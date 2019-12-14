BILLERICA – Last season was a difficult one in terms of wins and losses for the Shawsheen Tech /Bedford Girls Hockey team, as the Rams struggled through a winless 0-18-2 campaign in their first year as a co-op program.
The winless record was obviously the bade news for the Rams, however they were able to take some positives out of the season, with many players who had little to no hockey experience heading into the season, gaining some valuable playing time, which should help them tremendously heading into this season.
That experience, along with several new players joining the team this season as part of the co-op program, have coach Bob Roach optimistic that the Rams will be finding the win column more often this season.
“They got a lot of ice time last season, and just by doing that, you are going to get better,” Roach said. “And then getting into games is also a big help in helping them to improve. This year should be a lot different. The co-op is a lot stronger. We have three young kids from Bedford who should help us, so I think we can have a good season.”
One of the players who gained some valuable experience last season is junior captain and center Emily Sartori, who returns this season looking to lead the Rams on and off the ice.
“Emily is a good leader. She works hard on the ice,” Roach said. “She’s got a good set of hands and some good speed. She is also very vocal in the locker room. She does the things you need as a leader. It is her third year with the team and she has improved every year.”
Senior defenseman Susan Doubek will be the Rams assistant captain, while other returning players will include senior forward Kara Salvi, senior defensemen Bella Munroe and Clareese Catrigno and sophomore center Amber Hurley.
Some promising newcomers for the Rams will include freshmen defensemen Caitlyn Aprile and Kelsey Giordano, while Sophomore Charlotte Livingston junior Cheyenne Casanova will also be looking to contribute for the Rams, and a trio of eighth grade forwards from Bedford High, Gianna Missiti, Anna MacEachern and Laney Meade will give the Rams an offensive spark.
A pair of local players sophomore forward Ashley Talbot and sophomore goalie Sydney Neault, both of Tewksbury, will also be relied upon heavily this season.
“Ashley got a lot of ice time last season and she really improved as the year went on. We expect her to be even better this season,” Roach said. “Sydney also got some good experience last year as a freshman, and she has gotten much stronger heading into this season. We had a scrimmage the other day and she did really well.
“We will also have a much stronger defense in front of her, so I think she will have a really strong season.”
Roach is expecting his entire team to have a very strong season, and if early season practices are any indication the Rams are already well ahead of where they were last season, as a more experienced roster has led to better preparation for the season.
“We have been able to do a little more in practice and work on some different skills than in previous years,” Roach said. “It really worked out well having the co-op again this season, because neither school would have had enough players on their own. Hopefully we can play well together and start to get some wins.”
Roach is actually hoping that the Rams are able to do more than just pick up a few wins. They will play and independent schedule against teams such as Arlington Catholic, King Phillip, Burlington, Reading and Stoughton, and Roach feels like his team can do well.
“We would never set our goals low,” Roach said. “Hopefully we will have a very good season and qualify for the state tournament. We have a young team, but it is also a team with some experience, so I think it will be a good season for us.”
