PEMBROKE – Having gone 17 days between actual competitions, Tewksbury Memorial High School Girls' Track-and-Field coach Fran Cusick really didn't know what to expect after the team's hour long bus ride down to Pembroke on Sunday to compete in the Division 4 State Relay Meet.
The ride home those concerns were no longer there, as he was happy and content with the overall performance of the team, finishing sixth out of 17 teams, which included a second, two thirds, a fifth, two sixths and an eighth place showing from the various events.
“It was a good day for us overall,” he said. “It was our first meet (since April 13th) so there was a bit of rust to shake off. Relays is always a fun experience and I liked the overall energy,” said the coach.
Leading the way for the Redmen was the javelin team of Ava Piccolo (86-02), Kristina Smith (84-06) and Delia Conte (58-10), who combined to throw 229-06, good for second place overall. Piccolo and Smith finished third and fourth overall in terms of individual results.
“Our javelin crew was a somewhat surprising by taking second,” said Cusick. “Not that I didn’t think they’d do well, but it’s a relatively young team with sophomore Kristina Smith in her first year doing the event, as well as sophomore Delia Conte and senior Ava Piccolo. Ava and Kristina placed third and fourth, which bodes well for their changes at the D4 state meet in a few weeks. Kudos to Coach Kelsey Ring for getting this group ready to go.”
The pole vault trio of Jaden Kasule, who was tied for third overall clearing 7-0 and Noelia Cura and Riley Veits, who tied for sixth overall, both clearing 6-06, were also third, with a combined mark of 20 feet.
“The pole vault was held on a separate day than the rest of the meet, so instead of the mid 60s and relatively windless day on Sunday, they had to deal with cold and blustery temperatures on Thursday,” said Cusick. “Riley Veits has made some big strides in that event, Jaden Kasule was our top finisher and came in third overall, and Noelia is very reliable. Good day from this group and Coach Shaylee Puleo.”
The last of the third place finishes came from the 4x200 relay team of Amanda Ogden, Cura, Maisan Nguyen and Kimsan Nguyen, who had a combined mark of 1:50.91.
“Our 4x200 ran awesome. I wish we had seeded them a little faster, because they ended up in the fourth heat of five, which they won handily. If we had been in the fast heat, we might have run a tick faster,” said Cusick. “Amanda hasn’t done the 200 too often, but every time she’s done it she’s looked excellent. Handoffs were mostly good and it was just a fun and dynamic team to watch. Plus, it’s always nice to have sisters run on the same relay and I know Maisan and Kimsan were excited to get to run with each other on this one.”
The 4x100 team was fifth at 52.78 and that group included Raia Price, Kimsan Nguyen, Ogden and Emma Jensen. Then Piccolo, Conte and Victoria Allen made up both the discus and shot put teams, which both finished sixth with respective marks of 229-06 and 78-09.
“We now have a big dual meet on Wednesday against Chelmsford. This weekend we have the girls freshmen/sophomore on Friday at Tewksbury, the boys freshmen/sophomore on Saturday, and then our final regular season dual meet of the season against Billerica,” said Cusick.
