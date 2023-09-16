After leading for most of the first half and the entire third quarter, the Tewksbury High football team suddenly had a big challenge to answer.
Visiting Danvers drove 58 yards in eight plays, tying the score at 7-7 with 8:56 to go in the game.
How did Tewksbury respond?
The Redmen moved 55 yards in six plays, three of them for 10 yards or more, before a 9-yard touchdown run by sophomore Emeka Olu.
Sophomore Jackson Feudo's extra point made it 14-7 with 5:34 to go and gave Redmen coach Brian Aylward and his staff an early indication that their boys aren't afraid of adversity.
“That’s a good, powerful offensive team,” said TMHS coach Brian Aylward after the win. “We needed everybody (tonight). We have to stay healthy. We have plenty of stuff go back and look at both as players and coaches.”
Five plays later, the Tewksbury defense made another statement of its own when senior Luke Shaw recovered a fumble at the TMHS 25-yard line.
It was Tewksbury's third takeaway of the night, and Danvers wouldn't get the ball again until an excellent punt by TMHS senior Paxson Green from deep in Tewksbury territory put the ball at midfield with 28 seconds left.
Three plays later, TMHS earned its fourth takeaway when senior Kenny Nguyen intercepted Falcon quarterback Travis Voisine with seven seconds remaining.
Ball game.
It was defense that kept Tewksbury in the game early.
Danvers had a first-and-goal from the 7-yard line late in the first quarter, but back-to-back penalties on the Falcons created a second-and-goal from the 14. On the next play, sophomore Jonny Sullivan intercepted Voisine at the 2-yard line.
Danvers intercepted Ciancio moments later, but the Redmen defense stopped a fourth-and-one from the 46-yard line to get the ball back to the TMHS offense.
It took the Redmen just four plays to take the lead.
An 11-yard run by senior Hunter Johnson and a 34-yard reception by senior Cam Kearney set up junior Manny Mengata's 6-yard touchdown run with 7:06 left in the first half. Feudo's kick made it 7-0.
The Redmen defense had two more stops before halftime.
After the Falcons moved to the Redmen 38-yard line, senior Colby Flahive forced a fumble on second down that was recovered by Kearney.
Late in the second quarter, with the ball at midfield, Nguyen stopped a pass on first down and a ferocious pass rush by Shaw on third down eventually forced a punt.
Tewksbury's lead held up until Danvers' last possession of the third quarter.
The drive nearly ended in another TMHS touchdown when Mengata intercepted a pass and returned it 50 yards for a touchdown, but a flag against the Redmen nullified the play.
Six plays later, Voisine hit senior Owen Gasinowski with an 8-yard touchdown pass with 8:56 to go in the game.
Connor Akerman's extra point actually hit the left post, but went through to tie the contest.
Tewksbury's game-winning drive would follow.
Junior Joe Barletta caught a short kickoff by Danvers at Tewksbury’s 45-yard line.
On second down, Ciancio made a nice grab of a high snap before hitting Green with a 10-yard pass.
After first-down runs by senior Tyler Barnes and Johnson moved the Redmen to the Danvers 13-yard line, Johnson ran for three yards on first down before Olu’s go-ahead trip to the end zone.
Tewksbury is back on the field this Friday night with a trip to Haverhill for a 7 p.m. game against the Hillies.
