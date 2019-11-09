BILLERICA – After a three-year absence, the Shawsheen Tech Girls Soccer team made their return to the post season on Sunday afternoon when they hosted Pentucket in the preliminary round of the Division 3 North Sectional Tournament.
Unfortunately for the No. 15 seed Rams, their terrific season came to a disappointing end at the hands of the No. 18 Sachems with a 7-1 loss. With the loss, the Rams finished their season with an overall record of 8-6-3, while Pentucket moved on to the quarterfinals where they took on Lynnfield on Tuesday afternoon.
Shawsheen found themselves in an early 3-0 hole in this one, with Pentucket scoring three goals in just over five minutes to start the game. The Sachems would make it 4-0 a little over ten minutes into the game before Shawsheen settled down and played much better the rest of the way.
“I thought we played great overall,” Shawsheen coach Doug Michaud said. “At the beginning of the game, they got through a couple of times, because I don’t think our defense was prepared for their quickness, so they got those three really quick goals, but I felt like once we adjusted to their speed we played pretty well. We don’t see a lot of that speed in our league.”
Pentucket was led by junior forward Mackenzie Currie, who scored three of the Sachems first four goals, connecting at 38:40, 34:33 and 29:36, sandwiched around a goal by a goal by Jacey Jennings at 35:32 for a 4-0 lead.
Shawsheen would respond with their only goal of the game with 5:54 left in the half on a great goal by freshman forward Lindsay McCarthy. McCarthy took a pass from fellow freshman forward Leah Casey of Tewksbury and moved the ball up the right sideline, fighting off a Pentucket defender all the way before getting off a great shot for the goal to make the score 4-1.
“It’s funny, because she had come out at one point earlier in the game, and she had said ‘coach can you make the subs a little quicker? I am leaving it all out on the field and I am exhausted,” Michaud said. “So, I said, ok, and gave her a little more time and put her back in and there you go.”
Pentucket would add one more goal before the end of the half and two more in the second half for the 7-1 final. But the disappointing end could not diminish what the Rams accomplished this season in qualifying for the post season.
And the future also looks bright for the Rams, who lose only three seniors off of this year’s squad, Alanna DeSalvatore of Tewksbury, Maddi McKenna of Tewksbury and Taylor Sacco. Their roster is loaded with junior and freshman talent, including McCarthy and Casey who combined for the team’s only goal. In addition to the two talented freshmen, returning juniors include midfielder and captain Jacqui Megna, defender and captain Eryn Ward of Wilmington, leading scorer Maya DiMino, and goalie Shelby Bourdeau among many others.
“I was very happy with how the season went, especially with the number of juniors we have coming back,” Michaud said. “Next year’s team should look almost exactly the same, so we are excited for that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.