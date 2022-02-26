ANDOVER - Through three quarters of action, last Friday night had not exactly been the best game of the season for the Shawsheen Tech Boys Basketball team. Needing a win to clinch the CAC title, the Rams had struggled at times to score, especially early on, in their matchup with CAC rival Greater Lawrence.
But with their season on the line, and the game tied entering the fourth quarter, the Rams (13-5 overall, 10-1 in the CAC) stepped up, bringing their game to another level to earn a hard fought 57-47 win over the Reggies to clinch their first outright CAC Large championship since 2008.
The Rams had been tri-champs back in 2019, but Friday night's win and the league title that went with it, had special meaning for this group of Shawsheen players.
“It’s a special opportunity for this group,” Gore said. “The kids deserve this. I am just so happy for them. It was a great opportunity they had and they took complete advantage of it, so I am just so happy for them and so proud of them.”
The Rams were led by 27 points and 11 rebounds from junior captain Mavrick Bourdeau, while senior captain Jeff Kelly had 20 points of his own.
Tied at 35-35 entering the fourth quarter, the Rams fell behind early in the frame as Greater Lawrence capped off an 11-1 run that had started late in the third quarter to take a 39-35 lead with just over six minutes left in the game.
But from there, the Rams took over, outscoring the Reggies 22-8 over those final six minutes to clinch the league title. Shawsheen started their closing spurt with an 8-0 run on the strength of baskets by Bourdeau and Austin Quattrocchi as well as a three pointer by Kelly. Quattrocchi's basket came on a put back of a Cameron Pontes miss after Pontes had come up with a huge steal at mid court, and it gave the Rams a 43-39 lead with 3:59 left.
As important as the offensive outburst was, Gore credited his team defense for making the fourth quarter run possible.
“We just kept stressing defense,” Gore said. “Give credit to our guys. They work so hard. We always say that defense wins games. We finally pieced our defense together, the last few games. We have spent so much time on it practice. Who knows, maybe too much time because it shows when we can’t score the ball. But ultimately, we got stops when it mattered to and that is what won us the game.”
Shawsheen would never trail again, with senior captain Jeremy Perez of Tewksbury, along with Bourdeau and Kelly leading the way down the stretch. Greater Lawrence did close within 47-45 with 2:05 left in the game, but moments later Kelly nailed three pointer from well beyond the arc to make it 50-45. Later, with exactly 1:00 left in the game, Perez nailed a dagger of a three pointer to make the score 55-45 and the Rams never looked back.
“It comes down to the leadership we have on this team,” Gore said. “Between the captains, the seniors, the lead by example in every single practice. I am very confident that they outwork a lot of teams, and that is why they got into the position we are in. The kids won this game, one hundred percent, because of how hard they work in practice.”
The Rams had gotten off to a slow start in this one, trailing 9-5 at the end of the first quarter. They bounced back well in the second quarter however, to take a 22-20 halftime lead. Much of that lead was built on the strength of Bourdeau, who had ten of the Rams 13 points in the quarter, continuing a hot stretch of play as of late that has played a huge part in the Rams clinching the league title.
“That is a credit to how hard Mavrick works day in and day out,” Gore said. “He is a kid who is at the gym working out at 4:30 in the morning three or four days a week, and just puts so much work in, so we are not surprised at all by his performance tonight. It is just a credit to how hard he works, and we are just so, so proud of him.”
The teams traded the lead several times in the third quarter, with the Rams holding the largest lead at 34-28 midway through the frame, but the Reggies closed the quarter strong to set up the dramatic fourth quarter run to the league title by the Rams.
“This is a huge accomplishment for these kids,” Gore said. “It is a goal we had set for ourselves at the start of the season, and these kids earned it. They went out and worked hard and this league title is all about them. They deserve all the credit.”
• • •
Shawsheen will now await Saturday’s pairings announcement by the MIAA to find who and where they will be playing in the MIAA Division 3 Statewide Tournament. But prior to the MIAA Tournament, they will also compete in the Massachusetts State Vocational Tournament later this week, where they have earned the number one seed.
The tournament was originally scheduled to be played this Friday and Saturday, but with Friday’s impending snowstorm, the most likely scenario is a Thursday/Saturday schedule with the times and opponents still to be determined.
The parings for the vocational tournament were set to be announced on Wednesday morning as the Town Crier was going to press.
