PELHAM, NH/TEWKSBURY – Over the past ten months (skipping the summer), the Town Crier has started a 'Where Are They Now' series, which has become very popular with our readers. In Tewksbury, we have done previous stories on Beverly Luken, Sean Mackey, Missy Riddle, Mark Brown and Colin Ahern.
Below is our sixth installment as we go back in time with Chris Mader from the TMHS Class of 1988. Named the Massachusetts Golden Diamond Amateur Jr. Baseball Player of the Year, he went on to a great career at Rollins College in Florida, before a five-year career in minor league baseball.
JUST ONE OF THE GUYS
Chris Mader could always hit a baseball, or really anything else that was thrown in his direction.
“Chris had a very short, compact swing,” said his father Guy. “We had a batting cage in our garage. If you were a right-handed hitter and you swung in the garage, there was a built in cabinet (off to that side). If his swing got long, he would hit the cabinet, so he had to swing short. That's where he got his short compact swing and with the power. He used to hit tennis balls with a broomstick off the machine. He would try all kinds of stuff. He could really hit.”
While Guy was teaching Chris how to hit in the garage, the two also spent a lot of time on the fields. It was very early in as a young boy that Chris had the same passion and love for the game.
“My dad was in the Air Force and he played one year of minor league baseball with the Red Sox. My dad was a second baseman. Growing up my father had a love for baseball, watching the Red Sox and playing baseball in general. He liked all sports and he took me to Patriots, Celtics, Bruins and Red Sox games as a kid. It seemed like we were always playing catch or we would go to the local town fields and he would throw me batting practice,” said Chris.
In 1962 Guy was with the Red Sox organization for two weeks before he was 'drafted' and then chose to go into the Air Force.
Eight years later Chris – an only child – was born and about six years after that, Guy was a youth baseball coach in Tewksbury and he asked Chris to be a part of the team.
“The first picture of me (in baseball) was when my dad coached in the minor league as part of the nine and ten-year-olds with one of our neighbors, Paul Beatty,” explained Chris. “I was the bat boy for the team as a six year-old so I just loved being around the game. I was an only child so I always felt like that I preferred to be around older kids. When I was six and seven, I was playing with the nine and ten year-olds and when I was ten, I was playing with the twelve year-olds. I was always playing up an age level and my dad always coached. From the age of nine or ten, he was always my coach. He would always let other coaches coach me. He would drive me to practice and he really wouldn't say much to me during the practice. He would let the other coaches coach me.”
Throughout those years, Chris played every sport you could name – football, hockey, basketball. He was as equally passionate to all of those sports, but during his early teenage years, he realized that baseball was his true calling.
“Later in life, obviously I pursued it (as a career), but when I was 13, I decided it was going to be my full-time sport,” he said. “I dropped football and dropped basketball, and I only played varsity golf in the fall and varsity baseball in the spring at the high school. I loved hockey and basketball growing up but I wasn't as good at those sports.”
While Chris was working his way up the ladder in youth baseball, his dad was working his way up in the game as well. He served as a coach in youth baseball, at TMHS, and went on for a few years as an assistant at UMass-Lowell. After that, he became a professional scout with the White Sox, before going to the Indians, Angels and Marlins. He retired for a year and came back with the Red Sox working from 2009-12, retiring for good, while earning three World Series rings during his career.
WORKING ON SOMETHING SPECIAL
It had been six years that the Tewksbury Memorial High School baseball team had qualified for the state tournament. In 1986 the team finished a few games under that mark, in 1987 the team finished 9-10.
During that time, Mader had already became a household name in the Merrimack Valley. He was a league all-star as a sophomore and then as a junior he was named to the MVC All-Conference team after batting .481. In a 6-5 win over Andover, he laced a two-run triple and later on delivered the game winning hit with a RBI single to center.
During the season one of the opposing teams put the “Ted Williams shift” on him, meaning overloading the left side of the infield, and Chris still went 3-for-3. On top of that came a game against Andover when the bases were loaded and Chris came up to the plate and was given the Barry Bonds royal treatment – he was intentionally walked.
“I was on second base at the time and I was like 'they are walking him? Are you kidding me? It was awesome. Chris just commanded that respect,” said teammate Dean Graffeo.
