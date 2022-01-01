TEWKSBURY – The last time the Tewksbury High Girls Basketball team had faced Lowell High School the Redmen had come away with a dramatic 43-42 win when Sam Ryan had knocked down the game winning three pointer at the buzzer last Tuesday night in Lowell.
On Monday night at Tewksbury High, the two teams met in the rematch in the semifinals of the Third Annual Tony Romano Christmas Tournament. There was no need for any such dramatics this time around, as the Redmen rolled past an undermanned Lowell team on their way to a 65-27 win to earn a spot in Wednesday night’s tournament championship game, and improve to 2-1 overall on the season.
First year Tewksbury coach Joel Mignault knows that Monday’s result was not a true indication of the type of opponent Lowell would normally be, with last Tuesday providing a much more accurate picture of the competitive balance of the two teams.
“Things went well for us in this one, but Lowell was pretty shorthanded,” Mignault said. “Our girls played well, but it was tough for Lowell, because they were missing a lot of people.”
Ryan, who had 13 points and ten rebounds in the thriller over Lowell last week, had very similar numbers this time around despite playing fewer minutes, with 12 points and ten rebounds to lead the Redmen in both categories.
But Ryan was not alone in leading the Redmen to victory, as they got a well balanced scoring attack on their way to the blowout victory, with junior guard Vicki Lavargna, senior guard Christina Wentworth, sophomore guard Rebecca Harris and junior forward Riley Veits all chipping in with eight points to power an offensive attack that saw the Redmen jump out to a 34-7 halftime lead.
While Lowell didn’t offer the level of competition that they normally would, Monday night’s game still offered some encouraging signs for the Redmen, regardless of the opposition, as the game marked a dramatic improvement in their shooting over the first two games of the season.
“This was our first home game after two road games, and in both of those we were really struggling to put the ball in the hoop,” Mignault said. “And it wasn’t like we weren’t getting good looks in those games, but the shots just weren’t falling.
“The good thing about tonight was that we were able to knock down some of those shots. I don’t know if it was being at home, or the excitement of playing in the tournament, but whatever it was, it was great to see us hitting those shots.”
With the win, the Redmen advanced to Wednesday night’s championship game against Chelmsford who also won their semifinal game over Wellesley in convincing fashion. While results of the championship game were not available as of the Town Crier’s press time, Mignault knew his team wound be in for a stiff challenge from their MVC foes.
“They can score the basketball, and it looks like they have some pretty good depth and some balanced scoring,” Mignault said. “They will be a really good test for us.”
BOYS HOCKEY
The Tewksbury High Boys Hockey team had their own tournament success on Monday night, rolling to a 5-1 in over host Scarborough, Maine in the first round of the University of Southern Maine Holiday Tournament at the University of Southern Maine Arena. With the win, the Redmen improved to 4-0 on the season.
The Redmen dominated from start to finish in this one, out shooting the Redstorm by a 36-11 count, including by a 16-2 margin in the first period, after which the Redmen held jut a 2-1 lead, but had established themselves as the more dominant team.
In fact, despite the Redmen’s dominance in terms of shots on goal, the score stood tied at 1-1 into the final second of the first period until senior forward Cole Stone scored what would prove to be the eventual game winner with just five seconds remaining in the first period.
Senior forward Jason Cooke, the newly named Town Crier Male Athlete of the Year, led the way offensively for the Redmen with a pair of goals and an assist, while senior forward Aaron Connelly and senior defenseman Caden Connors also scored in the victory.
Senior defensemen Justin Rooney picked up a pair of assists for the Redmen, while junior defenseman Nick DiCioccio, sophomore forward Matthew Cooke and sophomore defenseman Cooper Robillard also added assists. Tewksbury goalie Ben O’Keefe made ten saves to earn the win in net.
In their previous game, last Thursday night, the Redmen had picked up an impressive 3-0 win over North Andover at Breakaway Ice Center. Sophomore forward Matthew Cooke powered the offensive attack in this one scoring what would prove to be the game winning goal, while also adding two assists.
Cooke crashed the net to break a scoreless tie at 12:34 of the second period, and helped extend the lead just three minutes late when he set up Cole Stone for the Redmen’s second goal to make the score 2-0.
Cooke capped his three-point night in the third period feeding Jason Cooke for an insurance goal in the game’s closing minutes, with the goal coming at the 13:24 mark. Defenseman Caden Connors played well defensively for the Redmen, but also helped power the offense with a pair of assists, while senior forward Sean Lane also added an assist.
