TEWKSBURY – Around 3 pm on Monday afternoon, Tewksbury Youth Baseball League's President Wayne Freitag was about to throw in the towel on the upcoming season. With the mixed signals from the state's guidelines on whether or not youth sports leagues could play games over the previous few days and weeks, it was pretty frustrating to be on the organizational end, not knowing which way was up.
About twenty minutes after debating what direction that towel was actually going to land, he got a text and everything changed.
"(Board Member) Rich (Russo) texted me saying 'the guidelines are here, the guidelines (from Governor Charlie Baker) are here' and he stopped me (from ending the season)," said Freitag.
From there Freitag went through the document that was released by Baker, and although it was confusing at times, he figured out that non contact youth teams could start playing games, effective immediately.
"I talked to (Town Manager) Richard Montuori about five minutes later (Russo's text) and the two of us went through the guidelines together," said Freitag.
After the two went through the guidelines, Freitag then had to really hustle with less than two hours to get everything in order for Monday night's five games, two each at the two East Street Fields and then the other at the newly built beautiful LA Field.
"After I found out about the new guidelines, I ran back to have a quick zoom meeting with all of the board members to discuss what we were going to do (in order to get all the fields ready)," said Freitag. "I came right down here, sanitized everything and I do that after each teams leaves the cages, the poles, the dugouts, and all of that, and then we go and play."
Play is what they did. On Poulin Field, the Triple-A game featured the Astros and Mariners, which was followed up by the Major League game between the Pirates and Cardinals. Over at Sullivan Field, the AAA game featured the Marlins and Cardinals, followed by the Major League game with the Indians and Red Sox. The LA Field had the two Major League teams, A's and Orioles.
"We are going to play three games a week for four weeks, but five weeks for the Major Division and then they'll have playoffs," said Freitag. "Then if football is not allowed to play, we may extend our season into September – it's an option that we have."
The biggest thing is just having baseball back.
"Excited, yes. Basically as far as starting up, we put a lot of hours guessing what the state was going to do and trying to figure it out. We had a couple of good weeks of practices. The kids have been real excited so at times it's been hard to reel them in a little bit but for the most part they are understanding it. The parents are also excited to be out here.
"The only thing is the league can't do any tournaments. We will follow the guidelines the best that we can. We know what we can do on the field, but as far as the parents are concerned, everyone is just excited and tonight right now we probably have 70-plus parents here.
“The guidelines state 25 players on the field, plus or minus the umpires and coaches and then after that, no more than one hundred spectators."
Just a short while ago, this didn't seem like a possibility.
"It's been tough," said Freitag. "There were a lot of towns that basically just closed their seasons. I personally would not do that. I can't do that. I wanted this to happen for not only my grandson, but for every kid in this program. I know what's happening - everyone is cooped up at home. They say that (the virus) is not as bad for the kids and the kids are the safest, so I wanted the kids to have something.
"We held in and played around with a bunch of different scenarios and ideas, and did everything we could to keep the season going. We also did an opt-in and opt-out for any parents who were nervous about it. We had about 200 parents who opted-out and we had 300 who stayed in so we realigned our rosters, we reorganized our uniforms and stuff like that and we had to drop some teams and we put it all together."
Despite losing 200 or so kids, this year's league is still blessed to have a t-ball division of four teams, a Minor Farm Division of 5 teams, the AA League has four teams, the Major Division dropped down to six, and the Senior Division has four teams.
Arthur Binkowski, the manager of the AAA Astros, was ecstatic that the kids are back playing, but has also made sure that the safety protocols are met.
"It's good to be back," said Binkowski. "It's a little hectic as we're taking temperatures as we get onto the field. I've been doing that for two weeks of practices and we probably got eleven practices in. We have also sterilized their hands, we spray down the bats so it's pretty much back to normal. You still can't get away from the social distancing – it's too hard with these kids. They want to gather together because they have been in the house for so long and we're constantly reminding them to stay six feet apart.
“We have the tags on the fence with their names so they stand at their names. You also have to remember that they are 11 and 12-year-olds, so they do get excited. We're keeping them out of the dug out so that's a plus. I also had the cones out here so the parents stay behind the cones.
"It seems like things are getting back to normal. At this level of baseball, there's really not much contact, except one or two sliding plays and it's a glove touching the body. Hopefully everything is going to work out well. The kids are really excited and we need this. We have to be back out on the fields."
Normally after every game – win or lose – Binkowski enjoys time with his players, buying pizzas but on this night, that didn't happen.
"Last year I probably bought 100 pizzas from Wicked Cheesy and (owner) Brian (Schofield) gives me the coach's discount," said Binkowski. "We'll buy them but this year I said instead of doing it after every game, we'll hold off until the end of the season and figure it out then."
Until then, all of the Tewksbury Youth Baseball teams and especially the kids, can just enjoy the fact that the season is actually here.
"Excited is a word that we're definitely using around here," said Freitag, while sporting a big smile.
