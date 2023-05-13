WILMINGTON — A two-run double by Wilmington High sophomore Ayden Balter in the bottom of the fifth inning of Monday’s 4-3 victory over visiting Shawsheen Tech wasn’t just the game-winning hit against the Rams, it might have been just what the doctor ordered for the Wildcats.
“That was a big one,” said Matt McManus, Wilmington’s coach. “We’re still making mental mistakes, but luckily these guys battled. This is how Wilmington baseball is played. This week is going to make or break our season.”
Down 3-2 for most of the day, an error on a grounder by junior Eric Spinney started the fifth inning. After two fielder’s choice grounders looked to help the Rams and starting pitcher Conlen Powell avoid trouble, junior pitcher Austin Harper then stepped up for WHS and smacked a double to put runners on second and third.
That’s when Balter stepped up and delivered his shot that plated junior Burke Zimmer and Harper.
“He’s had a tremendous season,” McManus said of Balter.
“We just can’t make the mistakes we made against a good team like that,” said Ram coach Brian McCarthy. “Because they’re going to capitalize on it.”
Junior Noah Spencer almost added to the lead for WHS, but his fast-sinking line drive to left field was caught by a lunging Shawsheen junior Evan Galanis to end the inning.
Shawsheen had two good chances to tie the game, but Wilmington’s defense answered the call both times.
In the sixth, Ram sophomore Lukas Poirier smacked a two-out double to left. Sophomore Robbie Welch was the next batter and hit a hard grounder to first, but Balter made an excellent stop to record the out.
In the seventh, senior Mavrick Bourdeau led off the seventh with a long double to left that hit the bottom of the fence on the fly. Off the bat, it looked like a home run.
“We thought it did too,” said McCarthy. “That would have been nice. But he just continues to be a great leader for us. It’s great to have a guy like that.”
Harper dug in, however, and forced Galanis to pop up a sacrifice bunt attempt for out No. 1. Senior Mike Maselli then grounded out hard to Spinney at shortstop for the second out and, after a passed ball advanced Bourdeau to third, freshman Dyllon Pratt’s fly ball to right was caught by Spencer to end the game.
“We knew we had our hands full,” said McCarthy, whose team was still an outstanding 11-2 after the loss. “Hats off to them. We didn’t hit like we usually hit. Their pitcher kept us off balance and they made the plays when they had to.”
After both teams scored twice in the first inning, Shawsheen took the lead in the second when a sacrifice fly by Welch made it 3-2.
Both teams pitching and defense settled down after that.
In the fourth, Connor Lovell led off with a single and took second on senior Patrick Stokes’ nice sacrifice bunt, but a line drive by Brett Ebert resulted in a bang-bang double play that went from Poirier, Shawsheen’s second baseman, to Bourdeau, at shortstop.
Wilmington finished with only four hits, one each by Balter, Lovell, Harper and Zimmer.
Seven different Rams had one hit each, a group that included Bourdeau, Welch, Pratt, Aiden MacLeod, Poirier, Galanis and Brody Amenkowicz.
Powell and Harper both pitched complete games. Harper’s record improved to 4-2 and his ERA moved to an outstanding 1.65.
“He’s been our workhorse and our No. 1 pitcher,” said McManus. “He and Ayden (Balter) combined ERA of under 2.5. He battles. He’s a quiet kid, but he’s out there battling.”
The win set up another exciting win for Wilmington on Tuesday as the Wildcats edged Stoneham, 4-3.
The game was highlighted by the return of senior Jacob Roque to the field and the senior did not disappoint, throwing 6.2 innings on the mound, allowing just five hits and earning the victory. Zimmer recorded the final out of the game for the save.
“He's my senior captain and was injured during the Thanksgiving football game,” McManus said. “This injury required surgical repair and he missed his entire senior basketball season and all of the baseball season up until now. He's a great kid and he's been at every practice and every game, just like a captain should be. I'm super excited for him. This is exactly what our team needs right now to make a run.”
The Wildcats broke open a scoreless game with a run in the fifth and then scored twice more in the sixth to take a 3-1 lead.
Roque had an RBI single in the fifth and junior Brian Banks had an RBI in the sixth.
Another run in the seventh on a double steal that saw Roque score from third made it 4-1 before Stoneham scored two times in its last at-bat to make the game tight.
Roque went 3 for 4 for Wilmington.
Other hits for Wilmington came from Harper, Spencer, Stokes and Spinney.
Before Shawsheen, the Wildcats (6-8) lost to Wakefield by an 8-2 score.
Wilmington actually led 2-0 after two innings and the game was tied at two after four innings before the Warriors scored four times in the fifth.
Balter started on the mound for the Wildcats and tossed six innings before Lars Ostebo threw the seventh.
Wilmington managed only four hits on the day, one each from Spinney, Spencer, Balter and senior Mike Monteforte.
Zimmer drew two walks.
Harper and Monteforte had the Wildcat RBIs.
Balter and junior Mike Dynan each had a stolen base for the 'Cats.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.