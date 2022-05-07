BILLERICA – Prior to their break for April vacation, the Shawsheen Tech Girls Lacrosse team had gotten off to a tremendous start to the season, winning their first five games, and looking very dominant in most of those contests.
But with a two-week layoff between games, there was some concern that there could be a letdown, or certainly a loss of momentum, when they returned to action last Wednesday afternoon in a road game against CAC rival Greater Lowell. For the first half, that actually appeared to be the case, as the Rams struggled to find their offense and led only 2-0 at the half.
But the second half was an entirely different story, as the Rams offense woke up, their defense continued to dominate, and they rolled to a 12-1 win over the Gryphons to improve to 6-0 on the season.
“Coming back from a break like that can be a bit of a shell shock, because you know you were 5-0 before that, but you have to remember that winning doesn’t come easy and you have to work for it,” Shawsheen coach Alex O’Reilly said. “That was clearly seen and acknowledged in that game, when were only up by two goals at the half. We worked hard at practice, but working hard at practice is different than the pressure of a game, and it just took us a half to realize that.”
The Rams were led offensively in this one by five goals from junior midfielder Kerry Brown, who picked up right where she left off before the break as the Rams leading scorer, while senior captain Devin Sweeney as well as freshman Fiona Rexford and sophomore Alexis Fox of Wilmington, had two goals each. Senior Ashley Talbot of Tewksbury added the other Rams goal. Freshman goalie Pieris Fowler made five saves in net to pick up the win.
The balanced scoring attack was part of an overall game plan where many players were shuffling in an out off the lineup for the Rams.
“We worked the players who were able to be strong and able to be on the field the whole entire time, into the game in ways we have not been able to beforehand, and we were able to ease back in the players who had missed some time or injuries or being sick,” O’Reilly said. “It was nice to have so many players able to contribute to the win.
“The break was a good thing for us, because we had a few players who were out sick and a few players who were trying to recover from some minor injuries, so that time off was essential for us to be able to come back at full strength.”
The Rams were back in action on Monday of this week with a home game against CAC rival Mystic Valley and they showed no signs of letting up, putting up another 12 goals in a 12-6 victory to improve to 7-0 on the season.
Shawsheen got four more goals from Brown in this contest, while Sweeney added three of her own and senior Abbie Wood added a pair. Junior Kylie McFadden of Tewksbury added a solo tally as did sophomore Riley Rourke and freshman Natalia Portillo-Pita. For Rourke and Portillo-Pita, the goals were their first ever varsity goals. Fowler was once again very strong in net with eight saves.
The Rams will be back in action on Thursday when they travel to Whittier for a 4:00 pm start, followed by another road game at Essex Tech on Monday, also at 4:00 pm.
SOFTBALL
It was a mixed bag of results for the Shawsheen Tech Softball team this past week, as the Rams went 1-1 on the week, earning an impressive 12-0 win over Northeast in a home game last Thursday, before suffering a tough 10-3 loss to Arlington Catholic in a road contest on Monday of this week.
In the win over Northeast, the Rams pounded out 13 hits on the day, with eight different batters record a hit. Sophomore catcher Reagan Bowden singled home senior captain Ella Malvone of Wilmington in the first, to start the scoring, but the Rams were far from done, as they scored in every inning of the game, including two runs in the third, three in the fourth and four in the sixth. Senior captain Kayla Mirisola of Tewksbury was 2-for-3 on the day, with triple and a run scored, while freshman Alivia Imbimbo was 2-for-4 with an inside the park home run and senior right fielder Paityn Rose was 2-for-4 with a run scored.
The Rams defense was also solid all day, led by junior second baseman Mia Bisso of Tewksbury and senior third baseman Emily Freitas of Wilmington.
While she had plenty of run support, senior pitcher Sandra Watne of Wilmington hardly needed it, as she threw a two-hitter, striking out 11 batters and walking only one. She also chipped in on offense, going 2-for-4 on the day with three runs scored.
"We really came to play today,” Shawsheen coach Scott Ialuna said. “I am so proud of the way the team responded, especially after a tough loss to Whittier on Tuesday. We executed perfectly in the first, and the girls never looked back."
Things did not go as well for the Rams on Monday in their 10-3 loss to non-league rival Arlington Catholic, as several fielding miscues helped lead to their loss. The game stood tied at 1-1 after two innings but four AC runs in the third inning and two more in the fourth broke the game open and the Cougars held on from there.
“AC hit the ball well today, and we made some costly mistakes,” Ialuna said. “Three errors led to their four runs in the third. We couldn’t recover. The girls did fight, but we couldn’t get the hit at the right time.”