Graffeo and Mader played a lot of baseball together, growing up and throughout high school.
“Mr. Mader coached me through Major League and through some All-Star teams and I was always on Chris's teams,” said Graffeo. “He could always hit. He could just rake, he always did. Every time he hit the ball, it was solid. I remember he batted (around) .500 our senior year. He didn't have any cheap hits – everything was solid and everything was a line drive.
“Defensively, Chris had a real quick release. He had a cannon throwing it down to second base. He was just really known for being able to mash the ball. Hitting was his forte and that's what I remember the most about him as a player – even as a kid, everything he hit was square on the ball. I love Chris. He's such a great guy. He was just a great teammate and just always humble pie.”
In 1988, Chris was back for another year behind the plate. The rest of the team were also savvy veterans and also a group of not only talented baseball players, but athletes in general. Peter Frend, who went on to play two years at Princeton, had thrown three straight shut outs as a pitcher during that season. First baseman Jay Rideout, who was also a star football player, went on and attended Harvard University. Center fielder Scott DeVivo was an outstanding wrestler. Second baseman Keith Krugh excelled in soccer, left fielder Graffeo was also a part of the basketball team and the list goes on and on.
“We had a pitching staff of Doug Boudreau, Dave Boudreau, Tom Gallella and Pete Frend and those four guys were all legitimate number one starters,” said Mader. “They were all really good pitchers so you think about having four really good pitchers, who are that good, nevermind guys who can throw middle relief, so we knew that we had a good team.”
The team's expectations were through the roof.
“We had very high expectations my senior year,” said Mader. “Winning the state title was the goal - we had been playing together for three years with that group of guys. When I was a sophomore, seven of us (sophomores) started and I just remember thinking that if we all get this experience, we're going to have a run when we're juniors and seniors. We were loaded.”
Tewksbury started out with a 4-1 record that first month before going to 6-3. It was during that time when no one could get Mader out. In a three-game stretch, he had 11 consecutive hits and went 12-for-14, including four consecutive doubles which is believed to be a school record. In a non-league win over Chelsea, he had four hits including a double and three RBI. That was followed with four more hits and two RBI in a loss to Billerica, and then three more hits against Haverhill.
Down the stretch the Redmen were nearly unstoppable, winning 12-of-their-last 13 games, finishing the regular season with a 16-4 record. Frend had thrown those three straight shut outs and had a regular season mark of 6-3 with a miniscule 0.81 ERA.
Mader was named the League's MVP and he finished 28-for-59 for a .474 average, which included one home run and 22 RBI. Rideout batted .412 that season, while, Brian Freitag was at .349. Doug Boudreau was 4-1, David Boudreau was 3-0 and Tom Gallella was 2-0 with an 0.53 ERA.
STATE TOURNAMENT BOUND, FINALLY
Before 1988, the TMHS Baseball team played its home games at Hazel Field down on Livingston Street. Then in '88, the team moved to Strong Field and it was Mader who made history at the new field.
After finishing the regular season with the 16 wins, Tewksbury trounced Gr. Lowell 11-1 in the first round of the state tournament. Mader was on base all five times with two singles, a double and two walks. That win pushed the team into the quarterfinals against league rival Dracut. That game has forever been known as 400-plus – Mader absolutely crushed the first home run ever hit at Strong Field.
“I remember his home run,” said Graffeo. “It went well over the 385-foot marker, over left-center field. I'll never forget it and couldn't believe it. For a high school kid, you don't see shots like that. It was over 400-feet for sure. He mashed it, and just killed that baseball.”
Mader remembers everything about that at-bat.
“I hit it off John Buckley, who was a stud. I remember it was a 1-2 count and he threw me a high fastball. I remember swinging at it and I wasn't trying to foul it off, I was trying to make contact. I hit it and obviously I hit it forward and I started running. I didn't think it was a home run, but it was an 88 mile-per-hour fastball that I hit square and it just went. It was cool that it happened in that game and on that field.”
Now with win numbers 17 and 18, Tewksbury had strong momentum going into the sectional semi-finals against Swampscott, which was played at Alumni Field. Swampscott jumped out early and Tewksbury kept coming back but fell short in a wild 9-8 contest.
