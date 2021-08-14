HAVERHILL – The Hockey Night in Boston Tournament wrapped up this past weekend, with the Girls Major Showcase which was held at Haverhill Valley Forum. The players for the Girls Major Showcase are selected from the players who performed the best in HNIB tournaments in previous weeks, and several local players were selected to the All-Star teams.
Leading the way among the locals were Austin Prep senior goalie Lauryn Hanafin of Wilmington, and Tewksbury High senior forward Jessica Driscoll, each of whom played for the Mass Public/Catholic team which went 4-1 to earn first place in the Red Division before they were eliminated in the semifinals by Southern New England on Saturday.
Hanafin played very well between the pipes, sporting a 4.40 Goals Against Average, stopping 40 of 51 shots she faced while playing half of each of the team’s five games. Those numbers are actually a little misleading, as Hanafin struggled along with the rest of her team in their 9-2 loss to Southern New England. Other than that, Hanafin stopped 32 of the 37 shots she faced, including all 12 shots she faced in their 6-0 win over Rhode Island on Saturday.
Driscoll meanwhile, had three goals and one assist in the tournament, scoring two goals in their 6-1 win over Metro on Thursday, while scoring another goal in the 9-2 loss to Southern New England. She also picked up an assist in the team’s 8-3 win over Mid-Atlantic on Friday.
Tewksbury resident Kaylen Taddia, a senior at the Winchendon School, had a big tournament for the Mass Preps team which put up a 2-2-1 record. Taddia had six goals and one assist over the five games, including four goals in an 8-1 win over Lakes Region on Friday, while scoring another two goals in their 5-0 over Atlantic on Thursday.
Tewksbury High senior goalie Michelle Kusmaul played well in her five game stint for the Metro team, leading them to a 2-2-1 record with a 3.20 GAA while making 47 saves in 55 shots. Kusmaul got better as the tournament wore on, not allowing a goal over her final two games, stopping all seven shots she faced in a 3-2 win over Mid-Atlantic on Saturday, and then stopping all eight shots against Northeast Connecticut on Sunday in a 2-0 victory.
Wilmington resident Julia Lambert an eighth grader at St. Mary’s of Lynn had a goal and two assists over the five game schedule while playing for Team Northeast. Lambert had an assist in in Northeast’s 3-1 loss to Central on Friday, before capping her tournament with a goal and an assist in their 5-0 win over Atlantic on Sunday.
