TEWKSBURY – After being shut out for the second game in a row last Thursday afternoon with a 2-0 loss to Billerica, Tewksbury Memorial High School Boys' Soccer coach Mario Almeida was pretty down. He knew the injuries were piling up, and with players out of position, he knew the team's cohesiveness just wasn't there over the previous 160 minutes.
After getting some much needed rest, the Redmen responded with a 5-0 thumping over Methuen on Tuesday night, which brings the team's overall record to 6-3-2, and certainly it put a smile back on the coach's face.
“We changed our formation to a 4-1-3-2, giving us one extra attacker with Kallebe (Da Silva) and Evan (Mendonca) playing together, and Brady (Chapman) as the playmaker behind them,” explained Almeida. “We were able to play really well (especially) in the second half, moving the ball which created opportunities for us to score. We had some chances in the first half but couldn't finish (although we did score twice). I'm happy with the win.”
In the win, Alexandre Almeida got Tewksbury on the board first scoring what became the game winning goal with an assist coming from Mario Ruiz, who has put together a real strong season to this point. Will Eskenas, was back on the field and out of the net, and he scored the team's second goal on a helper from Evan Mendonca. He then scored the third with an assist from Sal Catanzano. Mendonca stayed busy by assisting the fourth goal, which came from Chapman, and then assisting the last, which came from Ruiz.
Mendonca finished with a goal and three assists and Ruiz also finished with multiple points as he had a goal and an assist.
In the loss to an unbeaten Billerica team, the Indians struck for both goals in the first half.
“They scored their two goals in the first half and they were two goals that we shouldn't have let up. The first one came on a cross and no one was marking that player, and then we gave up another soft goal that we should have done (preventing),” said Almeida after the loss. “Right now we don't have our best player (Ryan Cura) on the team playing and that's hard. We also don't have our starting goalkeeper and that's hard. A lot of these guys have bumps and bruises, and you can't play (your best) against the top teams when you're bumped and bruised. It's just the way it works.”
Tewksbury couldn't get much of anything going in the first half, and picked things up a little bit in the second, but still couldn't find the back of the net against a stingy Indians' defense.
“We played a better second half and I think if we played that same way in the first half, who knows maybe we would have ended up in a tie and that would have been justice, but who knows? We went through that spiel where everything was going well with us and now we're facing adversity and it's hard. When you're not at full strength, you don't have a much depth on your team, you're playing guys out of their normal positions, guys are there all wrapped up and still playing so all of that is hard.
“I don't think we're generating (enough offense). Today we had a few opportunities and really nothing happened. I just don't think it happened for us. We have to play better, we have to move the ball around better. I felt like we moved the ball around more in the second half and that makes those other teams chase us around more and get us more opportunities but we didn't get anything going. Then I changed formations to bring another attacked out there and we still couldn't do anything.”
In that loss and the one before against Chelmsford, the Redmen certainly could have used Cura.
“Ryan may be out for six weeks so I don't know if he is coming back to play this season. Missing him makes such a huge difference, especially against these teams. We have smaller players but it's the physical backline that kind of takes a toll on us, so we just need to make better and quicker decisions back there. We just have to keep on going,” said Almeida.
The Redmen will be back in action with two home night games this week, hosting Haverhill on Thursday and then Central Catholic on Tuesday. Both games will be held at Doucette Field, and both scheduled to begin at 7 pm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.