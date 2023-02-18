On Tuesday, the MIAA released its updated Power Rankings for boys and girls hockey and boys and girls basketball. The top 32 teams in each division make it to the tournament automatically, and then any team outside the top 32 with a .500 record or better will also qualify.
Starting with boys hockey, in Division 2 Tewksbury is ranked No. 2 and Wilmington is No. 15. If the season ended today with those same rankings, the Redmen would take on the winner of No. 31 Mansfield/No. 34 Diman Voc Tech in the first round and Wilmington would host No. 18 Concord-Carlisle.
In Division 4, Shawsheen is ranked No. 7, and would host No. 26 seed Hamilton-Wenham in the first round. Earlier this season, the two teams met with the Rams winning 5-0.
Turning to Girls Hockey, in Division 1, Tewksbury/Methuen is ranked No. 14 and would host No. 19 Newburyport. Wilmington/Stoneham is ranked No. 17 and would travel to face No. 16 Bishop Fenwick. The two teams have faced each other twice this year, with W/S winning the first time 5-3 and BF winning the second, 2-1.
Also in D1, Shawsheen/Bedford is ranked No. 25 and they would travel to face No. 8 Arlington.
In boys basketball, Tewksbury is ranked No. 25 and they would host No. 40 Ludlow in a preliminary game with the winner going to No. 8 Dartmouth. In Division 3, Shawsheen is ranked No. 37 and they would travel to face No. 28 Arlington Catholic with the winner going to No. 5 Pittsfield.
In Girls Basketball, Tewksbury is ranked No. 19 in Division 2. If season ended today, they would travel to face No. 14 South High Community of Worcester.
In Division 3, Shawsheen would be ranked No. 37 and would travel to face No. 28 Quabbin Regional in a preliminary round game with the winner going to Norton.
The Power Rankings are released every Friday and Tuesday. You can log onto MIAA.net to keep track of the local teams.
