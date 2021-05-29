Last week we re-started out ‘Legendary Coaches’ series, starting the spring season off with former TMHS Baseball coach Ron Drouin. This week we focus on former softball coach Leo DiRocco, who retired after the 2017 season with what’s believed to be the most career wins (385) out of any coach in a single sport in TMHS Athletics history.
Below is the story of when he won No. 300th, coming back in the May 16th, 2012 issue of the Town Crier.
TEWKSBURY — He certainly doesn’t remember them all, but he’ll remember this one.
Last Wednesday night, Leo DiRocco was mobbed by his team and many alumni players after winning his 300th game as the head coach of the Tewksbury Memorial High School Softball team.
Now in his 23rd year at the helm, ‘Doc’ has had quite the ride from behind the bench. His career started in 1990, when the Redmen started out 4-2, only to have its starting pitcher Joanne McNamara get hurt and the team struggled the rest of the way and fell short of the post-season. The following six years the team continued to struggle and missed out on the playoffs, and it wasn’t until the magical year of 1997 when the team finished 12-10 overall and advanced to the state tournament. Ever since that season, the team has not missed a state tournament appearance, as Wednesday’s 13-1 win over Andover made it 16 straight years of qualifying, which means a whole lot of wins - 255 to be exact.
During the past 16 years, the team has won nine league championship titles, the first four coming as a member of the MVC Small School Division before reeling off five in a row from 2005 to 2009, becoming the first and only program to accomplish that feat in league history. Two days after winning that 300th game, Tewksbury suffered a tough extra inning loss to Methuen which eliminated the team from grabbing a piece of the league title this year. But a win here or a loss here, doesn’t reflect what DiRocco has done with this program - making it a winning program each and every year.
“I think it’s an unbelievable accomplishment for him and it's pretty cool to have been a part of it both on the field, as well as witnessing number 300 as a fan,” said Kelly Boyle, a four-year shortstop who went on to play four more years of softball at Sienna University in New York.
“As both a coach and a person I can tell you that he cares about each player on that team both on and off the field and that goes beyond just the four years while with him,” added Boyle. “Players are more than just players to him. He really cares about them as people too, which isn't always something you can find in a coach. Doc is a very level headed, modest coach and person. He coaches because he loves it and he definitely isn't there for the recognition. In fact I've seen and spoken to him in recent weeks and all he talked about was the girls this and the girls that and how well they were all doing this season. At no point did he mention to me that he was on his was to this unbelievable milestone in his coaching career. I only found out from (assistant coach) Todd (DiRocco) who called me the day before. That speaks for itself as to the type of person and coach he is.
“It's all about the team to Doc. That's one thing he teaches every player that goes through the program — that it takes a whole team and there is no one player above the team and he holds that to be true to himself as well.”
Kelly Boyle is one of the many talented players who have gone through the system since Doc started out in 1990. That year, the team was blessed with girls like McNamara and Leigh Ann Fowler. But that year, 1990, McNamara got hurt and Becky Boyle (no relation) became the new pitcher having no experience whatsoever.
“When we first started, I remember we only had one pitcher,” said DiRocco. “The first question when I went for the job — I remember there were five people on the (voting) board — was ‘what would happen if you lost your starting pitcher? Well eight games into the season, don’t we lose our pitcher and we were 6-1 or something like that at the time and we didn’t end up going to the state tournament.”
That unlikely scenario has happened this year. After starting out 7-1, sophomore pitcher Shannon McLaughlin was lost for the season after and injury and now the team has gone to its middle infield tandem — arguably the best since Boyle and Lauren Welch — Tiffanie Marsh and Brooke Hardy to take over the pitching duties — again with no experience.
“We don’t like to single anyone out, but after that (first season in 1990) we started to fill in and we got a first baseman, a shortstop and a catcher and we could start doing some things and that was part of it,” Doc said eluding to the fact that a team needs more than just a pitcher to be successful. “That was the building parts and you had work around that. Then it mushroomed a little bit and we really didn’t get a lot of pitching in our system and then all of a sudden eight years later we had four great pitchers come in right after one another. We just so many kids, it was numerous amount of kids who would just step up.”
So true.
After those first few years, Tewksbury started to come around. Players like Jennie Lightfoot, Sue Perkins and Leslie Dobbins put on the uniform, as did a very talented catcher named Holly Perrin, who tragically past away shortly after graduating from TMHS.
“That was very tough,” said Doc. “Inside of my rim, every year, it’s always penciled in “No. 4” for Holly.”