“I remember going into the game with confidence but then very early in the game, things weren't going our way,” said Mader. “You could just feel it slipping from us. It was a single elimination, so you lose, you're out so we didn't meet our expectations. We felt like we could have and should have won that game and should have gone beyond that.”
That loss ended a truly remarkable career for Mader. He finished his career playing 62 games and recording 81 hits for a .450 average and also swiped 25 bases. His career average is a school record, but Tom Boyle and then DJ Bettencourt broke his marks for hits in a career. Mader also had a .512 on base percentage and at the time also set school records for doubles, walks and defensive put outs.
He was named to both the Lowell Sun All-Star team and as a Boston Globe All-Scholastic and was also named the Massachusetts Golden Diamond Amateur Jr. Baseball Player of the Year.
In 2004, Mader was inducted into the TMHS Athletic Hall of Fame.
SUMMER OF '88
Immediately after he finished up his career with Tewksbury, Mader continued to play a lot of ball that summer, with the Northeast team, as well as making the Jr. Olympic team, playing out in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. He was one of 64 players throughout the entire country to get the invite.
At that time, Chris was trying to figure out his future plans, and which college/university he would attend to continue his education as well as his baseball career.
“I grew up watching the College World Series on ESPN like we all did in the mid 1980's. It was always Oklahoma State, Miami and Arizona State. It was always the same Division 1 schools and the same logos and you would think it was cool. I had looked at Arizona State, I looked at Clemson and I looked at Miami. I wanted to go to Miami. I thought that was going to be my school,” explained Chris.
Except there was one big problem if he went to Miami.
“The coach called me and said 'look it, we'll offer you a fifty percent scholarship, but before you sign you need to know that we have already committed to Charles Johnson to be our starting catcher'. The only reason why that meant something to me was I played on the Jr. Olympic team and I was on the East team and Charles was on the South team. I remember being in Sioux, South Dakota at this tournament and just seeing him, he was a specimen, like 6-foot-2, 220 pounds, great skills and a five-tool guy. I remembered playing against him and I knew I was good but not that good like Charles Johnson.”
In 1989, Johnson was the 10th overall pick of the entire Major League Baseball draft, chosen by the Montreal Expos but he didn't sign and stayed at Miami. Then in 1992, he was selected 28th overall by the Florida Marlins. In 1994, he had a brief cup of coffee with the Marlins, which was his first of a 12-year career, which included stops with the Orioles, Dodgers, White Sox, Rockies and Devil Rays. Johnson hit .245 with 167 home runs during his career but more impressively, he was a five-time Gold Glove Award winner as a catcher, known for having a lethal arm and was just tremendous defensively.
“Once Miami committed to him, as a freshman, I wasn't going to back-up somebody for four years somewhere. I was still looking at Florida, UMass, UMaine but I really wanted to be down south. Rollins committed to me and said I would start as a freshman, might not be at catcher, but maybe at DH or first base,” said Mader.
BUSTING THROUGH
When Mader first arrived at Rollins, he was behind two fifth year seniors, one was a catcher and another was a DH. He was given a chance to see what he could do early on getting two hits against Temple, before the legendary coach Boyd Coffie realized that he had to get Mader's bat in the line-up.
Once that happened, just like high school, teams had a hard time figuring out ways to get Mader out. At one point he had a 13-game hitting streak, which was a school record for a freshman. At that time, the team was ranked 12th Nationally in the Division 2 polls, and he was batting .344 on the season. Rollins finished the regular season with a 36-24 record and competed in the Division 2 College World Series for the first time in many years and the only time during Mader's career.
“It was the first time in school history that we made it to the final eight teams of the world series,” said Mader. “Playing in that conference was so tough to get out of – just so incredibly competitive.”
Chris broke his wrist during his sophomore year, sitting out the entire season. He came back and had a very strong junior and senior seasons. In 1992 as a senior, he batted .338 with 10 home runs, 47 RBI and 16 doubles, while being named to the All-Sunshine State Conference team as well as being named to the All-South All-Star team.
Despite missing that sophomore season, he started to get bites from Major League teams, including the Mets.
