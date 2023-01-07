TEWKSBURY – There's an old 'Foreigner' song named 'Cold as Ice' and well on this night, last Wednesday, the Tewksbury Memorial High School girls' basketball team was as cold as ice from the field.
The Redmen scored just three fields goals in the first half, missed their first 15 from three-point land, and according to head coach Joel Mignault, missed 17 lay-ups/bunnies in the first half alone. Then in the third quarter, they were outscored 23-6. All of that added up to an tough and ugly, 50-28 loss to the hands of an undefeated Chelmsford team (6-0) in the championship game of the annual Tony Romano Memorial Christmas Tournament.
“We missed 17 lay-ups in the first half, 17 of them,” said a pretty frustrated Mignault. “We're going a lot of good things but we're not rewarding ourselves with points. Then we came out in the second half and we didn't play well on defense and we lost our focus. We're going to have to switch things up and keep grinding at practice. Some of the girls (who came off the bench) got in there and made some plays, so maybe we'll mix some things up. We scored 28 points tonight and that's not going to get the job done, no matter who we play.”
Tewksbury (2-3) had a hard time with Chelmsford senior forward Aisling Harrington. She dominated the glass ending with eleven and she also scored nine second half points as part of her 15-point night.
“We knew that we were outmatched there and we can't double her because there's too many other threats,” said Mignault.
Tewksbury scored the first basket as Samantha Ryan converted her shot off a pass from point guard Cat MacDonald. Chelmsford scored the game's next three points and never looked back from there, leading 5-4 after the first, 18-11 after the second, before breaking things wide open in the third starting out on an 15-0 run. That ended when Dakota Malizia converted on a three-point play, which was the first of two field goals in the third quarter, with Skyler Auth draining the second on a three-pointer. That followed with four in the last quarter with Ryan sinking a three-pointer, followed by baskets from MacDonald, and then Alyssa Adams and Rebecca Boudreau off the bench.
Ryan led the way with nine points and Adams had six.
“We have girls who can shoot. It's not like we have girls out there who shouldn't be shooting. They can all shoot,” said Mignault. “I just think their confidence is out the window. I don't know what that's the case – it's kind of what I'm searching for right now. We had a couple of in-and-out (misses) and then (the rest of it) we were just timid. Chelmsford plays great defense too, so give credit to them.
“I thought the girls who went in there did a good job for a while but then again we just lost our focus.”
On Tuesday night, the two teams met again, this time at Chelmsford, and this time the performance and the outcome were much different. The Lions still won, but barely, with a 33-30 final.
“After losing convincingly last week in the Romano Tourney final, we knew there were a number of plays that we could have been much better on,” said Mignault. “We tightened things up on the defense end and played an extremely physical game. Once again the ball couldn't find its way in the hoop. We had some good looks especially down the stretch but they didn't fall. Free throws also hurt us going 1-for-6 in the fourth quarter.
“We need to continue to be that physical and active on the defensive side and reward ourselves with more points on the offensive side.”
Kat Macdonald led the way with nine points, nine rebounds and three steals. Sam Ryan added seven points, eight rebounds and two steals. Victoria Catanzano had a solid performance with six points, six rebounds, “and a ton of hustle plays.” Also, Dakota Malizia came through with some good contributions off the bench.
The Redmen come back home for two straight with North Andover on Tuesday and Haverhill on Friday the 13th, and both games will start at 6:30.
