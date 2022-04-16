BILLERICA – It has only been three games, but early on in the season at least, the Shawsheen Tech Baseball team has shown the ability to win games in multiple ways. The defending CAC champion Rams are off to a 3-0 start to the young season, having opened their season with a 9-2 win over CAC rival Essex Tech last Thursday, before coming back the very next day to win a nailbiter over non-league rival Bedford by a score of 1-0.
Shawsheen then wrapped up their week with a 12-3 rout of CAC rival Northeast on Tuesday afternoon.
In the win over Essex Tech, the Rams looked to be locked in a pitcher’s duel, leading just 2-1 through five innings, but a seven run bottom of the sixth inning by Shawsheen blew the game open and the Rams never looked back in picking up a win in the season opener for both teams.
“Essex Tech was a tough team and it was close through five innings before we got through the order for a third time and were able to get on their starting pitcher,” Shawsheen coach Brian McCarthy said. “It was nice to see our offense open up the game a bit for the season opener. A lot of those guys picked up right where they left off from last year.”
In particular senior Shane Costello of Wilmington helped the Rams cause with three hits, a run scored and an RBI, while junior Mavrick Bourdeau had three hits a run scored and two RBI. Sophomore catcher Brendan Lee also chipped in with two hits, three RBI and a run scored, while fellow sophomore Evan Galanis of Tewksbury and senior Owen Duggan each had two hits and a run scored.
“In the early going this season, we are definitely looking to our returning hitters to carry some of the load,” McCarthy said. “That will take the pressure off the new guys or the new pitchers. Those guys at the top of the line-up have been swinging some good sticks early on. Many of them have had multi-hit games already, providing the pop, scoring the runs, and getting the big RBI when the game is on the line.”
In addition to their powerful offense, the Rams also got an outstanding pitching performance from junior Conlen Powell, who was making his first varsity start. The big stage certainly didn’t seem to bother Powell, who tossed six strong innings, striking out seven batters, while allowing seven hits.
“Conlen worked well for us,” McCarthy said. “He kept us in the game until our bats came alive late in the game. Conlen was composed out there for his first varsity start, so that was great to see.”
In their second game of the season, the Rams got another outstanding pitching performance, this time from junior hurler Aiden MacLeod, who tossed a complete game shutout, needing only 78 pitches to secure the 1-0 victory for the Rams, allowing seven hits, while striking out three batters and walking none.
MacLeod was also making his first varsity start on the mound, although he is no stranger to playing in big games in an important position for a Shawsheen varsity team.
Aiden was a dominating force on the mound. Bedford is a senior laden team that had a good year last year, so we knew we had our work cut out for us,” McCarthy said. “Aiden had a good pre-season on the mound for us, so we knew he had some potential for success on the mound. But that was real gutsy for his first varsity start.
“Being our school’s hockey goalie, we knew he was calm and cool under pressure – but to shut down a good Bedford lineup on game one was eye-opening. He kept hitters off-balance all day – inducing a bunch of ground-ball outs and using his defense effectively. We tell that to our young pitchers all the time. You don’t have to be a big strike out guy – just work ahead and use your defense.”
Shawsheen scored the lone run of the game when senior Jack Glennon got hit by a pitch to lead off the inning. After an errant pick-off throw, he took second base on a heads-up hustle play. Galanis then laid down a great sacrifice bunt to move Glennon to third base and from there, senior Costello belted a sac fly to deep right to score Glennon easily.
Senior Ryan Santini of Wilmington had a big day at the plate for the Rams with three hits.
“As a team, you need to be able to win all types of games. You need to put away the teams that you can. Then, you need to be able to grind out the tough wins over the tough teams,” McCarthy said. “It was a nice start to the season. First, being able to get the games in when so many local team had to cancel – we love the turf here at the Tech! Secondly, to walk away with two quality wins over some good opponents.”
The Rams wrapped up their week with a 12-3 win over CAC rival Northeast, once again at home. And once again it was the big inning that powered the Rams to victory, as they trailed 3-1 heading into the fourth inning before exploding for eight runs in the bottom of the fourth to blow the game open. The Rams would score one more run in the fifth and two more in the sixth to account for the final score.
Powell once again picked up the victory on the mound, tossing six strong innings and allowing three runs, only one of which was earned, striking out six and scattering six hits.