“They were going to draft him and were offering I think 20 or 25,000 dollars and I said he's getting a scholarship for 80,000 so why would he sign? That would be crazy,” said Guy. “They were going to draft him if he was willing to sign. As the draft goes on, if teams need positions filled, they could call a prospect and say 'hey if we take you right now, will you sign for X amount'? That's when they called Chris during the draft and they offered either 20 or 25 thousand. I said no - that wouldn't be too smart of him to do that.
“I told Chris that he was a big fish up here in Tewksbury in a little pond, but out there in the Big World, it's a lot different. I told him that he's going to get his degree and they can never take that away from you. You can be the best player in the world and get hurt, but not have any education. The Red Sox called us and said they needed a catcher. They never offered us any money but I said no he's not going to sign.”
Chris agreed with that great advice and stayed at school, finishing with a mathematics degree.
“(After turning down the Mets the year before, I realized that) as a senior (in college) you have no leverage (with the MLB teams),” said Chris. “The scouts draft all of the high school kids who are juniors and have one more year of eligibility, so when the draft was happening, I was sliding down and sliding down. I was lucky to get a bus ticket and five dollars to Sarasota to get an opportunity. I thought the Mets would sign me again, I talked to the Astros at one point. I was lucky to get drafted by the White Sox.”
In the 53rd round of that 1991 draft (although he graduated from college in '92), Mader, a 6-foot-0, 195-pound catcher/cornerman/DH was selected by the White Sox.
MAKING AN IMPRESSION
Selected in the 53rd round, you would think that Chris would be at the back of the line, but that wasn't the case. He was assigned first to the Gulf Coast Rookie Ball League, playing 15 games, before moving to the South Bend White Sox, the Full League Single-A affiliate, who played in the Midwest League.
“In the first year you usually go to the New York-Penn League which is a short season, well they sent him to a full season playing for a team in South Bend,” said Guy. “Chris played for (Terry) Francona up there. When Chris got to South Bend, his first game Francona put him in the line-up and Chris went 1-for-3. The second game he was hitting sixth and he went 2-for-4 and the third game he was hitting clean-up and that's when he hit a home run. I know Terry well and he said 'man, your boy can hit' and I said 'yes, I know he can'.”
The summer of '92, Chris played 27 games for South Bend and batted .143 with 1 home run and also played 15 games for the Gulf Coast Rookie Ball team and batted .300 with two RBI.
The 27 games with South Bend, Chris played for coach Terry (Tito) Francona, the same guy who led the Red Sox to two World Series titles and is currently managing the Cleveland Indians.
“He was fantastic. He was truly laid-back and was just a true baseball guy. He was a players-coach. He really did a good job of explaining your role on the team. It was always very clear to you what your role was. He said to me, 'you're going to play catcher, first, third and DH', you'll sit every three days, this is your role on the team and is this clear to you'? I would say yes. Then he would say if you have questions about where you are hitting in the line-up or anything else, just let me know. He would then just leave you alone.”
And what was he like as a manager, on and off the field?
“He would joke around and be one of the guys in the clubhouse. I remember we went out to Iowa and he took us on the gambling riverboats on the Mississippi River and he would shoot craps and play blackjack with us. He was just a fun guy to be around – just a genuine, fun guy. I'll also say from a baseball mind, nobody knew situational baseball better than him than I had ever seen. He had seen every situation and was always incredibly calm and composed. He always seemed to have the right thing to say at the right time. He was just a really great leader.”
Playing 42 combined games, Mader hit a combined .191 with that one home run and 13 RBI. He said when he arrived in camp for the first time, he was told by the coaching staff that they wanted to make changes to his swing. Former Red Sox hitting instructor Walt Hriniak had been hired by the White Sox in 1989 and served there until 1995. He had a different teaching style than many other hitting instructors. While some guys like Robin Ventura flourished with it, others like Rich Gedman didn't. Chris fell into the latter category.
“Walt Hriniak had this hitting philosophy where he believed on the one degree kind of upswing, so you are swinging up through the ball,” explained Chris. “He wanted to keep you to keep your bat through the hitting zone as long as you could on a one degree point and that was his philosophy. I grew up the Ted Williams and Mike Schmidt style with two hands on the bat, your top hand kind of turns over. So, I get down to Rookie Ball and the coach says, 'well you have to change your swing' and I was like 'oh OK' because I was just listening to my coaches.”
