TEWKSBURY – On Wednesday afternoon, junior Samantha Perkins crushed two home runs, leading the Tewksbury High Softball team past Chelmsford, 7-2. Both times, she got all of the 50-plus mile per hour fastball, crushing line drives, the first that was described by Athletic Director Ron Drouin as “still climbing”.
Those two round-trippers were her second and third of the season.
The very next day, after walking the first two times up, she crushed a ball to the left center gap for a RBI double.
While there's been no one with a hotter bat than Perkins to this point of the season, the fact that she's smashing the ball to all fields is impressive. Just last year as a sophomore, she went through a tough slump offensively in the second half of the season, and ended up having a teammate serve as the designated hitter in her spot throughout the team’s magical run to the North Sectional final.
She was asked what she has changed — batting stance, mechanics, her swing — and she said basically none of the above. The turnaround is all because of one word: dedication.
“I don't know. I didn't really change anything,” she said. “I think I just put in the extra work in the winter. I think I also started to get things out of my head. Last year was tough, coming in to make the varsity team as a sophomore was a lot, (especially after COVID cancelled the previous season). This year, returning after a year with the team, I just feel a lot more comfortable. The nerves were definitely going last year.”
Head Coach Brittney Kannan was asked about the turnaround and she said that Perkins has changed one thing, which has been all the difference in the world.
“I think she's just seeing the ball a lot better. She definitely worked a lot over the winter. She worked with one of our assistant coaches a little bit, but I think (the difference) is she is just seeing the ball a lot better,” said Kannan. “One of the biggest things that (hurt her) last year was she was pulling her head out. This year she has really worked on just hitting the ball out in front of her more, so she's seeing it out front and hopping on that pitch a little bit better.”
She hopped on two pitches in that Chelmsford game that she'll remember for the rest of her life.
“My first two at bats (in the Chelmsford game) I didn't do too good. The third one, the count was 3-1 and I was just waiting because I hadn't gotten any good pitches to hit,” said Perkins. “I had just talked to Coach George (Covino) before I went up to the plate and at first I was fake bunting and pulling back (on purpose) but he said to wait on a (my pitch). He said that if she gets behind in the count, that she'll have to throw me a fastball and that's what I did.”
Her next at bat was interesting. First base was open but Chelmsford elected to pitch to her.
“I thought (they would walk me) honestly. (Their pitcher) got behind in the count again and I was getting disappointed because I wanted to hit so I thought they were going to walk me. That's when I knew that they had to throw a strike and they weren't going to walk me,” she said.
Instead the pitch came down the middle and was sent out of the park in a matter of seconds.
“That definitely felt good to say the least,” she said with a big smile.
Certainly the adjustment of not pulling her head out and staying on it has been the difference, but for Perkins, she said now that she's not longer a rookie on the team, and is a leader as one of the captains, her take on things has changed as well.
“I'm more confident this year. Last year I was very nervous, just coming in as a sophomore and not having played on varsity before,” she said. “This year, I know that if I'm not going to do good, the team's is right there to pick me up. That's a lot more relaxing because last year I didn't know the girls as well as I do now so I was a bit on edge, knowing that they were still going to be there for me, but just because I put a lot more pressure on myself.”
With that confidence and ability to release the tension and anxiousness, Kannan said that she immediately noticed some changes to Perkins whenever she stepped into the batter's box.
“She's a year older, she's a captain and she's definitely settled in a lot (more this season),” said the coach. “She's an upperclassmen and that's just helped her become a better leader and just overall being more confident rather than a scared sophomore. She's just playing with confidence all-around.”
