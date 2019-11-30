BILLERICA – For the second consecutive season, the Shawsheen Tech Football team will have a new opponent on Thanksgiving Day. After a 25-year rivalry with Greater Lowell came to an end after the 2017 season, the Rams last year squared off against Austin Prep, suffering a 14-8 loss in what turned out to be just a one-year commitment, as Austin Prep chose to move on.
But this season the Rams are hoping to start a new and long lasting Thanksgiving tradition when they host non-league rival Arlington Catholic at 10:15 a.m. at the Charles H. Lyons Athletic Complex.
While the Cougars will be a new Thanksgiving Day rival for the Rams, they are anything but a new rival, as the teams have faced each other for the past 18 years, generally in the first or second week of the season, including last season in Medford when the Rams won in a 16-14 thriller on a 30-yard field goal by Chris Disciscio with just 39 seconds left in the game.
Shawsheen coach Al Costabile is excited to continue his team’s rivalry Arlington Catholic and especially excited to do so on Thanksgiving Day against a team and a program that he has such great respect for.
“Last year was kind of a quick fix with Austin Prep, but they had their sights set on setting up a rivalry with St. Mary’s on Thanksgiving,” Costabile said. “So, Arlington Catholic turned out to be a great fit for us. I have great respect for their coach, Anthony Petrelis, and their athletic director Dan Shine, and their assistant athletic director and former coach, whom I had many great games against, Serge Clivio. He is a great friend of mine, and we have a long history with Serge.”
Arlington Catholic will bring just a 2-9 record into Thursday’s game against the 9-2 Rams, but Costabile warns that this is no mismatch. The Cougars play in the very challenging Catholic Central Large Conference, where they play a very tough schedule against the likes of Cardinal Spellman, St. Mary's and Division 6 North champion Bishop Fenwick.
The Cougars have also been playing much better as of late, having won two of their last three games, including a 48-20 win over Boston Latin last week. Two weeks prior to that, they had routed Salem by a score of 47-6.
In each of their recent wins they have been led by outstanding performances by quarterback Paul Hammond, who threw three touchdown passes and ran for another in the win over Salem and threw for four more scores and ran for another against Boston Latin.
Hammond’s primary targets will be Jose Davila and Steven DiLeo. Davila caught scoring passes of 79 and 67 yards against Boston Latin, while DiLeo caught a 50-yard touchdown against Boston Latin and a 45-yard strike against Salem
“They are a very explosive offense,” Costabile said. “(Hammond) is a very elusive quarterback. We saw them in their win over Boston Latin and they were excellent in that game. They play in a very good league and they are definitely battle tested.”
Regardless of the opponent, Costabile knows that his team must play a lot better in Thursday’s game than they have played the past couple of weeks. After beating Austin Prep two weeks ago by a score of 41-28 in a penalty filled game, they suffered a tough 28-13 loss this past Friday to Assabet Valley in the semifinals of the State Vocational Playoffs, a game in which they turned the ball over six times.
“We definitely hope to play a lot better than we have recently,” Costabile said. ‘We are looking to rebound and to play a solid game and finish up with the season with a win.”
One thing certainly working in the Rams favor will be being at home for Thanksgiving for the first time in three years after traveling to Greater Lowell and Austin Prep the past two seasons. Costabile, who has always been a big fan of Thanksgiving football, is looking forward to playing in front of the home crowd on Thursday, which will also be the Rams Senior Day.
“It has been a couple of years since we have been home, so that is a great feeling for us. I always get excited for Thanksgiving. It is a wonderful tradition her in Massachusetts,” Costabile said. “The seniors are always up for Thanksgiving Day, and that will be especially true with it being Senior Day. It will be a very emotional last game, and we are looking forward to it.”