That change immediately pushed Mader back a few steps. He went from hitting .300 and .400 everywhere he went to the low to mid .250's.
“I was talking to my dad and said 'it's like I forgot how to hit. I don't know what happened'. He said 'you were listening to the coaches and what they are teaching you probably works for a lot of people, but it's not going to work for you. If you're going to lose your job, if you're going to fail at this, fail at what has always worked for you. Swing the bat like you have always swung the bat from our basement, to high school, in college and that's what I did. I went back to my old swing.”
Going back to his old swing led him to his best season in his professional career. In 1993, Mader split his season playing 18 games for South Bend where he hit .262 with one home run and eight RBI, before going to the Hickory Crawdads, the Single-A Full season affiliate, who played in the South Atlantic League. In 120 games, Mader hit .270 with seven home runs and 49 RBI. He quickly became the most popular player, according to archived stories by the Charlotte Observer. He became even more popular when he hit a two-run double in one game giving the Crawdads ten runs in the game, which led to free pizza to the 3,000 fans in attendance during a promotion by Domino's.
During the middle of that season, Mader was on fire, batting well above .300 and was named to the league's All-Star team as the starting third baseman. Playing next to him at shortstop was some kid named Derek Jeter.
“Jeter was the first player (in MLB history) to sign for a million dollars out of high school,” said Mader. “When I talked to him, he said that the Yankees assigned him to Greensboro for the entire year, and told him no matter how well or not well you play, just learn how to do this and that. I think he played half of a season in AA the following year and then was called up to the Yankees and the rest is history.”
In the second half of that season, Mader wasn't able to keep up the .300-plus average.
“I was hitting .310 to .330, but I lost about 25 pounds because the wear and tear of minor league baseball. People don't realize that you get paid 850 dollars a month gross pay and you had to get an apartment, you had your phone, cable and all of that stuff and then they gave you fifteen dollars a day in meal money and for road games only. You would get an envelope of 105 dollars for an eight-game road trip. That money is gone in three days. You are literally eating Peanut Butter and Jelly sandwiches, Ramen Noodles and whatever else you could find. You are basically malfunctioning. I'm not complaining because I had a blast.
“You would get to the field at 2 pm, you would do weights, running and you would take a shower. You would have batting practice at 4 pm, you would take groundballs at 5:30-6, then the game starts at 7. You play a three or four hour game and you are losing weight. I started that season weighing 195 pounds and I ended the season at 178 pounds. The month of August, I'll never forget, I was in Augusta, Georgia, it was August 4th and I only remember that because it was 104 degrees out at game time and you're dying. You are playing in the South Atlantic League and it's summer time. You are malnourished and the bat felt like a led pipe. All of a sudden my year of batting .310, .320 and .330 went down to .270 pretty quick.”
Yet despite the second half slump, he was named the Minor League's Player of the Year.
“I thought I was on the fast track and thought I was on the next step of making it all of the way up (to the Major Leagues),” he said.
THIS CAN'T BE HAPPENING
Coming off his terrific season in 1993, Mader went to White Sox camp in the spring of 1994 feeling confident. While he was the returning league all-star third baseman in camp, that was nothing compared to a new outfielder who arrived. His name, Michael Jordan.
“I was in AA (camp) and Francona was our manager so I was with him for the first month and Jordan was our left fielder,” said Mader. “It was pretty much known that he was going to be assigned to Birmingham and Francona was going to manage that team. We played together that whole month, but when we broke camp, I was held back in Sarasota for six weeks because I sprained my ankle like three days before the end of spring training. I was really disappointed. You are the Single-A Player of the Year, you get assigned to Birmingham, you're in AA, playing for Tito, Jordan is there and you just feel like you're on the fast track and it was like 'wow, this is all happening'.”
During that camp, besides Jordan, another outfielder was there and his name was Bo Jackson.
