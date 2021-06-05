HAVERHILL – She predicted it in last week's paper, and Erin Murphy was correct.
Once the Tewksbury Memorial High School girls' lacrosse team got by playing against the Merrimack Valley Conference Division 1 teams, she thought her team could pick up wins against the teams from D2, who were more on the same playing field.
Last Thursday that happened with an exciting 16-14 road victory against Haverhill.
“This was the win we were waiting for,” said Murphy. “The girls have been working extremely hard this season as we faced off against the toughest teams in the conference. However just as with any game we never go into it thinking it will be a win, knowing how competitive all the games will be and this was no different.”
In the first half, Tewksbury had command of play, leading up to as many as seven goals at one point, but the Hillies kept coming back.
“As the game progressed there were some calls both ways that myself and the Haverhill coach were not thrilled with and it was clear how much that motivated both teams,” said Murphy. “In the fourth quarter, we were called for a few instances of shooting space which grants a free position shot. These are arguably the hardest shots to defend as it is essentially a 1-vs-1 with the goalie. This allowed Haverhill to narrow the gap. Thankfully our defense remained strong and protected (goalie) Michelle Kusmaul. Haverhill focused heavily on driving to the net from the outside so it was crucial for the defense to slide and close gaps forcing Haverhill to pull out and try another angle.”
Michelle Hinkle, Ashley Demers, and Jessica Driscoll all had great games on the defensive end in front of Kusmaul, who made seven saves.
Some of the pressure was taken off the defense thanks to the strong all-around play from the offense. Lexi Polimeno led the attack with five goals, while, her sister Kati, Maeve Cahill and Jamie Constantino had three each and Erin McIntyre had two.
“Offensively we were able to work in a great variety of movement,” said Murphy. “We have been working on a few different plays this season and it was nice to see them connect on the field. Maeve Cahill and Kati Polimeno were strong on the crease, rolling and dodging around the Haverhill defense. Kati was also crucial in feeding the ball during many scoring opportunities with a total of three assists.
“I told the girls the name of the game on offense today was shoot, shoot and shoot. We can’t score goals if we are too hesitant to shoot. We have hovered around five-to-seven goals each game but our scoring percentage is a bit over 50 percent. When we take shots they often connect so it’s important for the girls to see the opportunities when they are there. We took 30 shots in this game compared to 15 shots vs Central.”
About 12 hours later, the two teams were back facing each other, this time at Ed Dick Memorial Field, and this time the Hillies prevailed, 9-8 in overtime.
“We started out slow this time around,” said the coach. “That combined with some key dropped passes and failed ground ball recoveries, allowed Haverhill to get a few goal lead early on. I told the girls the game was far from over and we needed to remain focused on each possession as it came. As the game progressed we were able to narrow the gap and we were going goal for goal with Haverhill.”
A turning point of the game came about the halfway point when the Redmen lost Hinkle due to an injury.
“She has been a staple of our defense all season long,” said Murphy. “She is aggressive and has great field awareness. Shelley knows when to pressure a player and when to hold back. She was definitely missed in the remainder of the game, but Ashely Demers, Alianna Kennen, and Victoria Catanzano were there to take the reins and protect our goal.”
The teams exchanged short leads in the second half, including Tewksbury going up by one at the end of the third on a goal from Constantino, before the Hillies came back and eventually tied it to force overtime, before scoring one to win it.
“I know the girls felt a bit defeated after this loss but it was a hard fought game and a great lesson in the importance of consistent play throughout the entire game,” said Murphy.
Kati Polimeno led with four goals, while Cahill, Constantino, Susanna Darrigo and Lexi Polimeno had one each. Kusmaul made seven saves again.
With the split, Tewksbury is now 1-7 on the season and have a pair of home-and-home series left on the regular season schedule with Dracut on Thursday and Saturday (home, 12:30) and then Methuen, Wednesday and Thursday of next week, both away.