Bourdeau powered the Rams offense with two hits and three runs scored, while junior Mike Maselli of Wilmington had three hits and two RBI, Costello had a hit, a sacrifice fly and three RBI. MacLeod got the job done at the plate in this one, with two hits and two runs scored, while Brendan Lee had two hits and two RBI and Robbie Welch scored two runs.
BOYS TRACK
Much like the Shawsheen Girls Track team, the Shawsheen Tech Boys Track team got their season off to a somewhat uneven start this past week, starting their season with a hard fought 68-68 tie at home against CAC rival Northeast last Thursday before running into a buzz saw on the road against Greater Lawrence on Monday of this week.
In the tie against Northeast, the Rams had several of their athletes step up in an attempt to get them the victory, led by sophomore Zach Rogers of Wilmington. Coming off a strong freshman season last year, Rogers picked up right where he left off, placing in multiple events for the Rams. Rogers earned a first place finish in the 110 hurdles in a time of 18.30, while taking second in the 200-meter dash in a time of 23.96. Rogers then moved on the field events, where he took first place in the shot put with a distance of 38’3 and third in the long jump with a leap of 18’6
“Zach is a kid who lives in the weight room. He just wants to master his craft and his hard work is paying for him,” Shawsheen coach Joe Gore said. “He is a three sport athlete and in all three sports, he just wants to be the best he can be. He could be our highest point getter all year. He is just a natural athlete, but he is so successful because he never takes a day off.”
Junior captain Cam Camelio also had a big day for the Rams, taking first place in the 400-meters in a time of 57.65, while also being part of the Rams first place 4x400 relay team along with Sid Tildsley, Donald Alphonse and Devin Mathews. Camelio wrapped up his big day with a third place finish in the high jump with a height of 5’2.
“He has become one of our leaders because he bounces around to a lot of events and he does a lot for the team,” Gore said. “He is a natural athlete, but just like Zach Rogers he works hard to be his best. He is going to score a lot of points for us as well this season.”
Ethan Melanson is not competing in as many events as Rogers and Camelio at this point in his career, but the freshman from Tewksbury looks poised to be a mainstay in Rams lineup for years to come as he has gotten his career off to a strong start. Melanson earned the win in the one mile event against Northeast in a time of 5:41, and followed that up with a second place finish against Greater Lawrence in a time of 5:36.
“Ethan has really just stepped up and surprised us. He has done it by working his tail off in practice,” Gore said. “We have been able to use him in multiple events, but he has really made his mark in the mile. He has been better each time he has gone out there. He has been a pleasant surprise for us and we will be seeing a lot more of him.”
Some other Rams who had big days against Northeast included Will Biscan who was second in the two mile in a time of 12:22, while Noah Brooks was third in 12:23. Matt Ramsey, a sophomore from Tewksbury also had a fine day in multiple events, taking third place in the 400-meter hurdles, and 110 hurdles, while taking second place in the triple jump with a distance of 30’6. Meanwhile, Tyler Francois, a junior from Tewksbury earned a second place finish in the 100-meter dash in a time of 12.50 and a second place finish in the long jump with a distance of 19’6.
CO-ED TENNIS
Coming off a perfect 10-0 season last year, the two-time defending CAC champion Shawsheen Co-Ed Tennis team looks like they are intent on following through on their preseason goal of making it a three-peat this season, as they have gotten off to a blazing 3-0 start, losing just one set through those three matches.
The Rams kicked off their season last Tuesday with a 7-0 win at home over CAC rival Northeast, before following that up with a 6-1 win at home over a very formidable Mystic Valley team last Friday and then a 7-0 win over Greater Lawrence on Monday.
The win over Northeast was a complete domination by the Rams, with junior Bobby Dodge of Wilmington leading the way in first singles with a 10-4 victory, while senior captain John Zembeck took second singles by a score of 10-1.
“Boddy Dodge has been playing some amazing tennis and is proving to be the one to beat in the league,’ Shawsheen coach Jay Tildsley said. “I am so happy as to how he is playing. He has become a leader and well educated player. Our younger players are looking up to him taking it all in. John Zembeck is back again playing just as he left off. John is like another coach on the courts. He is helping many along the way and he is playing really well.”
