TEWKSBURY – After trailing by 13 points just 29 seconds into the fourth quarter and then miss four straight free throws and be down by eight with 3:06 to go, the Tewksbury Memorial High School boys' basketball team was able to come back and tie Masconomet with a Brian Carleton three-pointer with 35 seconds to go.
However, as excited as the team was for that basket, it was the complete opposite later on as Matt Richardson buried a fade away three-pointer with two seconds left to lift the Chieftains to a 67-64 dramatic victory over the Redmen played before a solid crowd at Romano Gymnasium on Friday night.
“I'm really proud of our kids fighting back from a 13-point deficit to tie the game. Their kid made a big shot to win them the game. Overall, we have to be better defensively and guarding the basketball, and we have to do a better job at ending (the other team's) possessions,” said Redmen head coach Steve Boudreau.
Richardson was a complete pain in the neck to the Redmen all night long. An extremely talented athlete and basketball player, he finished the night with 29 points, including 17 in the second half.
“He's a talented player, who can go either way (with the ball). He finishes at the rim and he caused us match-up problems all night,” said Boudreau.
Tewksbury led 11-9 after the first quarter as four different players entered the scorebook with Ryan Cuvier netting a pair of put backs, AJ Seney converting on a steal and lay-up, Luke Montejo drained three free throws and Kyle Cummings added two freebies.
He had the hot hand in the second as he scored nine of the team's 13 points, first coming on a dish from Cuvier, then a three-pointer, then he went up strong inside before getting a nice assist from Seney. That gave Tewksbury a 22-18 lead with 3:50 to go but Masco made a push to go up by three before Tewksbury closed out the first half with three free throws and a Seney floater in the lane to give them a 30-28 lead at the break.
It was all Masco in the first six-minutes of the third quarter as they went up by ten with 3:31 left, all while Cuvier picked up his fourth foul eight seconds earlier. Montejo then stepped up, hitting two free throws, a three-pointer and then was hit with a pass from Michael Sullivan, and posted up for the basket cutting it to five. In the final 22 seconds, Masco converted on a three-point play and then a three-pointer to take a 53-42 lead.
That lead went to 13 on a drive from Brendan Bazazi before it became the Brian Carleton show. He drained consecutive treys in a 58 second span, and then later on when Tewksbury was down by eight after missing those four free throws, Cuvier converted on a drive, followed by another three from Carleton to cut the deficit to three with 1:49 to go. Montejo cut it to one after two free throws with 1:08 to go. That followed by two free throws from Richardson, and then Carleton's fifth and final three-pointer which set up the last second basket.
“The group has a lot of resolve, a lot of grit, so there are some positives coming out of this,” said Boudreau. “I'm disappointed in the result, not in the effort, but it's time for us to get back to work.”
Montejo led the way with 16 points and Carleton finished with 15 points, all in the second half. Cummings finished with his 11 giving Tewksbury three players in double figures. Cuvier and freshman Johnny Sullivan added eight each.
Tewksbury will travel to Lawrence on Friday (7 pm) before coming home on Tuesday to face Methuen for a 6:30 pm start.
