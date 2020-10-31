TEWKSBURY – After playing probably their worst match of the season last Tuesday afternoon in a loss to MVC rival Billerica at Billerica Country Club, the Tewksbury High Golf team bounced back last Wednesday afternoon at Trull Brook Golf Course in their final home match of the season with possibly their best effort of the season with a sweep of a tri-match with MVC rivals Chelmsford and Methuen.
The tri-match may actually end up not just being the final home match, but the final match overall of the season depending on potential makeups. If that is the case, then the Redmen certainly closed out their season in great fashion, posting a score of 249 to easily out distance both Chelmsford (266) and Methuen (276).
“The guys were really able to put yesterday behind them and they came out and did what we talk about daily here in our program, which is to always work to be better the next time out,” coach Jim Sullivan said. “Chelmsford and Tewksbury have had a stranglehold on the MVC II portion of the conference the past four years or so and Methuen has vastly improved this year and has had a very strong season, and was looking to make a statement today.
“Our guys went out and played their best round at home on the season today and played and scored very well overall.”
The Redmen were led by some very strong performances at the top of their lineup, with senior co-captain Anthony Pecci taking overall medalist honors with a score of 38, while fellow senior John Beatrice shot a 39 and junior John Ragucci came in with a 40.
Other top scorers for the Redmen included junior Andrew DellaPiana with a 43, sophomore Connor Cremin with a 44 and senior Joe Pazyra with a 45.
Sullivan was proud of the way his team bounced back from Tuesday’s performance against Billerica, and blamed himself for the uncharacteristic poor effort.
“The players get all the credit for being able to bounce back today and be in a better place, and that really showed out on the course today. I'm very proud of them. I didn't do a very good job yesterday over in Billerica, and it showed the way our guys reacted in their play,” Sullivan said. “We weren't ready or prepared the way they should have been and that was one hundred percent on me.
“Today, they all showed up, ready to go, ready to go out and be the best that they could and to be better today than yesterday, and they did that by a ton! I'm so very proud of them, all of them.”
“This season has been a challenging one overall with all the changes, limitations and modifications, but they have been fantastic in dealing with them and adjusting to them all and I couldn't be any prouder of them than I am right now. They were all happy to be able to be out here playing this season regardless of what came their way, as long as they could play, they were psyched and went out and did so.”
With last week's North Andover and Chelmsford match being postponed due to COVID issues, the Redmen weren't even sure that we were going to get to play this match, so Sullivan and his players were thrilled just to be on the course.
“We're hopeful that we can make up that match this week coming up. We would finish the season over in Chelmsford, but again, that's perfectly fine, it's another opportunity to be out there playing golf together, one last time. No matter what happens as we continue to move forward, these guys all got to have their season of golf, and that's great, just ask anyone that sadly missed their spring last year, they would beg to have an opportunity to have just a piece of that back, which is why we are all so thankful to have had it.”
The Redmen did get on the course one more time last week, competing at MVC Play Day at Mount Pleasant Golf Course on Thursday. There will be no MVC Tournament this season, but Thursday provided a great opportunity for all of the MVC teams to get together to battle for league bragging rights and the Redmen more than held their own, finishing sixth in the ten team field, with a total score of 337.
Andover finished first overall with a score of 307, while the Redmen trailed fifth place finisher Billerica by six strokes (331).
Tewksbury sent over four players, all seniors, to represent them at the event. Beatrice led the way for the Redmen with a score of 81, followed by White with an 83, Pecci with an 86 and Pazyra with an 87.
“It was a great day to be out playing golf with your teammates at a nice course and in an 18-hole format as well,” Sullivan said. “All four of our seniors played well overall to get the sixth place finish. Third place to sixth place was separated by just 15 shots, which isn't very many.
“All four of these guys had very strong senior campaigns and played well for us throughout the year. I'm so happy for them being able to finish the way that they did, along with them all having the opportunity to perform throughout the season as well.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.