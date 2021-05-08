TEWKSBURY – Before this past Fall-2 season began, we (sort of) joked about the Merry-Go Round with the Tewksbury High School boys indoor track coaches as Nick Parsons became the seventh coach since 2011.
The thought at the time was he would stay here a bit and also take over as the boys outdoor coach. Instead, he ended up winning a spot on the Tewksbury School Committee, forcing him to resign from both positions.
“You know, this (track position) wasn't something that I was looking to do, but it opened up. If Nick was still here, I would have just helped him out,” said Scott Wilson with a laugh.
Wilson is now the new coach of the outdoor team. Not counting the lost pandemic season of a year ago, he becomes the third coach in three years and the fifth coach since 2011, following Steve Levine, Bill Meuse (2 years), Peter Fortunato (5 years) and Peter Molloy (1 year).
Wilson, who has been a volunteer coach of the indoor and outdoor programs, applied for the position once it was posted and Athletic Director Ron Drouin believes that this is a strong match.
“Scott has been a volunteer coach in our track program. He's had some success coaching in some different sports. He's well-spoken, he's well-thought of, he has a good rapport with kids, he has a high motor and he is very easy to be around. I think Scott can do some good things for that track program. He's passionate, he wants to be good at it, he wants to learn and I was excited that he applied for the position.”
Wilson has been a big fixture in town. He was previously on the School Committee, is currently on the Board of Selectmen, while he has spent many years coaching basketball and baseball at the youth level. Two years ago, he became the freshmen boys basketball coach at North Andover High School. He couldn't coach at Tewksbury because of his own conflict as part of the SC.
While he has the background in coaching kids, Wilson also has a background in track-and-field. In the mid 1980s, he was a big part of the indoor and outdoor state championship titles at Chelmsford High. During his junior and senior seasons, the four teams were undefeated in league competition and among the best teams in the entire state, winning the two titles.
As a senior, Wilson was an all-conference selection as part of the 4x400 relay team and an all-star selection in the long jump. He also was very successful in a number of other events, and sports for that matter.
“This is my first time really coaching track. I competed back at Chelmsford High, graduating in 1986 and we were really good. We won a couple of state championships, we had a great 4x100 relay team. I long jumped, I did the hurdles and I loved it, and now I'm learning all kinds of new events,” he said.
Wilson also had a great soccer career at Chelmsford, which included one game scoring six goals – coming against Tewksbury. He also dabbled in baseball and basketball in high school. He ran briefly in college at UNH before getting injured and decided to hang them up to concentrate on his studies.
“Junior year (in high school) is when I started to run track. I became a really good long jumper, probably finished fourth or fifth in the state, in the 330 low hurdles back then and I finished sixth in the state, so I was pretty good,” he said. “I wasn't a star as we had plenty of those on the team, so I was more of a filler guy. I was also on the 4x100 and the 4x400 relay teams. The 4x100 team we actually had the third fastest time in the country (outdoors).
“I gave up basketball, but I love the sport, just truly love it. I was on the school committee here so I wasn't able to apply for (a subvarsity position), so there was a freshman opening over at North Andover and I knew the coach, so I got it and now I just finished up my second year. I love it. It's been a blast. I just love kids.
“My first love is basketball, but I really love the environment here with track. I enjoy watching the kids having fun at a sport and excel as an individual, but there's a lot of team stuff related to it as well.”
Besides coaching, Wilson has been employed for 26 years at Verizon. He's an Area Manager with about 200 people on his team.
“There's days that it's tough (to balance work and coaching) but we have such a great and broad staff here and that's huge. If I have to take a conference call and step away from the track for a minute, I can because we have so many quality people,” he said.
While this is the first time that Wilson will be coaching track, the Town Crier believes that he is the first Black (varsity) coach in the history of TMHS Athletics.
“It's kind of neat and I actually had never thought about it. It's funny because when I was elected to the Board of Selectmen, there was an article wondering if I was the first Black Selectmen and there was talk that maybe there was one along the way,” said Wilson. “To me, it still didn't really matter because I was still going to do the job the way that I was going to do the job.
“We actually have a lot of Black athletes on this track team and we've had to have some discussions. They have used some language that I don't use and I don't allow my family to use. I told them that was not going to fly with me. I hope that I can be a good role model to them, as well as all of the athletes. Certainly for some of the Black athletes, if I can be somebody that they can look up to and this can be a springboard for them, that's kind of exciting to me.
“I know when I get home, I'm going to tell my wife (Betsy) that I may be the first black coach in the history of Tewksbury (High School) sports. I do think in today's day in age, it's important to talk about things like this. Five years ago, I probably would have shied away from it and said 'well maybe it's not that important' but it is very important.
“I actually want to do something with all of the Black Athletes I know from town like Masyn Lorick, Will Matovu and get those kids to come back and have them talk about their stories and their experiences. When (my son) Colby did his (at Springfield College) I was like 'wow' and I didn't even know all of that was going on. There was stuff he said that surprised me so I want to get those guys talking because a lot of people in Tewksbury don't think that there are racial undertones, but they do exist. There is racism that exists in Tewksbury and it's OK to talk about it. People don't need to feel bad about it. It doesn't mean that there's people out there being bigots, being rude and mean and disrespectful to other people, but that underground racism that exists is tough.
“These kids need that extra support, so if I can be that to them in this kind of year and in this kind of environment, that kind of really excites me. It feels great. I think it's very important to talk about it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.