“I'm a husky kid from Tewksbury and I was very lucky to have the opportunity that I had and I tried to make the most of the opportunity that I had,” he said. “I'm a fan too and here I am at third base in Sarasota Stadium and I turn around and in left field is Michael Jordan, and next to him in center field was Bo Jackson. He was a major leaguer so he would be moved around to different split squad games and stuff. I just remember thinking that our outfield was the two most iconic athletes of all-time and I'm on the field with these guys.”
While Jackson went with the White Sox team, and Francona and Jordan moved on to Birmingham, Mader stayed in Sarasota recovering from his ankle injury. Once he was cleared to play, he was back with the Hickory Crawdads.
“Everyone just moved up – Olmedo Saenz moves up, Peter Rose Jr. moves up and all of these third basemen, and Greg Norton, all of these guys who were there and we were all competing for these jobs (got moved up and I didn't),” said Mader. “When you're hurt, you're not playing, someone else is playing. It's basically the Wally Pip story that you lose your job.”
Quickly, Mader lost his job – not just with the Crawdads but within the entire organization.
“I was very frustrated and I probably said too much to (reporter Chris Hobbs of the) Charlotte Observer (newspaper). It was like July or August and he said to me, 'Chris you were in Hickory last year, you were the Player of the Year and you're back here, so how do you feel about that'? And the first words out of my mouth were something like 'I can't believe I'm still here'. The tone was like 'I can't believe that I was the Player of the Year and I'm still here'. I would have thought that I would have moved up to South Bend, Sarasota, or Birmingham or wherever. Of course that (comment) made its way to the (White Sox) Front Office and they think it's me being flippant. Within a week I was released. I'm 99.9 percent certain that was why I was released. You don't really know, but it didn't make sense.”
Mader recalls the entire sequence of his walking papers – a lot like the scene from the movie 'Bull Durham'.
“We were coming back from a road trip from Savannah, Georgia. We were on the bus and it was 2:30 in the morning. I'm on the back of the bus playing cards and (our manager) Fred (Kendall) comes back and says, 'hey Chris, can you get to the field tomorrow by one o'clock? I have something I want to work with you on'. I said 'yeah of course, sounds great'. I don't think anything of it.
“The next day, the first weird thing that happened was I pull into the parking lot and there's one car there and it's Fred Kendall's car. It just felt weird. I didn't have anything to think that something like that was going to happen, it was just an eerie, weird feeling. I walk in and go straight to my locker and Fred comes over and says, 'hey, you got a second'? And I said 'yeah, sure'. I go into his office and he says 'sit down' and I'm like 'OK, what's up'? Then he says 'well Chris this is the toughest job a manager has to do. Unfortunately, the organization has made a decision and they are releasing you from your contract'. And I was like, 'what?' He said 'yeah, it doesn't make any sense to me. You're a great guy, a great teammate, you're playing great, but unfortunately I'm just the messenger here'. So, I said, 'well now what' and he says, 'well unfortunately you have to pack up your stuff. I know you have your car so either we can give you money to gas it up to get you home or we can get you a flight or whatever'. Then I said 'That's it'? And he said 'yeah, that's it'.
“I was just sitting there and I didn't even cry. I was stunned and it was like 'what just happened'? Then I said 'Fred, I am literally leading the team in almost every offensive category. This makes no sense'. He said, 'Chris, I disagree with the decision. I don't know why this is happening, but the organization made a decision and I have to deliver the message'. I was just stunned.
“I literally packed up my stuff and went to my apartment in Hickory. Some of my teammates were there and they couldn't believe it either. I slept that night and drove to Prince William, Virginia the next day as they had a Single-A team there and a lot of my former teammates were there like Carmine Cappucchio, Mike Cameron and some others. I walk into the clubhouse and all I hear is 'it's about time you got called up, let's get you in the line-up' and I said 'no, fellas, I got released'. They couldn't believe it either. It just didn't make sense to anyone.
“I stay over that night and I drive home and now I'm crying the rest of the ride back to Tewksbury. The organization has no money invested in me. They had money invested in these other guys like Greg Norton, Pete Rose, Jr and other guys. It's the business of baseball and it's really unfortunate. It's not as meritocratic as you would think. It's not the best player gets the job. It's kind of like, 'well who do have money invested in' or 'who does the scouting director feels that has the most opportunity to grow into a big leaguer'?
