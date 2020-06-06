TEWKSBURY — It was certainly a streaky decade for the Tewksbury Memorial High School boys' lacrosse team. From 2010-2019, the program had five coaches and during that time it was two tough years, four successful years and back to four tough seasons, in terms of wins and losses.
In the first two years, Tom Carpenito had a combined record of 3-32. He made way for Joe Ginsburg, who took a 1-18 team and turned it around to an 11-10 record, which included a trip to the post-season, losing to Wellesley. He then guided the program to 16-4 and 13-8 records and back-to-back league titles, but both times the team was eliminated in the first round of the tournament by Arlington and Wakefield.
Ginsburg resigned to go to the military — and we thank him for his service to the country — leaving a combined record of 40-22 with two league titles.
The next year Buddy Farnham served as the coach and led the team to a 13-8 record, a league title and then a heartbreaking one-goal loss to Malden Catholic in the state tournament.
The next three years, Craig Stone was the coach and the team finished 8-13, including a loss to MC in the tournament and then 3-15 and 0-18 records. Former player Zach Jacobs became the head coach before the 2019 season and the Redmen finished 6-11.
Overall, the program finished 73-119 with three league titles and an 0-5 playoff record.
ALL-DECADE TEAM
G: Michael Brawley – A three-year starter, who in his senior year made 245 saves, he was instrumental in the team's consecutive league title run. Brawley was named as a Lowell Sun First Team All-Star and to the MVC All-Conference team in '14 and was also a league all-star in '13. He went on to play at Southern New Hampshire University.
A: Johnny Aylward – A versatile player, who saw time as a midfielder, Aylward was also an important part to the team's two state tournament appearances in 2012 and '13, as well as a two-time league all-star.
A: Tom Casey – An excellent face-off man, who was just 'tough as nails', Casey was a two-time MVC All-Star for two teams that won MVC Division 2 championship titles.
A: David Dempsey – A third player who was named a league all-star for two seasons, Dempsey had the ability to find the back of the net quite often.
M: Zach Jacobs – In 2013, he was named as a Lowell Sun First Team All-Star after finishing the season with 91 points, including 48 goals and 43 assists. He also had 41 groundballs that season. A two-time all-conference selection, Jacobs went on to a fine career also at SNHU.
M: Jimmy Hirtle – A steady, consistent player through his first few years with the program, Hirtle really exploded for a huge season in 2015, finishing as a MVC All-Conference player, a Lowell Sun First Team All-Star, while finishing the season with 46 goals and 18 assists.
M: James Sullivan – A four-year varsity player, Sullivan helped the Redmen win three league titles and make it to the playoffs four times. As a senior, he was named the MVC Division 2 Player of the Year after finishing the season with 25 goals and 36 assists.
D: Kevin Dick – He has now made it to two All-Decade teams, hoop as the other. After starting out as a midfielder, he moved to defense and in 2014, he was named the MVC Division 2 Player of the Year, finishing with 84 groundballs and four assists. He ended up as a two-time All-Conference selection, while helping the team win two league titles.
D: Blake Hiltz – He is also making his second team, after being a state champion wrestler. Hiltz was one of three players in the decade named as a MVC Division 2 Player of the Year.
D: Luc Surette – An All-Conference selection who graduated in 2016 after helping the Redmen make it the post-season several times, he just finished up a terrific career at Rivier College, being named a captain.
RESERVES:
G: Ryan Day and Jake Marchant
A: Colin Quinn and Troy Carey
M: Sean Brady, Grant Callanan, Connor Charron and Tyler Slavin
D: Matt Blaisdell and Patrick Jollimore
GIRLS LACROSSE
Make no bones about it, this was a tough decade for the TMHS Girls Lacrosse program. The team went through four coaches, never had a winning season, never won more than seven games in a season, and went to the playoffs four times via the Sullivan Rule and lost all four times.
Joel McKenna was the head coach for the first six seasons and had a combined record of 27-77-1. After a few years off, he is now coaching at Bishop Fenwick. Samantha Tavantzis was behind the bench the following two years and finished with 6-15 and 7-13 records for a combined mark of 13-28.
Former Shawsheen Tech player Rachel McLaren came on for one season in 2018 and finished 3-16 and last year, former player Erin Murphy did a real nice job as the team doubled its victories from the year before, finishing at 6-13.
The Redmen qualified for the tournament in 2012, '13, '15 and '16 losing to Ipswich, Winchester, Bishop Fenwick and Manchester-Essex. In the ten years, the team has a combined mark of 49-132-1.
ALL-DECADE TEAM
G: Lauren Melski – Her best season was actually in 2009 when she was named to the MVC All-Conference team, but she went on to have two strong seasons after that, and has been called by several members of the program as 'easily the best goalie of the decade'.
A: Amanda Aylward – Just such a great kid, Aylward was a multi-sport athlete who really excelled in lacrosse. She was a three-time All-Conference selection, who was able to find the back of the net early and often.
A: Nicole Devoe – A two-time MVC All-Conference selection, Devoe was also selected as a Lowell Sun First Team All-Star in 2010, a season where she scored 42 goals and added 18 assists.
A: Taylor Lirakis – She makes her second TC All-Decade team after ice hockey, and here in lacrosse, she ended her career with well over 100 goals, as well as a MVC All-Conference selection and twice being named to the Lowell Sun second-team All-Star squad.
M: Kelly Golini – Just like ice hockey, all she did was score. She was a three-time MVC All-Conference selection, as well as a Lowell Sun All-Star. In 2017, she scored 94 goals and went on to become the program's all-time leading goal scorer.
M: Melissa Peters – She was the previous all-time record holder with 143 after her stellar career. She was a two-time All-Conference and three-time league all-star. In 2012, she scored 14 goals in one game, which was a program record and finished that season with 91 points, including 68 goals. She went on to play at Findlay University in Ohio.
M: Lexi Polimeno – Polimeno was a league all-star for two teams that won nine combined games, before this season got washed away. Two of the coaches call her one of the best for sure and she still has one more season left.
D: Amanda Brown – Brown was flexible and could play either at midfield or defense, so for this time, the former Town Crier Female Athlete of the Year makes it on defense. She was named an All-Conference selection in 2015 and was a league all-star in 2-13.
D: Haley Mignon – As a junior and a senior, she really emerged as a shut down defender, who also possessed terrific speed.
D: Hayley Sutherland – A former TC Female Athlete of the Year, she was named the MVC Division 2 Player of the Year in 2014 and was also a two-time All-Conference selection and an all-star another year.
RESERVES
A: Allison Piracini, Kerri Stuart and Michelle Tully
M: Abby Donoghue, Haley Golini and Carlye Slavin
D: Melissa Markwarth, Julia Masotta and Rose Souza
