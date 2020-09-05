TEWKSBURY — Last week the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association released its new guidelines for the fall sports – excluding football – "based upon months of meetings, discussions, research and collaboration with Massachusetts Governing entities."
And if you are a soccer purist, you probably are not happy with the changes that will be enforced starting September 16th when Tewksbury High and Shawsheen Tech soccer players meet for the first tryout/practice of the season.
While the other sports such as volleyball, swimming and golf have very minimal changes, and cross-country and field hockey's changes are drastic, certainly none of that can compare to what the soccer players will endure.
According to the MIAA press release, "The MIAA Board of Directors approved, at their August 19, 2020 meeting, the formal athletic structure for 2020-2021 season, as well as additional Educational Athletic recommendations provided by the Task Force."
In soccer, there are four-pages of new guidelines that ALL officials, coaches, players, teams, media and spectators must abide by for this fall season.
For the actual game, the biggest changes will include: no slide tackling, no intentionally heading the ball, no shoulder-to-shoulder contact, no throw-ins, no defensive walls – all players on restarts must be six feet apart and corner kicks will now be indirect kicks; In addition, games will now be four quarters consisting of ten minutes with a two minute break after the first and third, and then a ten minute break at half. Also, everyone from players, to referees to coaches, must wear a mask at all times.
"We might as well just play kickball," said a very disappointed Chris Burns, the TMHS Boys Soccer coach. "I am not sure who was behind moving soccer from high risk to moderate risk in the first place, but the modifications make it seem like it is a still a high-risk sport, which it is. It shouldn't have been moved in the first place. I think that to expect high school age boys to not play the game the way they have been taught and coached their whole life will be extremely challenging.
"Not to be able to use physicality to influence the game and generate scoring chances such as on a corner (kick) will hurt many teams."
Burns also brought up a great point about the goalie position.
"I have also not seen much about the goalie, if there are no slide tackles allowed, does the goalie get to slide to make a save or stop a breakaway? If there are no throw-ins, does the goalie get to throw the ball into play once they catch it? Hopefully we will get some guidance on that.
“I also believe that playing with a mask will be much more difficult than the decision makers think. Overall, with these modifications, we aren't playing soccer anymore."
While he is frustrated and disagrees with the new guidelines, Burns said it's important that the country and in particular the kids of Tewksbury get back to their everyday lives, which includes in this case, back on the soccer fields.
"All that being said, I do believe that sports are such a huge component of some student's way of life and affects their ability to do well in school and manage their time,” he said. “As a coach, I will not be happy having to coach this new 'soccer' but I understand the role that the team and the season will have on the boys in this unprecedented time in a pandemic.
“There is no guarantee of being able to have a season in the new 'floating season' in February due to weather and the fact that the conditions of the virus may not have significantly improved so that these same restrictions and modifications have gone away. In the end, its going to stink, but we will make due the best that we can.”
Over at Shawsheen Tech, boys' head coach Tom Severo, who was previously the longtime girls coach at Billerica High, said with today's society, he's not surprised by anything.
“As with everything else in today's world we must adapt,” he said. “The Shawsheen boys soccer team is eagerly looking forward to the opportunity to have some semblance of a season. Life turns out best for those who make the best of the way life turns out.”
On the girls' side, Doug Michaud said that there can be positives coming out of these big adjustments.
“I am looking forward to the season. It will be great for the players to be outside, getting fresh air and exercising,” he said. “My guess, with the rule changes, there will be more scoring opportunities. Rather than defending throw-ins, sideline kicks will be a chance for a corner kick set-piece.
“Also, the lack of the protection of a wall, on the free kicks, will be like having penalty kicks after every defensive infraction in front of the goal. I do enjoy the challenges within the job of coaching and the new rules will encourage different strategies and skill to be developed."
