Chalk this one up to depth.
With victories at the top two singles spots and at second doubles, the Tewksbury High boys tennis team topped Lawrence, 3-2.
The victory improved the Redmen to 3-2 on the season.
Mike Gaglione and Danny Franklin led the way against the Lancers with wins at No. 1 and No. 2 singles, respectively.
Gaglione won 6-2, 6-1 at the top spot, improving his record this season to 4-1.
“Michael’s consistent and steady played earned him another win,” said Rick Keene, the TMHS coach. “The number one slot is the most difficult position on the team, you know at each match your opponent is the best player on the opposing team, and Michael has answered the call at every match.”
Franklin also upped his individual record to 4-1 with a win at No. 2.
“Danny continues to get stronger with every match putting his heart and determination into every point he plays,” Keene said. “Danny also is having a great season so far.”
Tewksbury’s third point came at No. 2 doubles where Peter Impink and Pouriya Mehrabani cruised to a 6-1, 6-0 victory.
Lawrence took wins at first doubles and third singles.
Keene was impressed with Tyler Chesbrough’s effort in defeat in singles.
“After dropping the first set Tyler settled in and worked hard to take the second set forcing a third set tiebreak,” Keene said. “Tyler started out strong to take an early lead, His opponent fought hard to even up the score and eventually was able to pull ahead for the win. It’s very difficult to come back after being down and I’m proud of Tyler for not giving up and putting all of his efforts and energy into the match and leaving everything on the court.”
