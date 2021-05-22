TEWKSBURY — Last week, when lacrosse resumed after an extended absence, coaches and athletes alike were delighted to finally get back on the field. But almost immediately, dismay settled in as Tewksbury dropped three straight to start the season.
On Monday evening, the defeat count climbed to four consecutive as the undefeated Chelmsford Lions came in and routed the Redmen, 19-2.
Under warm, eighty-degree conditions, Tewksbury assumed an early lead on a goal from junior Jason Cooke but soon after, allowed seven unanswered Chelmsford tallies, including a trio in a forty second span midway through the first quarter. Cooke later added another, but his individual efforts paled in comparison to the potent offense of the Lions.
“We started out strong today with our first lead of the season, which I thought was really good,” responded Tewksbury head coach Anthony Pontes. “But we’re really low on numbers – a lot of the kids that were playing today were freshmen and sophomores. At that age, to be playing varsity lacrosse can be intimidating.”
Tewksbury was playing shorthanded partly due to an injury but more so because of a distasteful episode during a recent game with Lowell. Tempers flared and extracurricular activities ensued, according to Pontes, resulting in officials handing down a number of two-game suspensions.
In between last week’s season-opening lopsided 15-5 loss to North Andover, Tewksbury squared off in back-to-back contests with Lowell. In the first, staged Thursday night, the Redmen battled back from a deficit to close to within a goal, 7-6. But despite faceoff dominance by senior captain Kyle Darrigo and noteworthy offensive production from junior Cole Stone, they fell short, 12-7.
“Cole Stone had some good dodges and he had a few points to help our cause,” said Pontes. “But later in the game, we struggled to put our shots on net and couldn’t complete the comeback.”
On Friday, Tewksbury dropped the rematch with Lowell, losing by the same five goal margin, 9-4.
“Sean Lane contributed a nice goal, Skyler Schielding had a great day in net, and our defense was better prepared,” shared Pontes. “But in both games with Lowell, we often shot right at the goalie and struggled with ground balls which proved costly.”
Tewksbury shots were at a premium against Chelmsford, with only six tallied in the entire game. Stone and sophomore Sean Hirtle were each credited with one while juniors Caden Connors and Cooke had a pair. Both of Cooke’s beat Chelmsford goalie Pat Cassidy, including his score just 1:38 into the game to put the Redmen briefly in front. At the other end, Schielding faced a barrage, totaling in excess of over thirty shots.
Leading the explosive Chelmsford offense was Will Walsh and Matt Kaplan, each notching a hat trick and Alex LaGreniere, adding a pair.
“I tip my hat to that Chelmsford team,” said Pontes, whose record is now at 0-4 with nine remaining. “That’s a great team and we did all we could to stay in it. The effort was there but it just slipped out of our hands.”
With Tewksbury trailing 14-2 two minutes into the second half, the officials notified both benches that due to the 12-goal disparity, the clock would run unabated for the remainder of the game. It was welcome news for the Redmen, who were unable to break out of the defensive zone for the entire third period. Tewksbury attackers Rory Power, Cooke, and Brandon Aylward were so idle, in fact, they spent most of this sequence leaning on their sticks and conversing with the opposition. The same could have been said for the fourth if not for a Chelmsford turnover and a brief offensive rush.
Small victory, perhaps, but Tewksbury avoided allowing a twentieth goal but it was more the result of the Lions taking their collective feet off the gas pedal. Down the stretch, Chelmsford put on a passing, possession clinic, intentionally avoiding shots on net. It was a classy move by the visitors.
“I’ve been preaching from the sideline for our guys to move more off-ball and work it around faster,” explained Pontes, when asked how he planned to get his club on track. “These are things we’ll be working on in practice. We need to drill it into our offense. There are different aspects that we need to work on but I think we’re starting to gel as a team.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.