TEWKSBURY – It certainly wasn't scripted to end this way.
No one really saw this coming, and the shock, the disbelief and the raw emotions certainly set in for the players and the coaches moments after the No. 1 seed Tewksbury Memorial High School Boys Hockey team was upset by the No. 17 seed Norwood, 5-2, in the second round of the Division 2 state tournament played before a sold-out crowd at the Breakaway Arena.
The defending state champions of Tewksbury saw an extremely fast and hungry Norwood team jump out to a two-goal lead just 1:45 into the game. After that, the Redmen couldn't catch up. The Mustangs made it 3-0 early in the third, added an empty-netter with 2:40 to go before Tewksbury scored two short-handed goals with 1:19 and 15 seconds left. Norwood then officially iced the game with another empty-netter with four seconds left.
Norwood goalie Anthony Amato saw 52 shots and turned away 50 of them, which ended Tewksbury's incredible season of 19-2-1 and the two-year combined record of 41-4-1, which included last year's state championship title.
“For two years, these kids made my life very special,” said head coach Derek Doherty, with his eyes filling up. “It was so much fun to come to practice every day with these kids. And they have been through a lot. They have been through a lot of adversity, especially the last few weeks. They love coming here (to the rink), they love being a part of this program and it's really been a pleasure coaching them all. I really enjoyed them all. I loved coming to practice every day and seeing them all.
“These four months have been fantastic, but it's not just this year, it's been the last two years. It's just something special. Getting to go to Fenway (Park) with them, to the (TD) Garden with them and I actually thought we had a chance to do it again this year. I thought we were the better team tonight and we outshot them 52-17. We couldn't put the puck by the kid.”
Just 1:11 into the game, Norwood's Andrew Gillis collected the puck in the neutral zone and skated in with a burst of speed before sending a hard wrist shot to the top corner for the quick 1-0 lead.
Thirty-four seconds later, the Mustangs struck again as Rich Carroll scored off a rebound and the visitors had a quick 2-0 lead.
“In the first five minutes, the turnovers hurt us. They played off transition quick and they jumped on us. I don't think it was so much that we didn't come out to play, it was more about turning the puck over, and Norwood going on transition,” said Doherty. “We settled down and it was like 'OK, we're going to score five or six goals.
“Even when it was 2-0, I still thought that we have a lot of firepower and I thought we would be able to blow the puck by him (but we didn't). I pulled our goalie when it was 3-0 and I had no choice (at that moment).”
Tewksbury had all kinds of chances to climb back into the game including a power play late in the first and two more in the second. Tewksbury combined to put six shots on net in those three man-up situations.
In the second period both Matt Cooke and Ryan Flynn had good bids but were both denied. With 2:29 to go in the period, Tewksbury scored a goal but it was waved off immediately as the net got dislodged.
Norwood then added the third goal coming with 3:51 left before the teams exchanged two goals each in the final 2:40.
“They (Norwood) were the fastest team that we have faced all season. Everything for them was a blocked shot and go off transition or something gets deflected and they are up the ice. Hey good luck to them, I hope they win it all. I really do. They are a classy group, classy coaching staff and classy kids,” said Doherty.
Doherty also spoke very highly of the seven seniors who dressed for this game, and who were classy throughout the entire season and their careers.
“The seniors were just awesome. I had great captains with Nick (DiCiccio) and Ben (O'Keefe). Benny typically never let things bother him. He was always in here happy and he was a great captain and great with communication. The Chapman line with Cremin and Flynn were awesome. They have been together for four years. You can rely on them. They are going to be tough to replace as they are also great kids. They were all-in for everything.
“We had a few other contributing seniors. Andrew Whynot knew his role, he did it well. He was a great third line player who could help us out offensively. He always had a good attitude and he was great. Robert Beggan didn't play much but he was here, he worked hard every single day and he tried to make his teammates better and that's what you do.”
Tewksbury will be losing their starting goalie, top defensemen, the entire second line and a member of the third line, but will return the entire first forward group of Matt Cooke-Matt Barnes-Jeremy Insogna, as well as other forwards Tyler Bourgea, Aidan MacDonald, Peter Civitarese and Jackson Feudo, who all logged a lot of minutes as well as three starting defensemen in Anthony DiFranco, Cullen Mangan and Cooper Robillard as well as potential breakthrough player Michael Connors.