“And it's not like they were wrong. I wasn't the next coming of Derek Jeter, but I was more of a Kevin Millar type guy. I could play multiple positions, I could hit, I was good in the clubhouse, strong leadership skills and all of that other stuff.
I could have been a career minor leaguer, I don't know. In the White Sox system at the time, you had Robin Ventura, Chris Stynes, Greg Norton, Olmedo Saenz, Peter Rose, Jr. and they were stacked, so I don't know (what the future would have been like).”
Mader played 74 games with Hickory that 1994 season and batted .257 with 9 home runs and 41 RBI. At the end of the decade, he was named to the Hickory All-Decade team.
CATCHING ON AGAIN
On August 12th of 1994, the players of MLB went on strike and ended in April of 2015. For Chris he was still able to find work … until the strike ended.
“There was a guy who used to be a coach at Florida Southern University that I played against while I was at Rollins. He was a scout for the Tigers. He knew that I was available and he called me and said 'hey would you sign a contract and get to Lakeland (Florida) in March'? There was no money value with the contract and I said 'yes absolutely, send me the contract and I'll sign it right now'. I signed with the Tigers and went to Lakeland. (Former Major League catcher) Larry Parrish was my coach and I played for three weeks and things were going really well and I was going to be in the Florida State League. Then Larry came into the office and said 'hey bad news, thirty guys just came back (from the strike) so we have to release thirty guys and you are one of them'.
“I then called my agent and the next day I signed on with the Mets. I drove to Port St. Lucie Florida and I was assigned to the Binghamton Mets, the AA affiliate. I played with (Major League players) Jason Isringhausen, Jay Payton and Paul Wilson and Mookie Wilson was my coach. I played for them for about two weeks and spring training was just about to break and the same thing happened. I get told that the strike is over, guys were coming back and I was being released. That came from Steve Phillips who was the General Manager of the Mets. He didn't have a great reason except that he told me that they had no money invested in me and they had money invested in other players. He said, 'you're a great ballplayer and I hope it works out (for you)'.
“I then went home. I called John Hart, the General Manager of the Indians. I had gone to a camp with him. After leaving him a message, he called me back the next day and said 'hey Chris, you're not going to believe this but we have a need for our Kingston, Carolina team as Einar Diaz went down with an injury. We need a guy who can start tonight, are you ready'? I said 'absolutely'. It was like 11 in the morning, so I flew from Boston to Charlotte and then drove to Kingston and I was in the bullpen ten minutes before the start of the game. I was the starting catcher that night and Bartolo Colon was the starting pitcher.”
Kingston was an A+ Affiliate of the Indians, who played in the Carolina League. Mader played 11 games batting .074 with two RBI, but went on to be a part of the team's league championship season.
“I ended up pinch hitting a lot because I was backing up Einar and I was also backing up Bruce Aven at third and Richie Sexson at first. That line-up was stacked and we ended up winning the Carolina League championship. What became clear to me (during that season) was making it to the big leagues would be a long road. No teams had any money invested in me even though I was a decent ballplayer. I was going to bounce around. I had already cried driving home from Hickory, driving across the state to St. Port Lucie and then St. Port Lucie back to Tewksbury.”
The night that Kingston won the championship, Mader, now 24 years old, tried to put all of his emotions aside and make a tough – and what he felt was the – right decision.
“I remember the big pile on the mound, the champagne, the after game party, the celebration and it was like 1:30-2 o'clock in the morning in Kingston and we're all still at the stadium. The lights were still on and I was looking out to the field. I started crying and I said 'this is it, this is my last game'. I wanted to remember that and not being in an office and being released. I never looked back. It was still such a hard decision. I loved it, I loved all of it. It was hard.”
His minor league career lasted four years. He played in 265 games and batted .248 with 18 home runs and 113 RBI. Along the way, he played along side a handful of guys who went on to the Major Leagues including Cameron, Saenz, Chris Snopek, Kirk McCaskill, Sexson, Colon, Ray Durham, Frank Menechino, as well as the best pitcher he said he ever caught, Danny Graves and the best hitter he ever played with Magglio, Ordonez.
