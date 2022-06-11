TEWKSBURY – Last Wednesday, the Tewksbury Memorial High School Boys Lacrosse team ended their season with a tough 18-8 non-league loss to neighbor Wilmington.
Caden Connors led the way with three goals and three assists, all coming in the first half. Jason Cooke and Sean Lane had two goals each and Braydon Aylward had a goal and an assist. Goalie Skyler Schieding made 13 saves.
The loss ends the team's season at 4-14.
“I thought our season was definitely better than the previous season. It was better in relation to our record, and how we carried ourselves and represented the program. We were a lot better with the little things this season. Going from one win to four wins is a nice start, but I think this program has the potential to grow even further,” said head coach Anthony Pontes.
The Redmen will be losing six seniors including Sean Lane, Caden Connors, Danny Fleming, Jason Cooke, Cody Mercuri and Aidan Hartman.
“The seniors represented the program well and were great leaders of this team. They were our main leaders on offense, a lot of our goals and assists came from them. They were all dedicated, great athletes who genuinely wanted to get better at lacrosse and see the program improve. I know they'll all succeed in their future endeavors,” said Pontes.
Going forward, the coach is hoping for the players returning to play in the off-season, which will help the program build.
“Playing lacrosse over the summer, fall, and winter makes a huge difference. Players tend to grow their game a lot more in the off-season than they do in just the spring,” said the coach. “For this program to build, we need the players to build. That's been one of our biggest issues since I've started coaching for this town. We need to make this town think of lacrosse as a year-round sport, and not just a secondary sport to Football or Hockey. That's the way we grow this program.
“We also look to better the relationship between the high school program, and the youth program. I went to numerous youth games and practices this season to support, watch them play, and even help the youth coaches when needed. I'm planning on running a youth camp that will hopefully get kids in this town more excited about the sport at a younger age. It's all about growing the game in Tewksbury, at all age levels.”
