TEWKSBURY — If you ask Tewksbury Memorial High School Hall of Famer Sean Mackey about the last time the Redmen faced St. John's Prep he immediately changes the subject. He wants no part of that conversation and said that game — 31 years ago — still haunts him today.
That game was in mid October of 1990. In a terrible rainstorm and poor field conditions, Tewksbury, the No. 1 team in the Division 1 Eastern Mass poll, took on the Prep, who weren't ranked as high, but moved up to No. 8 after beating the Redmen, 3-2, in a bizarre baseball like contest, which came a week after Tewksbury defeated Haverhill, by another baseball like score of 6-4.
With 1:18 to go in the game from 1990, after Tewksbury started a late drive moving the ball down the field, Mackey's 23-yard field goal attempt was blocked by Prep's John Sullivan and Tewksbury was defeated.
That loss really never put any kind of dent into Tewksbury's season, as the Redmen won the next five games to move onto the D1 Super Bowl at the old Foxboro Stadium where they were defeated by Peabody, 20-14.
Tewksbury hasn't faced the Prep since, but will on Saturday. And once again it'll be a battle between two of the top teams in all of Eastern Mass with the Redmen (5-0) ranked No. 10 in the latest Boston Herald poll and the Eagles have dropped to No. 16, sporting a 2-3 overall record.
Kick-off is slated for 1:00 pm at the Ed Dick Memorial Field.
“I've seen (St. John's Prep) on film and they are very big and skilled as they should. Any school that takes (kids) from any community should be able to fill up all of the pieces. They're good. Our guys have to go out and fight for their town. They made the commitment to come to this school and play for this town, so that's what they are going to do,” said Tewksbury head coach Brian Aylward.
Saturday will mark the tenth meeting between the two teams. From 1941 to 1946 the teams faced one another six straight years with the Prep winning the first three by scores of 19-0, 34-0 and 6-0, before Tewksbury topped them 7-6 in 1944. The next two years went back top the Prep's side, winning 14-0 and 27-12. Forty-three years later, they met again for a pair of non-league games with the Prep winning 14-7 in 1989 and then that 3-2 game in '90. In the '89 contest, the Prep's QB Rick Dembowski connected on an 81-yard TD pass late in the fourth quarter for the game winner.
Heading into this season, the Prep came in extremely young and inexperienced. The youth didn't become a factor in game one with a 26-7 win over St. Mary's of Lynn, which was followed by a 37-35, overtime loss to BC High, who Tewksbury defeated back in 2018 and '19.
After that tough loss, the Prep was defeated by Catholic Memorial, 42-24, before beating St. John's of Shrewsbury, 14-7, and then last week was a 35-14 loss to Xaverian.
Offensively, the Prep is led by running back James Guy, whose name should ring a bell to football historians. His grandfather Junior Guy was a member of the Lynn Classical Super Bowl Championship team of 1976. He's the one who made the interception in the final minute to secure the team's win over Wilmington.
James Guy has been extremely impressive thus far, including 186 yards vs St. John's, 142 vs Catholic Memorial and 134 with two TDs vs BC High.
Besides Guy, the Eagles do have weapons at QB and at wide receiver. Starting QB Victor Harrington was out injured for a bit but returned to complete just 8-of-25 passes for 176 yards in last week's loss. He has two dynamite receivers to throw to in Jackson Delaney and Jesse Ofurie.
“They're good at (running the ball down your throats) and they'll stay at that if you don't let them get out of it,” said Aylward. “They can throw the ball too. They have awesome receivers, the quarterback is good so they keep you off-balance. It's a big challenge and we're excited for the challenge.”