Just a year after Perrin graduated, the softball program finished with a 12-10 record in 1997 behind the likes of current Hall of Famer Heidi Von Kahle and her first baseman Kim Anderson, both players who have come back to coach along side DiRocco. That was the start of something special as the team has reeled off double digit win totals every year, including two 20-win campaigns, the first in 2000 and the second in 2006 (21 wins) as both seasons the team fell in the Division 2 North sectional final.
“I’ve been lucky to have had so many good players over the years but at the same time you have to be able to put those great players together,” said DiRocco. “I try to get balance. I don’t put the best five players up to the plate in a row; I try to have a lot of balance. There’s a lot of little things that people don’t know that you do to help bring a team together and things like that. I guess experience over the years has helped that.”
After Kelly Boyle and Amy Von Kahle led the team to its first sectional final appearance and a 20-3 record in 2000, the winning continued. Tewksbury won at least 13 games every year throughout the 2000-’09 decade which included winning five straight MVC Division 1 League Championship titles from 2005-09, with a combined record of 94-20.
“I was really proud of the kids when we won five straight MVC Division 1 league titles,” said DiRocco. “I don’t see another team doing that. I know that all records end up being broken, but that’s a very tough accomplishment to overcome. We don’t look at it as a record but I just know that it’s one heck of an accomplishment for a five-year period. I think we won nine titles out of ten years and there were four small school titles mixed in before the five large school ones.”
Throughout that five-year run, and including the last few years, the team has had so many great players, and pitchers whether it’s been the two Von Kahles. Liz Mucica and Julie Carlino, Michaela Marche, Marissa Fiorentino, Lauren DiCredico and now Shannon McLaughlin, until she got hurt. There’s been players like Danielle Delponte, Boyle, Welch and Ally Greene who have gone on to play at elite Division 1 and Division 2 college programs all having tremendous success. Then there’s kids who worked their way through the system, played left field or second base or who hardly played at all, yet are still in Doc’s heart forever. And a handful of those players came back on Wednesday night to celebrate the milestone with him.
“It kind of didn’t hit me until the next day,” he said. “That night when I came off the field, the team was so excited about it and it was just great sharing it with the entire team, my family who was all here and we had some alumni players here, so it was just a fantastic night. You think about it a little later and I know it’s longevity, but we only did it in 23 years so we averaged a lot of wins there and that was after we started off a few years trying to build the program up.
“You (Jamie Pote) knew (about the accomplishment) and Todd ended up telling the team after (win number 299 against) Chelmsford and besides that I didn’t think anyone else knew,” he said. “Then all of a sudden, the entire Andover team knew about it and they were great congratulating me. Then I started to get a bunch of phone calls from people, so I’m not sure how everyone found out but it certainly was a special night.”
Two of the captains on this year’s team, echoed those comments, reflecting on how special the night was and certainly how unique the accomplishment truly is.
“We really wanted him to get his 300th win as soon as possible, so his 299th win came against the Chelmsford Lions and I think that was a bigger accomplishment than getting 300,” said center fielder Sheri Liggiero with a laugh. “So we tried to get as many alumni players as possible, we made posters and we had a pretty good crowd here. It actually looked like our Senior Night or a state tournament game because so many people were here for him.”
Another captain, catcher Lauren Teixeira, said that not only was Wednesday a game she’ll never forget but four years of playing for Doc is something she’ll always cherish.
“It’s an honor to play for him,” she said. “There’s going to be a time when he going to retire and his name will still be with this town, but not many people can say that they played for Doc and for me I’ve been very fortunate enough to have played for him for four years. It’s awesome and it’s just an absolute honor. He’s just such a great coach and person. He not only helps you as a coach and in games, but he helps you off the field as well. You go down to see him at school and he’s there and he’ll be there for you absolutely and forever and ever.”
And enjoying not only the win number 300 with his son Todd, but all of the other wins together is something Leo will remember forever and ever.
“The thing that sticks out is I have my son Todd with me,” said Leo. “I’m not knocking anyone, but when Todd’s with us ... he’s just such a great coach. He really is. The kids loves him. He can coach at any high school, anywhere. He coaches basketball and baseball and it means so much to me to have him here with me. I mean we take the losses home with us.”
But there hasn’t been too many of those. In 23 years as head coach Leo DiRocco has a record of 300-173, a winning percentage of .634 and coming out of the Merrimack Valley Conference, that’s very impressive numbers.
“It's not often you find a coach who seems to enjoy what he does, and care about his players as much as Doc and I think 300 wins is a great reflection of that,” said Kelly Boyle. “It's great for Doc and great for the program, he 100 percent deserves it and deserves to get some recognition for his hard work over the years.”
