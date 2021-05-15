Back in 2019, in the third year back as a varsity program, the Tewksbury Memorial High School boys' tennis team had a tremendous season, finishing 8-8 overall, a year after finishing 3-13, which included qualifying for the state tournament before losing to Middlesex League powerhouse Winchester.
Last year's season was obviously washed out by the pandemic and the Redmen were slated to have a couple of the players from that '19 season back. Now two years from that magical season, head coach Rick Keene has a team of just eight players, which two having minimal varsity experience.
“From what I have heard from the other coaches and teams, everyone else is in the same boat as us. I know Lowell can't field a team and besides them I heard that North Andover was having a hard time getting a team together,” said Keene. “We are obviously bouncing back after COVID-19, we lost a year so we didn't have a chance to recruit some kids and follow them along.
“This is going to be a tough year, but my biggest concern is just getting a team together, get them on the court, get them to play some matches and have some fun. I do think that we should be pretty competitive. Both of our returning players have been playing phenomenal. We have had a lot of 2-on-1 practices because it was just three of us at first and they were killing the ball. We were also able to do a lot of good 1-on-1 drills.”
Last year's team would have had a solid amount of experienced players, including No. 1 singles player Alec Cranston, who elected to leave tennis for the outdoor track team.
“I had a good conversation with Alec. He's a really nice kid. I told him that 'I really want you to play on the team. You did great for us and were our number one player, but I want you to do what you want to do. You pick whatever sport you want. I understand if you pick track over tennis, that's your decision. I want you to be happy'. He was really nice about it so unfortunately he won't be back.
“We had two seniors who didn't get to play in their senior seasons and that was heartbreaking and just terrible. It's nice to be out here now and these kids are taking everything in stride. They are all so positive which is nice, especially after not having a season last year and everything they are going through now.
“I'm always fortunate with the kids that I get. Every year, we just get fantastic kids and I can't say enough about them. They are just awesome kids. Just very polite, team oriented and I push them on team spirit.”
The eight members of the team include senior Mahir Bagul and junior Brady Litton, who have some varsity experience and have been both playing very well in the pre-season, as well as senior Keegan Hannan, juniors Win Bo, Andrew Yoken and Jack Stadtman and sophomores Darren Castiglione and James Cozzo.
Tewksbury opens the season on Thursday with a home match against Haverhill, slated to begin at 3:45 pm.