Freshman first baseman Gianna Caruso, had a triple and a single with one run scored, while Bowden was 2-for-4 with an RBI and Mirisola was 2-for-3. Mirisola also had a great game with five catches from her left field position. Shortstop Alivia Imbimbo contributed to the defense with four putouts as well.
The Rams will be back in action on Thursday when they host Notre Dame Academy for a 4:00 pm start, followed by a road trip to Malden Catholic on Thursday, also at 4:00 pm.
CO-ED TENNIS
With two more wins this past week, the Shawsheen Tech Co-Ed Tennis team kept their perfect record intact, improving to 7-0 on the season, with wins over Nashoba Tech last Monday, and then Fellowship last Wednesday.
In their 7-0 road win over Nashoba last Monday, the Rams swept through their singles matches, with sophomore Ethan Hines of Tewksbury taking his first singles match, as did senior captain John Zembeck in second singles. Junior Bobby Dodge of Wilmington followed suit with a 10-0 win in third singles, while sophomore Jasmine Johansen rolled to victory in fourth singles.
The Rams also swept to a pair of 10-0 wins in their first two doubles matches, with senior captain Sam Hines of Tewksbury and fellow senior Quinn Fallon wining in first doubles while freshman Eliot Hong and junior Will LaMonica of Wilmington took second doubles. Junior Olivia Bongiovanni and sophomore Sarah Johansen of Tewksbury took third doubles by a score of 10-3.
“The players have come together and stepped up their game. Each player whether they are playing singles or doubles have the same goal in mind, win the league title,” Rams coach Jay Tildsley said. “Between Ethan, Bobby and John they are interchangeable and have shared the role of the one two and three spots. Each week these guys seem to amaze me. It is an absolute slug fest in practice to see who will be the number one guy.
“As a coach I can’t ask for anything better, competition brings out the best in everyone! They challenge each other and keep challenging each other day after day. The three of those guys have the right mix of court awareness, serving power and game play to be very successful in match play.”
As if to prove Tildsley’s point, the Rams once again swept to their singles victories in the 5-2 win over Mystic Valley on Monday, using a different lineup this time around. Zembeck took first singles by a score of 10-3, while Ethan Hines took second singles 10-2 and Dodge took third singles 10-3. Jasmine Johansen meanwhile, kept the Rams perfect in singles with a 4-3 victory.
“Jasmine has been tremendous this year,” Tildsley said. “She has stepped up into the lineup and is outplaying my expectations. Jasmine’s play has improved tremendous and I am excited to have her for another two years.”
In first doubles, the Rams got another win from Fallon and Sam Hines, this time by a score of 10-3, continuing their fine season.
“Our first doubles team has been out stoppable. Quinn and Sam feed off each other,” Tildsley said. “They are seniors who are out here for a purpose and not going through the motions. They have been tremendous role models for our younger players and are constantly motivating their teammates”
Hong and LaMonica meanwhile tied their second singles match by a score of 8-8, while Bongiovanni and Sarah Johanson took third singles by a score of 4-3.
“Will LaMonica has teamed with Eliot Hong who is a freshman with club experience and returning starter Christian Rivera. All three players have been reliable,” Tildsley said. “They may not have the commanding scores like their teammates but they have been consistent. All three players are returning and will be key to our essentials moving forward throughout the year.
“Olivia Bongiovanni and Sarah Johansen have played very well. Both girls are quick learners are eager to compete. They are playing well and bring a great team chemistry to the courts.”
Overall, obviously Tildsley could not be any happier with the performance of his undefeated team to this point in the season. While there are still plenty of challenges ahead, Tildsley is confident that his team is prepared to meet those challenges.
“The team has been solid. We have played against everyone in the league except for Greater Lowell, who is traditionally is very strong and well coached,” Tildsley said. “We as a team have been razor focused all year and our goals remain the same. I am excited to see how far we can go because I feel like we haven’t seen our true potential yet. We are peeking and peeking I hope we can finish what we set out to accomplish this year.”
The Rams will be back in action on Thursday when they host CAC rival Greater Lawrence, at 4:00 pm at the Shawsheen courts.
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
It may have taken them a bit longer than they would have liked, but last Thursday afternoon, the Shawsheen Tech Boys Track and Field team was finally rewarded with their first victory of the season, coming away with a hard fought 74-62 win over Greater Lowell at the Charles H. Lyons Athletic Complex.
After battling to a tie in their season opener a few weeks back against Northeast and then getting blown out by a powerful Greater Lawrence team the week before school vacation, the Rams and coach Joe Gore were thrilled to just get back into action, but especially to pick up that elusive first win and improve to 1-1-1 on the season.
