the AHL) is pretty cool. Our whole family is kind all hockey players. My dad brought me and my brother to games here. We watched all of those guys play, and went to the Garden when they made it. I love coming here with my family.
“I committed early as a sophomore, but once I finally got here, I just fell in love with the place. The program, the coaches are amazing and the history speaks for itself.”
When asked about the differences between USHL and Hockey East, Fowler couldn't help but chuckle a bit.
“Everyone is just stronger – there's grown men out there. I'm playing against some 24 and 25 year-olds. We have (teammate) Jon McDonald and he's 24 and a grown man,” he said with a laugh. “That's the biggest difference is everyone is more mature.
“As you go up in levels (of play) obviously the leagues are stronger and stronger, it's faster and everything is kind of increased a little bit. I anticipated that and I have come to (UMass) Lowell games since I was growing up so I knew what kind of style of play Lowell was kind of idolized after, so I think it fit my game pretty well. Coming in I didn't have too many expectations for myself. I just tried to play my game and kind of see how that went.”
So far that plan has worked out pretty well, but certainly there's so much more upside to his game as he continues to get HE experience.
“Like all of our players, I see a lot of room for improvement. The room for improvement with Owen is consistency,” said Jones. “ He's an emotional person, so learning how to use that emotion in a really positive manner is going to be beneficial for him. He has extra emotion and sometimes that comes out in an over-aggressive, running around type of way, but he can slowly work on rallying that and use it in a good way.”
The River Hawks are home for three straight games hosting Boston College on Friday, UNH again on Saturday and then Maine on Super Bowl Sunday.
“Our team is playing pretty well right now so down the stretch, we're trying to stay as healthy as we can. If you're healthy going into the playoffs you can make a stretch run and I think that's what we're focusing in on right now,” said Fowler.