Once again, the Redmen dominated in shots on goal, out shooting the Scarlet Knights by a count of 46-11, with junior goalie Ben O’Keefe making 11 saves to earn the shutout.
Through the first four games of the season, the Redmen have now outscored their opponents by a total of 15-4 on their way to their perfect 4-0 record. The Redmen will return to action next Wednesday night when they travel to the New England Sports Center to take on Lincoln Sudbury.
GIRLS HOCKEY
The Tewksbury/Methuen Girls Hockey team got an outstanding performance in net from senior goalie Michelle Kusmaul as well as a third period goal from senior forward and captain Jessica Driscoll, but it was not enough pull out a victory as the Red Rangers dropped a hard fought 3-1 decision to Billerica/ Chelmsford last Wednesday night at Methuen High School.
Billerica/Chelmsford scored all three of their goals in the first period before Driscoll respnded with the only Red Rangers goal of the game in the third period off of assists from sophomore forward Kat Schille and junior forward Nikole Gosse. Kusmaul, meanwhile had 25 saves in net to help keep the Red Rangers in the game.
Tewksbury/Methuen was back in action on Wednesday afternoon when they hosted Framingham at Methuen High School, with results of that game unavailable as of the Town Crier’s press time, and they will return to the ice on Friday when they travel to the Valley Sports Arena to take on Lincoln Sudbury for an 11:00 am faceoff.
WRESTLING
The Tewksbury High Wrestling team continued their strong start to the season, this past week, improving to 4-1 on the campaign with a 54-24 win over MVC rival Greater Lawrence last Wednesday night in a road dual meet.
As the final score wound indicate, the Redmen were dominant for much of the night, jumping out to leads of 36-3 and 41-21 before coasting to their victory.
Nick Desisto got the Redmen off to a strong start at 106 pounds, winning by pin over Jandiel Santos, while Angelo Desisto picked up a win by forfeit at 113 pounds and Ben Barrasso won by pin over Kevin Pena at 120 pounds.
Junior Jack Callahan kept things rolling for the Redmen with a pin in 3:00 of Lawrence’s Joel Garcia at 126, while Sam Rios won by forfeit at 138. Sophomore Hunter Johnson at 145 pounds and junior Ryan Fleming at 152 pounds each won by pin, as did sophomore Paxton Green at 195 pounds where he took down Lawrence’s Chris Garcia.
Redmen sophomore Luke Shaw closed out the scoring for the Redmen with a win by pin over Lawrence’s Kennedy Ramos at 145 pounds.
On Monday, the Redmen competed in the Lowell Holiday Wrestling Tournament at the Tsongas Center, and had a very good day, with six wrestlers advancing to Day Two of the tournament, including Callahan, who advanced to the quarterfinals at 126 pounds.
Brett Graham (195), Hunter Johnson (145), Jack Donovan (132) Nick Desisto (106) and Nick Wilson (285) also remained alive into the second day, competing in the consolation semifinals.
Callahan earned his way into the finals with a first round pin in just 59 seconds over Elias Diaz of Saugus/Peabody, followed by a pin in just 22 seconds over Adam Rousseau of Whittier. Callahan, the seventh seed in his weight class, then battled his way to a 4-2 decision over Jayden D’Ambrosio of Reading to earn his spot in the quarterfinals where he will take on No. 1 seed Tyler Knox of St. John’s Prep, the top ranked team in the state.
GYMNASTICS
The Tewksbury High Gymnastics team got many outstanding efforts last Wednesday in their home meet against Andover, but it wasn’t quite enough to pull out the victory, as the Redmen suffered a tough 130.1-129.5 loss to Andover.
Leading the way for the Redmen in this one was Amanda Ogden, who took the all-around title with 35.30 points, scoring 9.05 in the vault, 7.9 on the bars, 9.05 on the balance beam and 9.3 in the floor exercise.
Other top performers on the day for Tewksbury included Kayla Saunders, who scored an 8.4 on the vault, 7.8 on the bars, 8.1 on the balance beam and 8.8 in the floor exercise, as well as Julianna Cappiello, who scored an 8.1 on the vault, a 6.2 on the bars, and a 7.74 in the floor exercise.
Alexis Devlin meanwhile, scored a 7.85 on the vault, a 6.2 on the bars, and an 8.6 on the balance beam, while Keira Gaffney scored s 5.8 on the vault, and an 8.3 on the balance beam, and Maddie Carroll scored a 7.65 in the floor exercise and a 7.6 in the vault. Julia Carlson scored a 7.4 in the floor exercise, while Jayme Martin scored a 7.5 in the event and Abby McCarthy scored a 6.9 on the balance beam.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.