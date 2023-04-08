LOWELL – The Tewksbury High School boys lacrosse team started their season off with a bang. In a dominant showing on both ends of the field, the Redmen’s 12-3 win checked all of the boxes for head coach Anthony Pontes.
“It’s a great start of the season, I can’t ask for more right here,” he said following the win. “We played great on offense, we found our offense. We slowed down, we found our looks. When we pushed fast breaks it was the right time to push fast breaks.”
Paving the way amidst a spread out Tewksbury offense was attackman Braydon Aylward, who exploded for an eight point game, recording four goals and four assists.
Behind Alyward was Tyler Barnes (three goals, two assists), Cam Guendner (two goals), Conor Cremin (two goals, four assists), Sean Hirtle (one goal), and Michael Connors (one assist).
While it may appear Connors wasn’t too involved in the Redmen production, his nine faceoff wins prove otherwise, leading to a handful of fast break opportunities resulting in scores.
“Both have really improved for sure,” Pontes said of Alyward and Cremin’s impressive individual showings. “Mikey (Connors) was looking good on those faceoffs at the end, that was big for us. We got like two or three fast break goals.”
Pontes also took notice of freshman Guendner, who in his varsity debut is already fitting in nicely.
“He’s a lefty, and he has a good lacrosse IQ especially for a freshman,” said Pontes. “He knows where to be, knows when to cut, he has a good shot too. First varsity game, he had a great game.”
The offense wasn’t the only factor to click for the Redmen — their defense allowed just eleven shots on goal in a game where Lowell’s possessions were often cut short due to active sticks and defensive pressure.
“We played just hounding defense the whole game,” said Pontes. “We were on hands the whole game, we played aggressive the whole game. That’s how I want our defense to look. I have no complaints about how we played tonight.”
The starting defensive unit of Ryan Fleming, Jaden Mercer, and Justin Darrigo limited Lowell to minimal scoring opportunities all game long. In between the pipes, Skylar Schieding recorded eight saves.
Another newcomer making a difference in his varsity debut was long-stick midfielder Jake Burns, who serves as the Redmen’s only LSM.
“He’s playing (long-stick middie) for us and he played his butt off tonight,” said Pontes. He played a great game for us. He’s the only LSM, he’s not taking any breaks. He’s going right on, right off, and no complaints, he never wanted to rest. The kid is playing hounding defense the whole game and gets right back on the field next time we’re on defense.”
If Pontes could critique one aspect of his team’s play on Tuesday night, it would be a relatively slow start. With the score knotted at two going into halftime, it wasn’t until the third quarter where the Redmen opened the floodgates, scoring nine unanswered goals to stun Lowell at Cawley Stadium.
“I would just say a faster start,” Pontes said of what the team could improve on. “This game we started slow, the two scrimmages we started slow, we didn’t really pick it up until the second half. Start with our foot on the gas, we’re not waiting until the second quarter to get our offense going.”
As the Redmen eye perennial powerhouse Andover on Friday, Pontes also plans to work on decision making when it comes to turning down looks early in possessions.
“There were too many times where it’s not there, and we’re trying to force the first look when I want to emphasize getting the best look, not the first look,” he said.
Tewksbury is back in action Friday evening against Andover.
