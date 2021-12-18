TEWKSBURY – This past March and April, the 'Indoor Track season' was actually held outdoors due to COVID. It was held during the Fall-2 time, so athletes could squeeze in the indoor track season around their other normal winter sports seasons.
That being said, a handful of talented kids from that 2-3 regular season either graduated or those who could return, went back to their original sports. That leaves head coach Fran Cusick wondering exactly what kind of team he has for this back to normal, indoor season.
“I really don't know what to expect (this season). There's a lot of people who are new because we lost a lot of people who graduated so I really don't know,” he said. “I do think that we have a lot of good pieces, but it's hard to figure out how things are going because we haven't had any meets yet. We have been basically doing a lot of preparatory stuff. I like the energy of the group. Everyone is very positive so far.
“It's a smaller group than we've had in the past and that's a unique problem in Tewksbury, but numbers are down across the league in track and they were in cross-country and others sports, too. I wish we had more people. I think we have 36, which is pretty low for us. The people that we do have here have been very positive and very coachable, which is important.”
This year's team will be led by its four captains, all seniors, Raia Price, Ava Piccolo, Noelia Cura and Maci Chapman.They will be four of the top performers on the team this season, along with seniors Molly Cremin and Ashlyn Nawn and junior Carrina Barron.
“Molly Cremin and Maci Chapman are coming off great cross-country seasons. I think they're going to be good again and I can see them carrying on their success here this track season,” said Cusick. “Carrina Barron had a great volleyball season and she's probably one of the better athletes in the MVC in terms of multi-sport athletes. Noelia Cuera is a senior and has been with us over the last three years and she hasn't been able to run indoors for us since 2019 so we're excited about that. Raia Price is another season, who played soccer in the fall. She is a solid, solid kid, who really pays attention to detail and is just an awesome kid to coach.”
Two years ago at the MVC Championship Meet, Barron, Nawn and Cura were part of the 4x200 relay team which placed seventh. Barron was also 10th in the long jump, Cura was 13th in the 300, while Cremin and Chapman were 14th and 17th in the 1K and mile.
Also bringing back some experience include seniors Madison Forgione, Maisan Nguyen and Else O'Leary, who was 9th in the two-mile at the MVC Meet two years ago, as well as junior Victoria Allen and sophomores Kimsan Nguyen and Cassidy Paige.
The other seniors on the team include: Alcide Dephnie, Awomah Beryl, Lily Boucher, Delia Conte, Ally Costello and Reilly Whalen, juniors Grace Carroll, Colleen Cremin, Grace Willey and Abbie Young, sophomores Rania Elouahi, Kiahna Felix, Ava Fernandes, Savannah Helm, Maddy Kearney, Kate Kennedy, Reese Maniscalco, Alana Price, Samantha Tilton and Madison Shakes, as well as freshman Alejandra Segura. Also in the mix will be Amanda Lightfoot.
The season gets underway on Tuesday.
“We have some pieces and we'll see how things come together. Really this season is different (than others). We really don't have individual dual meets. All of the MVC teams are at the Reggie Lewis Center competing against all of the other league teams,” explained Cusick. “The first two meets it's going to be you race against everyone, invitational style and then the last meet you face a team that's close to your record. I don't see it as we have to win this meet or that meet, it's more about how can we develop, how can we get better, how can we improve each and every week and whoever we match up with in that last week, will be our own championship.”
