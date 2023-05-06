TEWKSBURY – Over their recent slate of games, the Tewksbury High School baseball squad has just about experienced it all. Between securing a win with bases loaded in the seventh holding a one run lead, to enduring a 13-inning game, to nearly being no-hit, the Redmen are struggling to find a team identity.
While there’s been a lot of ups-and-downs to the season to this point, Tewksbury was able to get into the win column last Wednesday in a 7-6 win over Haverhill held at Strong Field.
The one-run victory certainly didn’t come easy. With two outs and the bases loaded in the top of the seventh, Tewksbury relief pitcher Billy Burriss nailed down a save by striking out the final batter.
Nothing from this game came easy to the Redmen. Tewksbury was ahead 4-1 after three innings before the Hillies plated three to tie it up at 4-4. That forced head coach Kirk Monbleau to take out starter Kodie LeGrand and replace him with Drew Nestor. He inherited runners at the corners and Haverhill was able to score one more to take a 5-4 lead.
The score remained that way until the bottom of the fifth. LeGrand doubled and eventually scored on a sacrifice fly by Ben O’Keefe to tie the game back up at 5-5.
Haverhill responded with a run in the top of the sixth to go up 6-5. In the home half, Cam Kingston led off with a double and Blake Ryder got hit by a pitch. That followed with a successful sacrifice bunt by Matt Cooke, moving up both runners. Michael Sullivan reached first on a fielder’s choice to score Kingston and the game was tied. A defensive error by the Hillies followed and Ryder scored what proved to be the game winning run.
Burriss then relieved Nestor in the top of the seventh and his punch-out with the bases loaded enabled the Redmen to walk away with their second win of the season.
“I love the guys,” said Redmen head coach Kirk Monbleau of his team. “There’s a good clubhouse vibe.”
However, in the next two games, Tewksbury was confronted with similar challenges that this time didn’t go their way.
“Sometimes it might be a little bit loose,” Monbleau said regarding his group. “I’ve been a part of a lot of teams where winning changes everything. If our record was a little better, I might not mind the looseness, but I want guys when they step on the field to be locked in and want to get better. That’s there but we need to tighten some things up a little bit.”
Two days after that win over Haverhill, Tewksbury nearly played two full games worth of innings in a 3-1 loss to Chelmsford that required 13 innings of play.
“It was a fun game to be a part of,” said Monbleau. “We definitely had our opportunities. Not getting runs in with guys in scoring position came back to bite us.”
Tewksbury had an opportunity with the bases loaded in the 11th inning to win the game, but Chelmsford was able to escape the threat. In the 13th, the Redmen ultimately couldn’t provide an answer for Nate Michaud’s two-run triple in the top of half of the inning.
Tewksbury did feature two strong pitching stints throughout the entirety of the game in Cooke and Burris, including Cooke getting out of a jam in the second and allowing the Lions to just one run through six innings, and Burris keeping Chelmsford off the scoreboard the rest of the way.
“Matt threw well on the mound and Billy threw really well in relief,” said Monbleau. “They both basically threw a complete game and they did their job. They gave us an opportunity from their end to win the thing but we couldn’t get it done.”
Tewksbury’s lone run was a result of back-to-back doubles in the opening inning from Dylan Paulding and LeGrand. Ryan Baker scored the run in place of Paulding on the bases.
On Monday afternoon, Tewksbury’s eventful stretch came to a close against Methuen ace Matt Pappalardo. Tossing a complete game, the right-hander allowed just one hit en route to eleven strikeouts and a 6-1 victory.
“He’s one of the better ones that we’ve seen,” Monbleau said of the pitcher. “I was talking to the head coach before the game and it seems that we always seem to grab somebody’s ace but that’s the nature of the beast.
“I told these guys from the beginning of the season I think we’re a really good team, and for us to prove that we have to do really well and execute against a guy like him,” said the coach. “We can’t say that we’re a good team and have (beat) sub-par pitchers and say we are terrific. We have to be able to compete against anybody that gets thrown at us.”
Tewksbury left a total of four runners in scoring position, which Monbleau feels has been the difference in many of their close losses.
“We’ve been struggling a little this year with coming up with a clutch hit with guys in scoring position,” he said. “So many of our games are one or two run baseball games, today was a little bit different (as) we were chasing a couple but Andover, Central, Chelmsford are all tight games and we’re a swing or two away from coming on the other side of that win-loss column.”
Ryder’s fifth inning single was Tewksbury’s only hit while Kingston’s fielder’s choice drove in Ryan Flynn.
“We’ve been trying to be a program for a long time that does all the little things right, backing up bases, making the routine plays, executing bunts and running the bases properly. The last couple games we are getting away from that a little bit,” finished Monbleau.
The Redmen travel to North Andover on Friday before hosting Lowell on Monday.
