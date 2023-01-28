TEWKSBURY – Although the wins have kept coming, the Tewksbury Memorial High Schools Boys' Hockey team wasn't playing its best hockey over the past few weeks. The team took a big step forward with that this past week, first with a 3-1 win over Boston Latin and then a 6-0 win over a six-win Concord-Carlisle team. The two wins puts the Redmen at 9-1-0 on the season.
In the first win over BL (5-3-2), the Redmen received goals by Matthew Cooke and Jeremy Insogna (short-handed), before Tyler Barnes secured it with an empty-netter. Barnes and Nick DiCioccio had the assists, while goalie Ben O'Keefe turned away 22-of-23 shots he faced.
“Boston Latin is a good team. They are definitely a good team and they played hard and they played well,” said Redmen head coach Derek Doherty. “I still don't think we were at our best, but we played better. They are a good team so you have to play well against them for sure.”
Three days later also before the home crowd, the Redmen played extremely well on all three phases of the game and for all three periods, beating Concord-Carlisle (6-6-0) by the 6-0 score. Cooke led the way with two goals, while single tallies were added by Conor Cremin, Andrew Whynot, Ryan Flynn and Brady Chapman. Tyler Bourgea and Barnes picked up two assists each, while single helpers went to Ryan Flynn, Chapman, DiCiccio, Insogna and Anthony DiFranco. Tewksbury outshot the Patriots 52-13 with O'Keefe making all of the stops to earn the shut out.
“We're getting spread out scoring which is nice to see. We were missing (Brady) Chapman in that Boston Latin game and that makes a difference. He got hurt in the first period of the (Acton-Boxboro game) and his loss made such an impact on us and you really don't realize it (until he's out of the line-up),” said Doherty, referring to the 25 stitches that Chapman took to his lip. “He returned to play on Saturday against Concord-Carlisle and he was fantastic. Having him back healthy puts us back where we want to be.
“We weren't playing great for a couple of games before he got hurt, but we were coming off the Fenway game. Having him back allowed us to put that line back together with Flynn-Chapman-Cremin and then you have Barnes-Insogna-Cook, so you need those two lines to be clicking on all cylinders and they were (on Saturday). The entire team finally played well – we finally played hard and finally played our style of game throughout the whole game.”
Besides the spread out scoring attack, Doherty said that handful of other players have stepped up, which hopefully takes some pressure off some of the veterans, as well as some needed rest once in a while.
“On defense, Cullen Mangan and (Michael) Connors are two guys who we are trying to rely on a little bit more now to get more ice time (and both have stepped it up),” said Doherty. “Mangan was fantastic (against Concord-Carlisle) and Mikey took care of business on his end. It gives your top three or four guys some time (to rest).”
Doherty was asked about Mangan and in what ways has he improved his play?
“Confidence – at least from the last game. He went out there and played with a lot of confidence. I thought he played really well. With him, it's about being confident and not getting all jumpy. He can get really jumpy at times, but on Saturday he was very patient, he made good decisions, he got the puck up quick and he just did a lot of good things which was really nice,” said the coach.
Tewksbury has a busy week ahead. On Wednesday night, they took on Newton South with results not known as of presstime. On Friday night, they will host North Andover for a 7:10 pm contest, and then on Sunday will take part in the Burns Tournament, which is a 16-team tournament featuring the top public school teams in the entire state. The tournament is broken up to a two different brackets, the top eight teams and the bottom eight teams, based on power rankings. Those pairings will be announced on Thursday, and Doherty said the games will be held in Canton, Arlington and the third rink was still up in the air but possibly Natick.
“We are such on the bubble of being in the top group. Just being in the tournament is great so don't get me wrong. No matter what bracket you're in, it's the best of the best of the public schools, really,” said Doherty. “There might be a couple of missing but, you just don't know before the season starts (when the teams are invited to play). It's just such a good tournament to play in. It's good for us to play in this and get ready for the state tournament – a nice competitive, mini tournament.
“We're hoping that if we can beat Newton South by three or four goals, that's going to help us (with our power ranking). We are so close to getting that number eight spot and being in that top bracket. We want to be the eighth team and we want to play Hingham or Arlington. If we don't, we don't, we try to win the other side of the bracket which is also very good. Canton was in that second bracket last year, won it and we faced them in the state final.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.