“It was great for them to get the win,” Gore said. “Even though we had a tie and a loss, all year long, they have been improving their times, jumps and throws each day. So, it was really rewarding for them to end up in the win column. As much as I can preach to them about how much better they are getting, it is tough to preach it when they are not getting the results.”
The Rams got several outstanding efforts on the day, but perhaps none better than junior Giannia Zompa, who earned three first place finishes on the day, taking the top spot in the 400 hurdles, the 110 hurdles and the triple jump.
“That was huge for us. That’s 15 big points that he got for us,” Gore said. “He is a first year track kid, and he is obviously a very good athlete, but he is also just a kid who works hard every day. We have been very happy with his work ethic, so it was great to see him get the results like that.”
Junior Tyler Francois of Tewksbury picked up a big win for the Rams in the 400 meters, while sophomore Zach Rogers of Wilmington took first in the 200 meters as well as in the shot put and sophomore John McLaughlin of Tewksbury was first in the 100 meters.
“The boys have really worked hard this season,” Gore said. “Every day it seems like guys are putting up PR’s. That has been kind of the theme of the season. We just keep getting better and we knew it would eventually translate into wins, it just took us a while.”
The Rams will be back in action on Thursday, when they take on CAC rival Essex Tech in a road meet, starting at 4:00 pm.
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
On the girls side, the Shawsheen Track and Field team suffered a close 70-65 loss to Greater Lowell in last Thursday’s meet, putting up quite the battle against the Gryphons, despite being hampered by a lineup of only 20 athletes. The loss dropped the girls record on the season to 1-2
“We are very thin on the girls side. We are a little short on numbers,” Gore said. “But I was very proud of how they did. That was an undefeated Greater Lowell team that we faced, and not to take anything away from Greater Lowell, but I really feel like if we had more people, we could have won. We had some events where we could even put people in, so that really hurt.”
Of the events where they could enter athletes, the Rams got several outstanding performances, led in part by sophomore Ariana Farrell of Wilmington, who had a fine all around day, taking third in 400 hurdles and second in the 100 hurdles.
“Arianna has been getting better every day,” Gore said. “She works hard every day at practice, so it was great to see her have a good day.”
Shawsheen also got big days from freshman Megan Steeves of Wilmington, who was first in both the 100 and 200 meters, as well as Jackie Genetti, who followed close behind in second place in both events.
“The girls have a lot of talent, but sometimes it is tough to tell, because our numbers are so low,” Gore said. “They will have their work cut out for them against Essex Tech, but we know they will, even the low numbers.”
The Rams will be back in action on Thursday for a road meet against a talented Essex Tech squad, starting at 4:00 pm.
BASEBALL
The Shawsheen Tech Baseball team had only one game this past week, but they made the most of their limited opportunity on the field, rolling to a 13-3 road victory over Northeast last Thursday afternoon, to improve their record to a perfect 10-0 (5-0 CAC) on the season, and also clinch a state tournament berth at just the midway point of the season.
The Rams were led to victory by another outstanding performance on the mound from Aiden MacLeod, who pitched a complete game, giving up only three hits and two earned runs.
Junior Mavrick Bourdeau powered the Rams offense with three hits, three RBI and three runs scored, while senior Owen Duggan had a hit and RBI and MacLeod helped his own cause with a hit and a run scored. Senior Ryan Santini of Wilmington, meanwhile, had two hits and two runs scored.
“MacLeod was dealing yet again, working hitters, and getting outs efficiently. He now has five wins on the season, four as a starter and one in a relief appearance,” Shawsheen coach Brian McCarthy said. “Bourdeau is still swinging a hot bat and had another three-hit game. Santini, (Shane) Costello, Duggan, and (Brendan) Lee are all zeroed in at the plate and have had multiple big games.”
With the state tournament spot clinched, the Rams have accomplished one of their goals on the season, but there is still plenty of work to be done the rest of the way. Nobody knows what the future holds, but McCarthy is confident his team will put in the work to accomplish all of the goals they have set for themselves.
“It was a great feeling to get that ten win mark so early and clinch post-season play,” McCarthy said. “But, there is so much more work to do this year, as the power rankings really change things a bit. We have a lot of big CAC games left, as well as a few big non-leaguers waiting for us at the end of the season. We want to keep winning games, obviously, but we need to keep improving too. We want to be playing our best ball at the end of the season and into the tournament. But, our guys keep working hard, and I'm excited to see how far we can go.”
Shawsheen will be back in action on Thursday when they travel to Greater Lawrence, before staying on the road to face Greater Lawrence next Monday, with both games starting at 4:00 pm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.