NO LOOKING BACK
Although Chris was speaking the truth and wasn't trying to ruffle feathers by answering the question from Hobbs, he said looking back at his baseball career, he has absolutely zero regrets.
“If you were to compare me to a big leaguer, I would consider myself someone like Kevin Millar. I wasn't fast, I was a decent fielder, I had a decent arm and I could hit really well. I was a decent teammate, a fun guy in the clubhouse, I kept things light, I worked really hard, I supported my teammates and as a catcher, I managed the pitching staff well. Baseball was my passion. I loved every aspect of it.
“I don't regret retiring. There was that part of me that said hey, you've got a three percent chance of making it to the big leagues. In that three percent, if you make it is it for one day or is there a chance that you make it for three years? And even if you make it, how long are you there for? The reality is I made the right decision and I don't regret it. There's always those thoughts in your head that maybe I could have made it, but I'll also say this. My roommate was Carmine Cappucchio of Malden. He made it to AAA and never made it to the big leagues and he was a better player than I was. Again, it's not really if you are the better player, it's about are you in the right organization at the right time when there's an opening, really. Carmine played for like 11 or 12 years and never got that call all the way up which is crazy to me because he was incredible.”
While Chris made the decision to hang them up, his phone kept ringing.
“Once you get released from (a minor league baseball team), you can sign with anybody but you're always a free agent after that (one-year) contract is up,” explained his father. “When he went with the Mets and then finished it out with Cleveland, he was a free agent again. Montreal called and wanted to sign him and assign him to Triple-A as they needed a catcher and the Red Sox called and wanted to send him to Pawtucket because they also needed a catcher. He said, 'Dad I'm done. I need to get on with my life'. It's funny because that's the year that (Carlton) Fisk got hurt, so Chris may have been called up to the big leagues (had he stayed with the White Sox).”
Had he stayed with the White Sox a little longer, perhaps Chris could have been official teammates with Bo Jackson.
“Chris played ping pong with Bo Jackson. If Chris got three points off of Bo he was lucky,” said his dad with a big laugh.
IF YOU BUILD IT, THE KIDS WILL COME
After retiring from baseball, Chris worked in Technology Staffing for 20 years before switching over recently to Healthcare Staffing, working for a company out of Windham, New Hampshire. He lives next door in Pelham with his wife of 24 years Kristen and their three children, Kyle, 21, Brooke, 18 and Kate 16. Kyle and Brooke dabbled with sports when they were younger, while Kate is an avid hockey player and hopes to get a scholarship to continue to play in college.
“I built a rink in my backyard for my kids. You live in Southern New Hampshire and I used to skate outside. My son was actually skating on a small pond and he fell through one time. He was never in danger, but he said 'Dad, I'll never do that again'. So I built a rink and my kids take to it.”
That led to something even bigger.
“(After I did that) people in town were like 'hey can you build a rink for the town'? We raised the money and I built it, so was the owner and founder of the Pelham Ice Garden. It was 100x60 (feet) and was built across from two basketball courts at Lyons Park.
“The Board of Selectmen had to approve the business aspect. If you build something in a park, the town's insurance would cover if something ever were to happen and thankfully nothing did. We had it going for ten years. We had lights, we had a 3-on-3 pond hockey league, we did annual events and raised money and stuff. I stopped doing it maybe three or four years ago.”
Since the time he spent with the Garden Ice, another Tewksbury High baseball player made his way up through the ranks. Scott Oberg pitched at TMHS, went on to play at UConn before getting drafted by the Colorado Rockies. After several years in the minors, he got his break in 2015 when then reliever John Axford stepped on a rattlesnake and was out of action. Oberg was called up to replace him and after some up and down seasons, he's now one of the best relief pitchers in the National League.
In the history of Tewksbury, there's only two people who have been paid to play baseball professionally: Scott Oberg and before him, Chris Mader.
“Growing up in Tewksbury, I always believed that Tewksbury is a great sports town between the hockey teams, the football teams, the baseball teams and even some of the basketball teams,” said Mader. “We have always taken pride in our sports here in Tewksbury, like a lot of other towns. To think that I'm on a list of just two people who got to the place that I got to, yeah it says something and I'm proud of where I came from.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.