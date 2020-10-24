It’s been a bit of a tough stretch this season for the Tewksbury High Golf team. After winning back to back Merrimack Valley Conference Division 2 championships the past two seasons, the Redmen entered play last week with just a 2-5 record on the 2020 campaign.
The Redmen bounced back nicely however, picking up their most impressive win of the season last Wednesday afternoon at Trull Brook Golf Course, earning a 249-325 win over Dracut on Senior Day for Tewksbury. And appropriately enough on Senior Day, it was many of the Tewksbury seniors who let them to victory on this day, led by senior co-captain Anthony Pecci who was the overall medalist, shooting a season best score of 37.
While this has been a tough season for the Redmen in many ways, from the losing record to dealing with so many outside distractions, Wednesday’s win was a major bright spot for coach Jim Sullivan and the Redmen.
“It was Senior Appreciation Day and four of our five seniors were able to go out and play together which made for a great day for them,” Sullivan said. “Unfortunately, our other senior, Will McKay, was unable to play with us this day, but we still wanted to honor and recognize him as a senior in our program this year. It was such a great opportunity to see those guys out there playing together as they wouldn't have had that same opportunity if we were playing our prior years format, so that's one positive and good thing that's come from this situation."
Other top scorers for the Rams were senior John Beatrice with a 38, junior Brady Lane with a 41, senior Joe Pazyra with a 42, junior John Ragucci with a 44 and senior co-captain Sam White with a 47
While Sullivan was of course happy with the efforts of his entire team, he was especially pleased to see his seniors perform so well on Senior Day.
“This group has worked hard together and been around for some very good success here the past two years, and they deserve a lot of credit for being a part of it and contributing to it as well,” Sullivan said. “It was a very strong day for us today as we shot our lowest round of the season to date with a team score of 249, which is a very good team score overall.
“We'll continue to work on improving upon that score and working to be better this week with another Tri Match against Methuen and Chelmsford on Wednesday, and then the MVC Golf Play Day on Thursday at Mount Pleasant Golf Club on where we will be represented by this same group of four players in Pecci, Beatrice, White and Pazyra.”
