TEWKSBURY – Last year, the Tewksbury Memorial High School Softball team made some waves when it won three state tournament games before losing to a very strong Danvers team in the Division 2 North Sectional Final. The Redmen finished the season as one of the top eight teams in the entire state, for their division.
On Saturday night, now playing in the new MIAA statewide tournament, the Redmen hosted Somerset-Berkley in the Round-of-8 before a large crowd at Hazel Field. A win would put the team one more win away from getting to the state championship game and more importantly, surpass last year's tournament mark.
The No. 2 seed Tewksbury didn't waste much time of reaching that goal, scoring a run in the first, two more in the second and two more in the third to take a 5-0 lead, which was enough to cruise the rest of the way to defeat the No. 7 seed SB, 7-2.
In this win, Tewksbury banged out 11 hits and also had a number of hard hit balls caught for outs. In addition, SB was a bit sloppy in the field making four errors as well as two wild pitches and passed ball mixed in.
Of the 11 hits, four were for extra bases with doubles by Becca Harris (4-for-4), Whitney Gigante and Sydney Whalen as well as a booming triple by Samantha Ryan.
"They crushed it (offensively) tonight. Honestly the slower the pitcher, the harder it is for us (to hit). They were just on it tonight and laser focused,” said head coach Brittney Souza. “Like I said to them yesterday, we have been here before, we know what to expect, it's our time now and we're not done yet. It was awesome. They showed up laser focused and ready to play and we're not done yet.”
Both parts of Tewksbury's batting order caused a lot of damage. Hitters 1-through-4 combined to go 6-for-14 with two doubles, a triple, three RBI, five runs scored, while walking twice and stealing three bases. Hitters 6-through-9, combined to go 5-for-11 with a double, RBI and two runs scored.
The strong hitting started in the bottom of the second. With the bases empty and one out, sophomore Avery Della Piana got things rolling with a sharp single to center field. Freshman Sydney Whalen then crushed a fastball which bounced off the left field fence for a stand-up double. Aislin Davis jumped on a first pitch fastball and ripped it to left field for a RBI single, but the Redmen ended up stranding runners at second and third.
“(Taking an early lead is) huge and that's a big part of any softball game,” said Souza. “To jump ahead early, kind of deflating the other team so we did a really good job with staying focused, winning the innings and putting the pressure on them early.”
In the third, Tewksbury scored two runs on a single by Becca Harris, who then went to second in a wild pitch and two batters later, Whitney Gigante delivered a RBI double and she later scored on a wild pitch.
The Raiders scored two runs in the top of the fifth on four hits to make it 5-2, and then Tewksbury added two more in the bottom of the sixth with Sam Ryan crushing a triple and she scored on a RBI double by Harris. She moved to third on a dropped third strike and then scored on a RBI groundout by Gigante.
Harris finished 4-for-4, while the team's top four batters finished 6-for-14 with five runs scored and three RBI. The team's bottom four hitters also combined to go 5-for-11 with two runs scored and a RBI.
Ryan got the win on the mound and seemed to be throwing a bit more harder than in previous games. She gave up two earned runs on eight hits while walking one and striking out six.
“Sam looked very strong and well rested. We took Thursday off to shut her down for a day and then Friday was just very light pitching for her, so she was ready to throw today,” said Souza.
She was helped out by strong all-around defense. Harris was strong once again at shortstop, while third baseman Abby Tower made a great diving grab, which was incorrectly ruled a trap, while the team's three outfielders Aislin Davis, Alyssa Adams and Sydney Whalen all played very well, including holding three different Raiders' to long singles on long shot to or near the outfield fence.
“Our outfield is super quick. They have good arms to get the ball in. (Somerset-Berkley) hit three long singles,” said Souza.
