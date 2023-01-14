BILLERICA - Maybe that loss to Rockport back on Dec. 22 wasn't such a bad thing after all.
Shawsheen Tech boys hockey coach Chuck Baker certainly wasn't happy after the Rams were edged on home ice by Rockport, 3-2, but since that contest, Shawsheen has gone 3-0 against non-league opponents from Methuen, Haverhill and Hamilton-Wenham, outscoring those three teams by a combined margin of 15-3 while improving its record to 6-1 overall,
In recent action, the Rams shutout Hamilton-Wenham on Saturday by a 6-0 score, two days after a 6-1 shellacking over visiting Haverhill at Billerica's Hallenborg Rink on Thursday.
“I thought overall we played well,” said Baker. “I’m a little more happy with our play offensively.”
In the win over the Generals, junior defenseman Derek Nazzaro of Tewksbury was the story of the night with four points, all assists.
"He had a great night distributing the puck," Baker said.
Senior Brady Darcey of Billerica also collected four points on the night with two goals and two assists and junior Liam Milne of Wilmington also had a pair of goals.
Also scoring in the victory was junior Dominic DiMambro of Billerica and freshman Justin Thibert of Wilmington.
Senior Kevin Ackerley of Wilmington added an assist.
Senior goalie Aiden MacLeod of Burlington picked up the victory and the shutout in goal for the Rams.
Against Haverhill, Shawsheen led only 1-0 at the end of the first period before three unanswered goals in the second helped the Rams pull away.
Milne scored on a pass from senior Nick Calouro of Tewksbury just nine seconds into the second for a 2-0 lead.
Calouro made it 3-0 at 7:36 on a goal assisted by Darcey and sophomore Larry Cullity of Billerica before another Shawsheen goal just 43 seconds later as Darcey scored a goal assisted by Milne and Cullity.
Haverhill's Darren Ackerman scored a shorthanded goal for the Hillies with just 10 seconds left in the second, but the tally did little to slow down Shawsheen.
The Rams scored twice more in the third period.
At 5:51, Cullity scored his fourth points of the night (2 goals, 2 assists) when he buried a wrist shot into the top corner. Junior Chase Darcey of Billerica and junior Kyle Gray of Wilmington earned assists.
With seven minutes to go, Brady Darcey completed the scoring with a goal assisted by Milne and Ackerley.
Cullity had Shawsheen's first goal, an unassisted strike at 11:14 of the stanza.
MacLeod and a stubborn Ram defense had another terrific night.
“I was able to play our younger group tonight which is great, they work hard,” Baker said. “I like to make sure those kids are getting some ice time as well. It was great.”
Shawsheen starts a busy week on Thursday with a home game against Nashoba Tech/Greater Lowell in Billerica starting at 7:10 p.m.
On Saturday, the teams face off again at the Chelmsford Forum starting at 8 p.m.
Monday, Shawsheen plays at 12 p.m. game at the Hallenborg against Essex Tech.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.