BILLERICA — Jodi Campbell is a busy woman.
A mother of three daughters (11-year-old daughter Brooke and twin 10-year-old daughters Audrey and Avery) with her husband Andrew, Campbell’s schedule as a teacher, coach, wife and mother became so jam packed that she stepped down as coach of the Wilmington High field hockey team a little over a decade ago.
A special education teacher at Shawsheen Tech for the past 13 years, Campbell returned to the coaching world about six years ago as a sub-varsity softball mentor with the Rams under head coach Scott Ialuna.
Last year, when Ialuni stepped down, Campbell assumed her days of coaching the Ram junior varsity squad were over.
She was right.
Campbell accepted the varsity job and is guiding the Rams this spring.
“I don’t know what in the world I’m thinking doing this job,” laughed Campbell, whose maiden name was McKenzie. “But we’re making it work.”
Campbell is pretty good at making things work.
She was a standout athlete at Wilmington High (as was her husband) and played both field hockey and softball at Endicott College in Beverly.
“She has head coaching experience, she’s a great communicator and really just has a positive, pleasant approach with the kids,” said Ram Athletic Director Al Costabile. “She understands the technical aspects of softball and also has a great grasp of how to motivate her players.”
After a 9-11 season in 2022 that saw Shawsheen qualify for the state tournament, Campbell has a lot to work with as far as competing once again for a playoff spot and making a run at the Commonwealth Athletic Conference championship.
“The future of softball here is in good hands with her,” Costabile added. “She’ll do a great job of putting her imprint on the program.”
Campbell is no stranger to coaching.
She was the head field hockey coach at her alma mater in Wilmington for seven years, earning a league title and a Coach of the Year honor along the way.
After finishing 3-15-2 her first year, the Wildcats won the league in season No. 2.
“It happened really fast,” she said.
Once her children got a bit older, Campbell decided to give coaching another shot at Shawsheen, albeit at a slower pace than a varsity head coach.
“I did freshman and junior varsity for about six years,” she said. “When (Scott) left, I thought that was my key to leave as well, but then the entire staff left. I thought a new person would come in with a new staff, but apparently that new person is me.”
Don’t be fooled by Campbell’s sense of humor. She’s ready to guide the Rams to plenty of success on the diamond.
“I am (excited),” she said. “It will be fun.”
“With her attitude, she’s going to want to win,” Costabile said. “She certainly isn’t somebody that’s just going to punch the clock. She’s going to do the extras. She came in last weekend and cleaned out the dugouts. That probably hasn’t been done in a couple of years, but she looked around, saw them and thought it needed to be done.”
Campbell said working with most of the Shawsheen players previously at the sub-varsity level will certainly help the learning process.
“A lot of them, I already have that relationship with,” she said. “That’s kind of half the battle.”
Campbell said that coaching at Shawsheen is a bit different than her time at Wilmington.
“When you’re coming in from five different towns, you come up with girls playing the same spots,” she said. “Last year (at tryouts), I’m pretty sure I had 11 first basemen, so that’s what happens.”
But despite some of the obvious challenges that a new coach faces, Campbell is already building.
“I have two lefties on the field, so that helps,” she said. “We worked a little bit on (slap hitting) today and bunting is coming around.”
Campbell’s assistant coach is Leanne Ebert of Wilmington, the current varsity field hockey coach at WHS who actually took over the varsity job when Campbell stepped down, and the Rams will also have volunteer assistant Mike Bisso of Tewksbury and Sean Hines, a former Ram athlete.
While Campbell is hoping for good things on the field from her team, she’s also hoping the Rams can develop the discipline that her outstanding Wilmington teams of the past did.
“Discipline is not like it used to be,” she said. “I was never a minute late (to practice). I was so afraid of (field hockey coach Maureen Noone). That was a time when my grades were always good because all I wanted to do was play.”
Now she’ll coach, among many other things.
“It’s a lot nowadays coaching and having a young family,’ Costabile said. “It really takes a great balancing act and she was confident that she could do it. I’m glad she felt that way because I feel fortunate to have her as the next head softball coach.”
