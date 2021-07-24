RAYNHAM — The 12 Year Old 70' Cal Ripken New England Regional Tournament got off to a stormy start for the Tewksbury Redmen, both figuratively and literally.
The opening round robin game with Somerset-Swansea was halted in the top of the first when lightning was seen in the area, and then was delayed for nearly an hour and a half as the rain and lightning passed.
When play resumed, Somerset-Swansea scored 12 runs in the bottom of the second inning on their way to a four-inning, 15-3 victory, Saturday afternoon.
All was far from lost for the Redmen, however, as they had two more games, and with three of the four teams in each of the two divisions moving on to the knockout round, needed only to win one of them to stay in the tournament beyond round robin play.
Momentum swings fast and can swing hard in this age group, and once it got bad in that second inning for Tewksbury, it got really bad, and Somerset-Swansea sent 16 batters to the plate in the inning.
"I think it was a lot of nerves," said Tewksbury manager, Steve DiPalma, explaining what he thought happened. "They made the plays, we didn't."
The first inning got off to a promising start for the Redmen. With one out, Michael Macauda singled and went to third when Cameron Lanziero also singled. This is when the lightning was seen by one of the umpires and play was halted.
When play resumed, Seamus Keller got out of the inning with a strikeout and a ground ball to shortstop which Ryan Crook made a nice play on.
"I don't think so because both teams have to go through it," said DiPalma, on whether the weather delay effected his team. "Did we have some momentum and have him (Keller) rattled a little bit in that first inning? Maybe, but we put the ball in play with a good ground ball to shortstop and the kid (Crook) made the play, so I don't think so."
The bottom of the first saw Somerset-Swansea take an initial 2-0 lead against Redmen starting pitcher Brady Schofield. Crook led off with a single and stole second. The next batter grounded out to Jake Cunha at shortstop. Keller walked and the runners stole third and second to put pressure on Schofield and the Tewksbury defense.
Crook scored the first out on a ground ball to first by Kyle Sherman Jr., and Keller scored on an infield single by Devyn Murphy.
A bad omen for the second inning came when the leadoff hitter, Reid Ulmschneider, struck out but reached base on a wild pitch. The bases became loaded on a Drew Spirlet single and a walk to Kristoffer Woods, and the first run scored on an error at first base, where the player was going to go to home with his throw. Spirlet scored on a wild pitch, Woods scored on a passed ball, and suddenly it was 5-0.
Schofield got two of the next three batters, with Keller getting hit by a pitch in between. Crook scored for the second time on a ground out to Jason DiPalma at third base.
The nightmare of the inning really set in after this, as Cunha took over in relief and the Redmen could not get him an out. It started with an RBI-single for Karter Perreira, and another single by Murphy and then another error, which would end up rendering the final seven runs of the inning unearned.
Woods would drive in two with a double and score for the second time in the inning on an infield single by Matthew Sherry. When it was over, it was 14-0 heading into the top of the third inning.
Tewksbury scored its three runs in the third inning. Grayson Ryder led off with an infield single, stole second and third bases. Cunha walked and Ryder scored, and Cunha took second, on a wild pitch. Aidan Borges relieved Keller at that point, and Cunha and Lanziero would eventually cross the plate, to account for the Redmen scoring.
"Offensively we did some good things," said DiPalma. "It could have been a one-run game either way and we gave them too many outs. We've been talking about it all year, when we play well, we play to all 18 outs. Today, we gave them too many outs and the scoreboard reflects that."
The Tewksbury players then had 24 hours to forget about the result of this game, enjoy the tourney atmosphere, and get ready for the next battle on Sunday evening.
"That's the good thing about baseball, you're only as good as the next day's starting pitcher, so we'll be ready to go," said DiPalma. "Tomorrow's another day, we got two more games to get into the elimination round, so we'll got get them tomorrow."
The next opponent, Rhode Island state champion, Cranston, lost its opener to Connecticut, 17-0. Both Cranston and the Redmen both went into Sunday's game knowing this was their best chance to advance to Tuesday's elimination round.
