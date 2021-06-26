DANVERS – Since 2006, the Tewksbury Memorial High School girls' lacrosse team has made it to the state tournament eight times, and have gone 0-8 during that time.
Last Friday night at the Dr. Deering Stadium at Danvers High School, the Redmen — sporting a 2-10 record and playing in the Division 1 North tournament and doing so with three starting players on the bench — were down by three goals midway through the third quarter and seemed to be picking up some steam.
Over the next 11 minutes or so, Danvers took its game to another level, outscoring Tewksbury 6-1 to go on to win, 15-10.
“Some of our passes didn't connect in transition, the way that we wanted them to,” said head coach Erin Murphy. “I think if the passing did connect a little better, we would have had more offensive opportunities. We ended up making our defense do a lot more work.”
Playing without seniors Michelle Hinkle and Erin McIntyre, as well as junior Jessica Driscoll, the short-handed Redmen gave Danvers a lot of problems during different phases of the game, including trailing 8-3 at halftime and then 9-6 with 7:31 left in the third and 11-7 after the third.
“We had some really good moments. We had some nice runs in there. Kati (Polimeno) was doing a great job on the draws and we were getting control of the ball so we could work it down the field. They took it to us a little bit in the start of the fourth quarter and then when we got the yellow card, they took advantage of that, scoring some more goals. We got it together again, but it was just a little bit too late.”
Scoring just three goals in the first half, Tewksbury regrouped a bit in the third period and did a much better job controlling the ball, passing and finishing off offensive chances.
In the end, Kati Polimeno led the attack with five goals, Maeve Cahill had two and then Jamie Constantino, Lexi Polimeno and Arianna Dawson had one each.
“Kati was really great today attacking the net. She moved the ball around and did a real nice job of drawing her defenders out to make the opportunity for the goal. Something we have to work on for next season is opening up our offense as a whole, see the field a bit better, work the ball around, create those opportunities and just keep working on it,” said Murphy.
No. 11 seed Danvers (9-4) went on its run to open things up on the third quarter but the Redmen scored the game's final three goals.
The game marked the end of the careers for six seniors, Hinkle, Lexi Polimeno, McIntrye, Alexis Raymond, Susanna Darrigo and Dawson.
“We lost Shelly (Hinkle) for the season a few weeks ago with her injury. That was a big hit to our defense. She left us after freshman year to play tennis, so we would have had her two more years, but just this year because of COVID-19. She will be a tough one to replace. We have a lot of younger defensive players who I think can step up, but (goalie) Michelle (Kusmaul) was super aggressive, had great field awareness and did so much for us on the field so that will be tough.
“In the midfield, Erin, Lexi and Susanna Darrigo all really stepped up for us and all three of them are just all-around great athletes, so I think we have the talent (to replace those midfielders) but we have to have the athletic endurance like they had on the field as well.”
Obviously this season was met with many challenges between all of the COVID happenings, the abbreviated season and schedule, barely any practices to start the season, as well as this team being hampered by injuries even before the season begun.
“It was tough not having any of those non-conference games because that's where we usually get a lot of our wins from, but this year we hit all of those really heavy hitters in the league right in the beginning. The girls kept up their morale and knew that some winnable games were coming, but even some of the tougher games that we had like Central Catholic, we always give them a really good fight and play our best.
“I do think we rise to the occasion but you really don't show that when you have a 2-11 record. The girls overall kept it up. They did a lot of great stuff, it's just tough convincing people of that when they see a 2-11 record.
“After not having a whole season (last year), to be able to shake the cobwebs off and get it going, we were able to play some younger players. I brought up a few more for this game, just to get that transition going. I'm optimistic. We had ten eighth graders, who played in the JV team this year so if we can keep them all here and add more next year, our numbers will keep growing.”
Perhaps one way to get more numbers into the program is reaching the youth level.
“As I stay with the program longer, one of the things I want to do and I've been talking to the boys coach (Anthony Pontes) about this, is doing a summer clinic maybe with the youth kids to try to get the feeder program,” said Murphy.
