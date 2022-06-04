BILLERICA – Bouncing back from a five game losing streak, the Shawsheen Tech Softball team picked up an impressive 8-3 win over non-league rival Malden Catholic last Friday afternoon in their regular season finale at Shawsheen. The Rams, who had looked sloppy on defense in several of their recent losses, had no such problem this time around. And their offense, which had struggled at times as of late, also showed no signs of their recent trouble, banging out ten hits on the day, jumping on top of MC early on and then staving off a late comeback attempt.
The win avenged a loss by the Rams to MC earlier this month, who lost by a score of 8-1 back on May 9 in Malden.
With the win, the Rams improved to 9-10 on the season. The only question that remains for the Rams was if the win was enough to earn them a spot in the post season. As of May 27, the Rams were ranked 35th in the MIAA Division 3 rankings, with the top 32 teams qualifying for the state tournament. Pairings were expected to be announced on Wednesday as the Town Crier was going to press, with the Rams holding out hope that they will make the final cut.
“I am not sure if it is enough to make it to the tournament. I guess we will find out,” Shawsheen coach Scott Ialuna said. "If it wasn't enough, we really have no one to blame but ourselves. We let games get away from us because our defense lost focus, and it was hard for the offense to recover.”
But as much as the Rams may have missed out on some opportunities to secure a tournament berth in recent weeks, Ialuna was proud of the way they fought back to pick up a win in their regular season finale.
"It was great to see the team respond the way they did after three ugly losses,” Ialuna said. “This is what this team is capable of and I have been preaching this all year. I am happy for them to get this on Senior Day."
While their defense has struggled as of late, the Rams turned the tables on their opposition this time around. Shawsheen hit the ball hard all day and instead it was Malden Catholic who was forced into miscues that the Rams were able to take advantage of.
Senior tri-Captains Ella Malvone of Wilmington, Sandra Watne of Wilmington, and Kayla Mirisola of Tewksbury all had two RBI’s apiece. In the third inning, with the Rams already leading 4-0, senior second baseman Chloe Gaglione of Wilmington hit a hard grounder that got by the Lancers second baseman, and rolled to the fence putting Gaglione on third. Sophomore Paige Fuller capitalized with a smash up the middle that got by the centerfielder and allowed Fuller to score, making it 5-0.
Shawsheen added another three runs in the sixth inning to put the game away with consecutive two out hits by senior right fielder Paityn Rose, Malvone, Mirisola, and Watne.
The Rams would coast from there, behind the stellar pitching of Watne, who held MC in check for almost the entire game, before letting a pair of runs in the sixth inning and one in the seventh. Watne, who may very well have been pitching in her final game as a Ram before taking her talents to West Virginia Wesleyan University in the fall.
Watne has actually pitched pretty well even during the Rams recent tough stretch, but had often been victimized by poor defense. That was certainly not the case in this one, as the defense was stellar behind her.
Whether the Rams actually qualify for the state tournament or not remains to be seen, but either way, Ialuna and the Rams will look back on a season of many great moments.
“It was a rollercoaster of a season. We played beyond my expectations in many games such as our first game with Notre Dame, our second game with Whittier, and our second game with Malden Catholic,” Ialuna said. “They were all great teams, and we went toe to toe with them. I was proud of the way we played and how we finished the season. It would have been better if we put our tournament fate in our hands instead of a formula, but we had a lot of moving parts to overcome. We had six returning starters, but three played in completely different positions than the previous year, so we needed to adjust.”
Whenever the Rams season does end, it will mark the end of the careers of Watne, Mirisola, Emily Freitas of Wilmington, Malvone, Rose and Gaglione. It will certainly be a tough group to replace, but with a talented roster returning next season, including junior second baseman/pitcher Mia Bisso of Tewksbury, junior catcher Reagan Bowden and sophomore right fielder Paige Fuller of Wilmington and freshman shortstop Alivia Imbimbo, the Rams look like they will once again be very competitive.
“The program is in a good place for the future. Mia had a great season at the plate, and although she didn’t get to pitch this year, I am very confident she will do well in the circle next year,” Ialuna said. “Reagan, although a great outfielder, stepped up and filled a critical need behind the plate. She is a very coachable person, and learns quickly. Paige is becoming a very dangerous hitter, and she will fill one of the outfield positions next year.
“And then there’s my three freshmen, Alivia Imbimbo, Gianna Caruso, and Lainey Powell. All three exceeded my expectations, and made the most of their opportunities, and I have no doubt they will improve even more next year.”
