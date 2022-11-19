CAMBRIDGE – Ronnie Drouin and Matt Curran will need to order some new championship flags for their respective gymnasiums.
On Sunday, the MIAA held the Division 1 boys and girls swimming and diving state meet at MIT. On the Tewksbury/Methuen side, the Red Rangers took home first place beating out Braintree by a whopping score of 197-34, while the team celebrated with three individual first place and three relay teams, which also took home top prize.
“We had a great showing,” said head coach Jason Smith. “It was a great day of competition at a wonderful college facility. The kids had a fantastic season, and we can't wait for next year.”
Tewksbury High junior Matthew Jo once again had a monstrous day that he'll always remember.
“Matthew capped off a tremendous season with first place finishes in both the 200-IM and the 100 (yard) breaststroke. His time in the IM was just off of his personal best but was still great considering he swam alone in the event, as the only boy to qualify. He competed against junior teammate Carter DeLano in the breaststroke and had a personal best time of 1:02.14,” said Smith.
Jo won the 200-IM at 2:06.85, won the 100-yard breaststroke at 1:02.14 and then was part of two winning relay teams. The 200-medley team of Philip Nguyen, DeLano, Johnathan Phan and Jo swam together at 1:50.67. Then in the 400-yard freestyle, it was Phan, Nguyen, DeLano and Jo finishing first at 3:39.82.
DeLano was also first in the 500-yard freestyle at 5:20.25 and second in the breaststroke at 1:06.72. Also the 200-freestyle relay team of Nguyen, Mazen Halloul, Tewksbury's Alan Dang and Phan were first at 1:50.72.
On the girls side, sophomore diver Sophia Ferrara, who had never stepped onto a diving board until this summer, continued to impress us all by placing 15th in the state.
And, the 200 freestyle relay of Rebecca MacLeod, Callie DeLano, Marissa Connolly and Tewksbury rising sophomore Rania Elouahi bettered their seed time and placed 13th in the event.