Sophomore Ethan Hines of Tewksbury continued the Rams roll in third with a 10-1 victory of his own, while sophomore Jasmine Johansen of Tewksbury took fourth singles by a score of 10-0.
“Ethan Hines as a sophomore is right up there with Bobby and John. He is continuing to get strong and will be a force throughout the season. My one, two and three spots are interchangeable with these three guys,” Tildsley said. “Jasmine Johansen is coming into her own and has broken away from doubles this year. She is 2-0 and learning and improving every day, always with a smile.”
The Rams were equally as dominant in doubles against Northeast, with the first doubles team of senior captain Sam Hines of Tewksbury and fellow senior Quinn Fallon winning by a score of 10-0.
“Sam and Quinn have been playing great. Sam is starting right where he finished last year. He has a new partner but Quinn is an athlete and is picking up tennis rather quickly,” Tildsley said. “Quinn was a standout hockey player and decided his senior year to come out. Sam has mentored and taught him a lot. I hope this senior tag team continues.”
Meanwhile, the second doubles combination of Eliot Hong and Christian Rivera also won 10-0 and the third doubles team of sophomores Olivia Bongiovanni also Sarah Johansen earned a 10-0 victory.
The Rams showed no signs of letting up in their 6-1 win over Mystic Valley on Friday, with Zembeck sliding into the number one position and earning a 10-0 victory, while Dodge won his second doubles match 10-1. Ethan Hines remained in third singles and powered his way to a 10-4 victory, while Jasmine Johansen won by an identical 10-4 score in fourth singles.
Sam Hines and Quinn Fallon faced quite the test in their first singles match this time around, but they ultimately prevailed by a score of 11-9, while the duo of junior Will LaMonica of Tewksbury and Christian Rivera earned a 10-5 victory in second doubles.
A weekend off couldn’t stem the Rams momentum, as they returned on Monday for another home match, this time against Greater Lawrence, and they powered their way to another 7-0 victory.
True to his word, Tildsley continued to shuffle the top of his singles lineup, with Ethan Hines winning his first singles match in a 5-0 forfeit, while Zembeck took second singles by a score of 10-0, Dodge took third singles 10-0 and Jasmine Johansen took fourth singles 10-1.
Sam Hines and Quinn Fallon took first singles by a score of 10-0, while LaMonica and Rivera won second singles 10-1 and Bongiovanni and Sarah Johansen took third singles 10-3.
Needless to say, Tildsley is more than happy with the start his team has gotten off to.
“We are off to a red hot start. Beating both Northeast and Mystic Valley so decisively further proves that our players are determined to achieve our goal of winning the league,” Tildsley said. “I am happy the way we are playing. The attitudes of these players is outstanding and they are so eager to get better and better each day. Whatever I throw at them they are excelling.
“From top to bottom the line-up this week has proven to a force for all our opponents. Each day getting stronger and smarter. I am really proud to see this type of play so early. We have some strong competitors coming up. Greater Lowell is slated to bring 70 players and experience. We will be ready and hope to continue working and achieving goals.”
PEREZ EARNS AWARD
Back on April 1st at Lenzi's in Dracut, the International Association of Approved Basketball Officials (IAABO) of Greater Lowell announced its male and female winners of the George Sheehan Sportsmanship Award, which included Shawsheen Tech's Jeremy Perez of Wilmington, along with Westford Academy's Carly Davey.
According to the IAABO Website, the Sheehan Sportsmanship Award, "was established as a tribute to the long devotion of George Sheehan to basketball and to IAABO. He first joined IAABO during the 1951-1952 season. He was a Charter Member of Board #95, when the Board was formed in 1959. He is a past Board President and has also been Secretary-Treasurer since the 1971-1972 season. In addition, George is a past President of the Massachusetts State Board and he was recognized by his peers who elected him President of IAABO for the 1990-1991 season. This award is presented annually to two area basketball players, one boy and one girl, who display outstanding sportsmanship during the basketball Season. Officials, Coaches and Athletic Directors who wish to nominate a player for this award should contact the Secretary-Treasurer prior to March 1st in the current basketball season.”
Perez was voted to the Commonwealth Athletic Conference All-Star team for the third straight year. The point guard helped the Rams finished 17-7 overall, which included winning their first Large School Championship title since 2008.
