BILLERICA – You would never think it by the 1-7 record, but the Tewksbury Memorial High School boys basketball team continues to make huge, huge strides over the course of this season.
This past week was a perfect example of that. On Friday, the Redmen hosted Lowell, the No. 2 ranked team in all of Eastern Mass according to the Boston Herald, and Tewksbury was defeated 63-45 and held the Red Raiders to their second fewest points scored all season long.
Lowell (9-0) had previously defeated Methuen by 28 points, Haverhill by 25 and Lawrence by 21, all by scoring more than 63 points and the latter two teams have five and six wins on the season.
Then on Tuesday night, the Redmen traveled to face Billerica in their new gymnasium, and had to go up against Ryan Murphy, who is the top scorer in the entire Merrimack Valley Conference and among the top scorers in all of Eastern Mass with 24.9 points per game.
The Redmen jumped out to a 21-7 lead before the Indians went on an 19-0 run. In the second half, the teams exchanged leads a number of times before Billerica came out on top 61-58.
This marks the second time this season that Tewksbury has lost a game by three points, and a bucket or several free throws here and there, and this team could be looking at a 3-5 record, instead of 1-7.
"Friday night we were battling against the number two team in the state in Lowell and tonight we lost by three to a very good Billerica team," said head coach Tommy Bradley. "We're getting better, we're getting closer. We're definitely getting closer. We have a real good test Friday night with a good Dracut team coming in. These kids have been so resilient so I'm hoping they can battle once again and I think they will."
Against Billerica, Tewksbury stormed out, hitting almost everything in sight with Ryne Rametta draining a pair of threes, followed by a Kalu Olu drive, a pair of threes by Brady Eagen and another one from downtown by Thomas Bradley.
"In the first quarter we were hitting a bunch of shots and that helps," said Coach Bradley. "Then (Billerica) picked it up defensively a little bit and then we started to turn the ball over and played a little sloppy. We were missing our shots and they were getting out in transition and scoring some easy hoops."
Tewksbury was up 24-9 after a deep three from Bradley and then 27-11 after another one from Rametta, but that's when the offense stopped. The Redmen struggled to hang onto the ball and struggled to hit any shots, which allowed Billerica to counter with a 19-0 run, and take a three-point lead at halftime of 43-40.
"We only scored two points in second quarter and we turned the ball over quite a bit," said Coach Bradley. "We were then down by three at half. From there, it was just back and forth and back and forth. The kids played extremely hard. We obviously we're going up against the Murphy kid, who I think is the second leading scorer in the state and we held him in check for the most part. In came down to us missing a couple of free throws in the fourth quarter.
"During that 19-0 run, we couldn't score and that affected us on our transition offense. But these kids have been resilient and we have battled back. I think after three quarters, we were down by three points, and then we were up by a couple of points and then we just didn't hit at the free throw line."
Offensively, Tewksbury had four players with eight or more points. Rametta led the way with 15, followed by point guard Brady Eagen, who had 11 "and managed the game very well," said Bradley. Thomas Bradley added nine and Michael Kelley scored all eight of his points in the fourth quarter.
Defensively, the coach said that senior Adam Trudeau had a strong game coming off the bench.
"I thought we did a pretty good job defending," he said. "We have a kid Adam Trudeau who is our back-up center. (Starting center) Richie Markwarth got two fouls early in the first half so Trudeau came in and played almost the entire first half and he was tremendous. He defended the Murphy kid so that's a big credit from where Trudeau has come from. He is scrapping for every minute."
Billerica had three players in double figures as Aiden Deady had 25 points and 5 steals, Murphy had his 16 points and 9 rebounds and Ankeet Patel finished with 13 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists.
On Friday, Tewksbury will host Dracut (4-4), who is coming off their Cinderella season from a year ago. The Middies are led by Adrian Torres, who in a 66-64 loss to Haverhill on Tuesday night, finished with 32 points, 5 steals and 4 assists.
On Tuesday, Tewksbury will host Lawrence (6-3) and will remain at home for three more games with Central Catholic (8-2), Haverhill (5-4) and Chelmsford (0-6).
